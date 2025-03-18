Daily Maverick
Rasool's controversial exit: unpacking the diplomatic tensions between South Africa and the US

While very little of the analysis has delved into the core issues that Ebrahim Rasool raised in his remarks, the case raises the question about to whom protocol applies in relation to global power balances.
Op-ed-Netshitenzhe-Rasool Former ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool addresses the Cape Town Press Club on 15 December 2020. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Joel Netshitenzhe
By Joel Netshitenzhe
18 Mar 2025
Debate on ambassador Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion from the US is bound to continue into posterity. Perhaps more like the Jesse Owens moment at the 1936 Summer Olympic Games when he shattered a Hitlerian scheme to showcase Aryan superiority; or Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Mexico City Games with their fists raised high during the rendering of the US anthem; or Muhammad Ali in rejecting conscription during the Vietnam War: “No Viet Cong ever called me nigger,” Ali said.  

There are so many dimensions to the events surrounding ambassador Rasool that it would be difficult to ventilate all of them in a week, a month or even a year. In future diplomatic training manuals far beyond South Africa, this will certainly feature as a useful case study. Besides diplomatic rights and responsibilities, it also raises the question about to whom protocol applies in relation to global power balances.  

Praise must be given to the South African media’s coverage of the saga, fulfilling the responsibility to inform and entertain. Largely, this has been about what happened, where and how, and talk-show banter about who would be the best replacement. 

But did the media meet its obligation to educate? Far from it.

This includes many analysts who have ventured opinions: ranging from suggestions that he was a bad choice from the start because he is a Muslim and already had a target on his back (given the ubiquity of the Zionist lobby in the US), to anger that South Africa had not acted in a similar manner when ambassador Reuben Brigety falsely accused the government of supplying arms to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Others have asked whether it was appropriate for the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) to invite him, and whether he should have ventured those opinions on a public platform.    

In other words, very little of the analysis has delved into the core issues that ambassador Rasool raised in his seminal contribution.

For a start, clarification of the character of the Mistra webinar is in order. The assumption that Rasool is a toddler who needed guidance on what and what not to say is not only empty sophistry, but a patronising superiority. According to some reports, ambassador Rasool had been articulating these views in other interactions with US audiences. The difference in this case is that Joel Pollak at Breitbart News (himself campaigning to be US ambassador in South Africa) selectively quoted from Rasool’s presentation, deliberately to incite the US administration. This confirms suspicions that this was a long time coming.

Now on some of the substantive issues…

There is more or less consensus in South Africa on the importance and mutually beneficial nature of relations between South Africa and the US, strategic issues that Rasool spent most of his input elaborating. He and other panellists emphasised the character and quality of exports to the US as the second-largest export destination, which include large proportions of manufactured goods, compared with China (the largest) which mainly consist of primary goods.

At the tactical level, he opined that it may not be opportune at this stage to dispatch envoys as the US administration is still filling critical and relevant posts.

What drew the ire of Pollak and Secretary of State Marco Rubio was Rasool’s analysis of the white supremacist dog whistles of the Trump election campaign and post-election “flooding of the zone”; and the root of this in changing US demographics. 

Thus was born the “race-baiting” epithet. Quite ironic, given the pronouncements of Rubio, his boss and the US embassy in South Africa. To quote Rubio: “I will NOT attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg. South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property.” A few days later, a presidential executive order was published, punishing South Africa for its nonexistent decision to “seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation”. The US embassy in Pretoria, in its own words, referred to plans to “resettle disfavoured minorities in South Africa discriminated against because of their race as refugees”. Talk of race-baiting!

Critically, ambassador Rasool also spoke of the antidote to white supremacist policies and actions, the repercussions of which are being felt in Africa, Europe and elsewhere: a broad front of politicians and civil society in the US and around the world, in pursuit of “unity in diversity” (to quote the president of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Cape Town last week) and social justice.

South Africans must have confidence in the ability of the government to manage the situation and work at the relationship with the US. 

What grates deeply, though, is the commonality of talking points between some US leaders and South African white racists. For those who lived under the apartheid jackboot this is profoundly triggering. As some have pointed out, the Make America Great Again (MAGA) motto, in the South African context, has morphed into Make Apartheid Great Again!  

And so, as the government tries to mend relations, it will also need to consider a variety of scenarios, learning from history. The worst case may include interventions of the regime change variety. For instance, the proposal of AfriForum and Solidarity for targeted sanctions against ANC leaders has now found resonance in one mainstream US think tank, the Hudson Institute. 

In that extreme scenario, we may not experience the Chile-type 1973 coup against President Salvador Allende and the takeover of economic policy by the so-called Chicago Boys. But all efforts may be made to displace the ANC as a liberation movement, by so degrading the economy and flooding social media and other platforms that the ANC is rendered irrelevant, with its electoral support massively reduced. The Silicon Valley Boys (particularly those with some roots in South Africa) would then have a free hand. Beyond AfriForum and Solidarity, turncoats from within the liberation movement may also be found, to muddy the waters. 

This is just a scenario. As the President has counselled, there is no need to panic. 

However, to return to ambassador Rasool’s experience and those in our country who resort to sophistry or even celebrate his woes, it may be appropriate to remember the chilling words of Pastor Martin Niemöller about fascism:

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a socialist.

“Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a trade unionist.

“Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out – because I was not a Jew.

“Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.” DM

Joel Netshitenzhe is executive director of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra). He writes in his personal capacity.

Comments

Hidden Name Mar 18, 2025, 01:59 PM

First and foremost: Brigety was likely correct about Lady R. The "classified" inquiry was nothing more than a white wash. Or did you really miss the sudden improvement in the ANC's financial position right after that? Come now.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 18, 2025, 02:15 PM

Missing the point, Joel - I think Rasool is largely correct, but sometimes it's best to just shut up. We have 40% unemployment, collapsing industrial base, woeful infrastructure - and we insist on poking the bear that gives us the most money? It's stupid and puerile. And so ANC.

lancecharlespe Mar 18, 2025, 02:59 PM

As a diplomat, especially to our most important trading partner the ambassador should have been more focused on what is 'best' for South Africa than what is correct from a principle point of view. In simple terms - know when to shut up!

megapode Mar 18, 2025, 03:23 PM

I think that's right. Both Brigety and Rasool said things they didn't need to say and which caused damage. The amateur says what he wants to say when he feels like saying it. The professional says only what he needs to when his position requires it. (to paraphrase Max Mosley - son of)

chulleyrsa Mar 18, 2025, 02:43 PM

Hey Joel, why not just admit that what Rasool did was not clever, in his position.

Notinmyname Fang Mar 18, 2025, 02:45 PM

Nothing new here. What are we missing?

Gazeley Walker Mar 18, 2025, 02:50 PM

The ANC government has failed, and is failing, on so many fronts, Rasool's appointment is one of those failures. He is entitled to his own very personal views, but as the most senior diplomat representing SA in the USA, he cannot comment as if they are the views of everyone in SA.

Gavin Hillyard Mar 20, 2025, 11:04 AM

He shouldn't be making controversial comments period.

montebe montebe Mar 18, 2025, 03:18 PM

As ambassador to another country, you represent your country, not yourself &amp; not your political party . The remarks were (I heard the clip) were disparaging enough to raise the ire of a normal head of state, and use of his name, Donald Trump instead of his title, POTUS, indicates a personal attack

Pierre Joubert Mar 18, 2025, 04:59 PM

Brigety falsely accused government of supplying arms to Russia. Huh. How sure is anyone of falsely. The 1994 PLZ assassination of Scott Ayton and Felix Coetzee, unsolved to this day, was linked to a case of Armscor manufactured arms, AK47s et al, being secretly smuggled to "skunk" countries

Hartmut Winkler Mar 18, 2025, 06:21 PM

The comments are clearly not reflective of the average Daily Maverick reader. Looks like Breitbart &amp; Co. are on a mission to flood debating spaces with pro-Trump, anti-SA government ramblings. A prelude to something more sinister? Won't work here.

Karl Sittlinger Mar 19, 2025, 07:22 AM

Not sure what comments you are reading. Most of them merely state that from a diplomatic perspective Rasool blundered, expressed his personal opinions instead of acting in the interests of this country. What exactly is wring with that?

D'Esprit Dan Mar 19, 2025, 12:01 PM

Stating that Rasool made a mess of his mission is hardly Breitbart! Our relationship with the USA is the worst its ever been, we're not an equal in power terms, we don't have the wiggleroom to indulge Rasool's personal whimsy on a webinar. He failed spectacularly, and people are angry.

Jan Smith Mar 19, 2025, 06:50 PM

If you think Rasool, or Joel represent the average South African, that is shocking. It is party politics above all else. What Rasool did (no matter if what he said is factual) will have major negative blowback for the average South African.

Henri Laurie Mar 21, 2025, 10:29 AM

The party politics at work here is first and foremost that of the Republicans and Democrats in the USA. In particular, Trump's fascinating use of snippets, gestures (some very cruel, admittedly) and click-bait to keep his base enthusiastically loyal. Actual service and telling the truth are quite irrelevant. The medium term (two to five years) outcome will be fascinating.

Laurence Erasmus Mar 19, 2025, 08:03 AM

Joel speculates that Tump’s mission is to render the ANC irrelevant and to diminish its electoral support. But this has already happened without the USA’s support. The ANC is now a 39% party and the latest polls show its support could drop even further to the low 30 percentages.

Gavin Hillyard Mar 20, 2025, 11:11 AM

39%? The ANC support is trending towards 30% minus. Woza 2026. If only the DA could become the biggest SA party, it would herald the start of an economic come-back like post-war Germany. I have a dream....

Linda Horsfield Horsfield Mar 19, 2025, 12:38 PM

Afriforum and solidariteit are absolutely NOT calling for the return of apartheid. They are calling for equality for ALL South Africans and the end of discriminatory legislation. This is essentially what the freedom fighters and Nelson Mandela fought for

Joe Soap Mar 19, 2025, 02:23 PM

"has morphed into Make Apartheid Great Again!" This is false. Nobody is trying to re-establish apartheid - the Afriforum and DA delegations reportedly focussed on trying to rescue AGOA, calling for nuanced response from the Trump US.

Fred Lightly Said Mar 19, 2025, 03:13 PM

No Joel, if the ANC is rendered irrelevant (in your scenario) then the winners will be RSA citizens. If the Silicon Valley boys do manage to do well out of it, that would be secondary. From my viewpoint, it appears that you feel that cadre privilege should be reserved and protected from competition by others.

Gavin Hillyard Mar 20, 2025, 11:02 AM

The fact that Rasool is a Muslim was not a problem for him to be appointed SA ambassador to the USA per se. I think Trump is a loose cannon, but he is the president of the USA. A diplomat should be diplomatic, trying to build ties with our second largest trading partner, not making statements that antagonize the host nation. In any event, many would say he was the wrong man for the job. We need to stay neutral and apply our energies to rectifying the many problems SA Inc. is beset with.

T'Plana Hath Mar 20, 2025, 12:11 PM

It seems that the one thing that certainly unites South Africans, across the board, is our pathological inability to admit when we are wrong.