COOPERATION AND DEVELOPMENT

EU and SA announce R94bn package for new investments in clean energy, vaccine manufacturing

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the initiative, which he said would support strategic investment projects.
Last Chance for Brexit Deal At EU Leaders Summit File photo: European Union (EU) flags stand in a hall ahead of an EU leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg)
Peter Fabricius
By Peter Fabricius
13 Mar 2025
The European Union (EU) and South Africa have announced a €4.7-billion (R94-billion) package of new investments in South Africa, mainly for the transition to clean energy and for boosting vaccine manufacturing.

The “Global Gateway Investment Package” was announced at the 8th SA-EU summit, in Cape Town on Thursday. It will comprise €303-million in grants from the EU and its members and loans from the European financial institutions and SA’s development banks to leverage a further €4.4-billion in investments.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, who headed the EU delegation along with EU Council President António Costa, announced the programme. She said there was already almost €50-billion in annual trade between SA and the EU, and 98% of SA exports to the EU were duty- and quota-free.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (R) attend a joint press conference following the 8th South Africa-European Union (SA-EU) Summit at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP)
President Ramaphosa (C) with President of the European Council, Mr. António Luís Santos da Costa(L) and the President of the European Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen(R) at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on 13 March 2025. (Photo: Jairus MmutleGCIS)
The investment package would take that further.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the EU initiative, which he said would support strategic investment projects.

“The investment package covers areas such as critical raw mineral processing, green hydrogen, renewable energy, transport and digital infrastructure, local vaccine and pharmaceutical production, resources for skills development.”

He and Von der Leyen announced that the EU and SA had also agreed to launch negotiations for a Clean Trade and Investment Partnership to boost the competitiveness of their economies.

“This will support the development of cleaner value chains for raw materials and local beneficiation, renewable and low carbon energy, and clean technology.

“In addition to mobilising investment, this partnership will also serve as a forum for regulatory cooperation between the European Union and South Africa in areas of mutual interest related to clean supply chains.

“This partnership is expected, for example, to deliver short- and long-term solutions to enable Sasol to export sustainable fuel, especially aviation fuel, to the European Union.”

Von der Leyen said the €4.7-billion package would be mutually beneficial as South Africa wanted to protect the health of its people, as well as its autonomy and local industries, while the EU wanted to diversify some of its most critical supply chains.

She said the Clean Trade and Investment Partnership would support SA’s ambition to add more value to local production in South Africa, for instance in the clean hydrogen value chain.

“South Africa has everything to become a global leader: You have clean energy in abundance, from wind to sun. You have raw materials that are critical for electrolysers, including 91% of the world’s platinum group metal reserves.

“And you have a rising industry to produce clean hydrogen and strong export ambitions. European companies are interested in investing here. But they need more incentives.” The Clean Trade and Investment Partnership would support that, unleashing investments in clean energy, raw materials and green hydrogen.

World stage

Von der Leyen and Costa expressed full support for SA’s G20 presidency which has come under sustained attack from the Trump administration. They particularly supported SA’s themes of solidarity, equality and sustainability, which US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected as “DEI.” (Diversity, equity and inclusion.)

Von der Leyen said, “We are here today to strengthen the already close ties between our nations and our citizens. South Africa has a vital role on the world stage. You are a leading voice of the Global South.

“We are united by our democratic values and our shared commitment to unity and diversity. But we also share fundamental interests, from ensuring peace and stability on our continents, to boosting sustainable economic growth and strengthening our supply chains.”

President Ramaphosa (C) with President of the European Council, Mr. António Luís Santos da Costa(L) and the President of the European Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen(R) at the 8th SA-EU Summit at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on 13 March 2025. (Photo: Jairus MmutleGCIS)
President Ramaphosa (C) with President of the European Council, Mr. António Luís Santos da Costa(L) and the President of the European Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen(R) at the 8th SA-EU Summit at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on 13 March 2025. (Photo: Jairus MmutleGCIS)
Costa noted that the world had changed profoundly since the last EU-SA summit was held seven years ago, with the Covid pandemic, Russia’s war against Ukraine, the eruption of violence in the Middle East and conflicts in Africa.

He said multilateralism and the rules-based international order were being challenged.

“In such times our partnerships matter more than ever,” he said, especially the EU’s strategic partnerships — like that with SA, the only one in Africa.  He said the summit had confirmed the value of the EU partnership with SA.

Ramaphosa responded by saying that in a time of global instability, the friendship with the EU was even more important.

“We appreciate the support of the EU for our G20 presidency and particularly our priorities and themes,” he said.

Troops in DRC

Ramaphosa was asked at the post-summit press conference to say when the SA troops trapped in eastern DRC would be coming home, after a SADC summit had decided earlier in the day to terminate the SADC Mission in DRC.

Ramaphosa did not answer the question directly but indicated that the pace of withdrawal would depend on the progress of negotiations for a ceasefire, which had also been agreed to at the SADC summit.

He commented on the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to SA next month, saying he would encourage Zelensky to seek a negotiated end to the war. He said SA would convey the same message to Russia.

Ramaphosa said the fact that negotiations were now under way — a reference to the talks being brokered by the US — had vindicated SA’s much-criticised position that one should engage with both sides in the conflict.

He confirmed that the EU had agreed to negotiate some relief from the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the controversial levy which the EU is introducing on the carbon content of imports.

He said the negotiations would deal with SA proposals such as exemptions or the postponement of CBAM. Von der Leyen said the EU had already agreed on some exemptions such as for smaller companies, to ease compliance with the measure.

She emphasised that CBAM was a climate not a trade measure though SA and other African countries have complained to the EU that it will be burdensome, as it would add to the costs of their exports to the EU. DM

Comments

Barry Stuart Mar 14, 2025, 06:49 AM

The United States losing their global leverage one Trump idea at a time. Maybe a Trump presidency was the disaster we didn’t know we needed.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 14, 2025, 09:03 AM

Very well put! And shame, all the leftist parties are gonna be hugely confused about what constitues 'the West' now and why we're cosying up to the EU!

Gary Kimber Mar 14, 2025, 07:37 AM

Woohoo! More money for the ANC to steal.

Peter Oosthuizen Mar 14, 2025, 08:16 AM

What a lovely positive comment!

Graeme Mar 14, 2025, 01:00 PM

But still the truth.

Jan Badenhorst Mar 15, 2025, 08:24 PM

Let me fix that headline for you… “EU and SA Announce R94bn Deal: 94% in Loans, 6% in Grants for Clean Energy, Vaccine Production”.

Mar 14, 2025, 07:43 AM

Now the hard work begins, getting Gwede Mantashe out of the way. He'll no doubt do his damndest to channel as much of the money as possible into repairing broken coal powered stations and keeping his buddies in the coal industry financially secured.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 14, 2025, 09:06 AM

Getting rid of Mantashe would be the most productive thing that could happen to the SA economy - he has single-handedly wrecked more investment in mining and energy security than anyone in SA history. a luddite belonging on the scrapheap of history.

pebcon. Mar 14, 2025, 08:52 AM

Grants yes, but can we afford new loans? Interest payments are already far too onerous for out battered economy. Just another top up for the government feeding trough. About Mantashe. How about a carbon tax for Eskom. Since the budgeted increase is from R190 to R236 per tonne.

megapode Mar 14, 2025, 11:43 AM

Eskom have to start paying the carbon emissions tax from 1st January 2026

Hilary Morris Mar 14, 2025, 08:57 AM

Of course it would have been preferable had our president condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and recognised that the only negotiation needed should be about Russian withdrawal. But baby steps better than nothing so hope SA welcomes president Zelenskyy appropriately.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 14, 2025, 09:02 AM

Great news - except we haven't spent a cent of the $12bn of the JETIP funds that were committed to SA four years ago. I wish our government moved with more speed to implement projects, instead of analysis paralysis that serves as a smokescreen to get cadre consortia in on the action!

Michele Rivarola Mar 14, 2025, 10:11 AM

We have already lost 1 billion USD because of the delays foisted on the JET by the likes of Mantashe, his acolytes and the coal, gas and oil brigade. If we wait a bit longer we will lose all of it as many EU countries have more pressing need than this

D'Esprit Dan Mar 14, 2025, 11:42 AM

Agreed.

Nkunku S Mar 14, 2025, 10:04 AM

More debt on top of an unaffordable debt burden. And we celebrate. How on earth will we pay it back??

Bernard Vorster Mar 14, 2025, 10:43 AM

Did I hear LOANS? More debt for SA?

Nick Miller Mar 15, 2025, 07:18 AM

“Secretary Marco Rubio @SecRubio · Follow South Africa's Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country.” So much for building bridges!

Mar 28, 2025, 02:21 PM

Is Ramaphosa finally noticing that Russia has made no attempt to offset Trump's lunacy in his onslaught against SA? Has he noticed the positive attitude of the EU to SA since it noted the inclusion of the DA in the GNU? Is there any hope whatsoever, that he and his go-nowhere-do-nothing 'collective' in cabinet will suddenly realise SA is on the cusp of huge potential? Or will they (as usual), take the money, dither, and then make the usual flurry of stupid decisions and let us all down?