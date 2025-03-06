MK party faces backlash over unfulfilled promise to empower traditional leaders in run-up to 2026 elections

At the heart of the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party’s 2024 election campaign was a promise to give traditional leaders, known as Amakhosi, more power and a stronger voice through a dedicated council that would play a key role in decision-making within the party.

More than a year later, these promises have not been fulfilled, leaving them feeling ignored and betrayed. They are now threatening to withdraw their support, a move that could further weaken the party.

In some provinces, such as KwaZulu-Natal, the home of the leader and founder of the party, Jacob Zuma, traditional leaders have significant cultural and social influence, particularly in rural areas. They are often seen as custodians of culture, tradition and heritage and are often used by politicians to endorse and help secure votes.

Naturally, when Zuma was moving from his former political home, the ANC, which he had served for most of his life, he asked for traditional leaders’ “blessing” through a series of meetings, and many agreed.

Months later, as the party began to take shape, forming structures and drafting its constitution, this constituency was increasingly marginalised. The much-anticipated council, meant to operate under the office of the presidency, remains nonexistent.

Khoi and San leaders of different tribes during a ritual in which the Khoi community called the Spirit of ‘Mamma Krotoa’ at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on 28 July 2024. The Khoi heroine demonstrated an aptness for languages and is credited with being instrumental in working out the terms for ending the first Dutch-Khoi War after the arrival of the colonialists in 1652. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Theo Jeptha)

The constituency now claims it has been completely excluded from key decisions, appointments and the constitution-making process. Traditional leaders who spoke to Daily Maverick this week expressed their outrage, saying they have not been consulted on a single decision or appointment, or even the drafting of the constitution.

In addition, they have no representation in the party’s top eight and the national high command, the party’s highest decision-making body.

Cracks in the party’s commitment to traditional leaders started appearing publicly in 2024. In December, more than 130 traditional leaders boycotted MK’s anniversary gala dinner, citing ill treatment. Before this, the group struggled to gain access to the rally at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and were treated like ordinary members of the party.

‘Not what was promised’

More recently, Phumlani Mfeka, one of the founding members of the party, whose constituency was traditional leaders and who was also a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, resigned.

Speaking to Daily Maverick about his departure from the party, he said: “There are internal party issues which are totally against why we joined the party, which are quite sensitive.”

Mfeka, also a founder of a pan-Africanist civic group, Injeje yabeNguni, would not be drawn on the details around issues confronting the party.

“If I had to expose them to the public, it would make me seem like I am destroying the organisation, which is not my intention,” he said.

Mfeka said he and the constituency he represented had for the past five months tried to interact with Zuma, but this had been futile since access to him had since been restricted, “which has left a number of extremely important matters unresolved”.

Last week, the party’s secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, announced that access to Zuma would be closely monitored, something he said was a “character of all self-respecting organisations”.

Shivambu said aggrieved members should instead approach caucus leaders, then provincial officials and finally national officials if necessary, but Zuma was somewhat off limits.

Shivambu said that while some members approach Zuma with good intentions, “when they are there, they are talking about internal dynamics and politics of uMkhonto Wesizwe, and the leadership that they are talking about, or complaining about, raising concerns about, is not immediately there.”

The traditional leaders believe there is a strategic sidelining of Amakhosi and that they are being used as voting cows.

Another traditional leader, iNkosi Bhekiziwe Ngema, echoed his sentiments: “We are not happy with the whole situation because it is not what we were promised as Amakhosi.”

Like Mfeka, Ngema said access to Zuma had been blocked.

“It is hard to go and talk to him about things that are bothering us, things that will make people lose interest in the party. It is really difficult to get hold of him. You have to go through a number of people before you can get to him, and sometimes you won’t even get him.”

Ngema said he was not oblivious to the party’s growth, which necessitated the deployment of officials for some of the work, but believes that, in the case of MK, those close to Zuma did not have his best interests at heart.

“We cannot blame him. Of course you must deploy people, but don’t deploy wrong people because they will destroy the organisation.”

Another traditional leader, who has been involved with the party since its inception and asked to remain anonymous owing to fear of victimisation, said: “As Amakhosi, we are not included in anything. We have never been consulted on any decision. The council that was promised to us has not been established, and it has become a normal thing for us to be ill-treated.

“MK was our last hope after the ANC showed it did not care about us or our people.”

Concerns leading up to 2026

Heading to the 2026 local government elections, which are 18 months away, the traditional leaders said they were weary of lobbying their constituency for the MK party.

“If none of the promises have been fulfilled up until now, it means the MK is no different to all the other political parties,” said the traditional leader who wants to remain anonymous.

Mfeka said: “If the MK continues on this path, I can guarantee you now, it will not be successful in the 2026 elections because they are far more intricate than provincial and national elections. There, it’s not just Zuma’s face, it’s people from that ward [who are contesting].”

In a number of by-elections, the MK party has struggled to hold onto the gains it made in the 2024 general elections. For example, at the 29 May polls it won 54% of the vote in Ward 15 in uMhlabuyalingana. In a by-election in February 2025, that dropped to 19%.

MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu at a media briefing on new leadership of provincial structures at the Sandton Sun and Towers on 24 February 2025. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

EFF effect

At the centre of the fallout with traditional leaders is the appointment of former EFF leaders, seen as close to Shivambu, the former EFF deputy president, into crucial positions in the National Assembly, provincial legislatures and, most recently, regional structures.

“Half of the people in the KZN regional structures are from the EFF. These are people who campaigned against us in the May elections, now they are leading us and you expect not to be chaos,” an MK provincial legislature insider said.

Last month, the party’s coordinator in the Zululand region, Mxolisi Mthethwa, expressed concern about Shivambu’s conduct, suggesting he was unfit for office.

Among other reasons, Mthethwa said Shivambu lacked leadership and accused him of poor decision-making and abuse of power, as he allegedly did not consult relevant stakeholders on constituency matters, including on the election of regional structures.

In a formal letter, Mthethwa urged the party to take immediate action, including an investigation into Shivambu’s performance and behaviour, as well as disciplinary action, including removal from office if necessary.

The party’s head of presidency, Magasela Mzobe, has, however, supported Shivambu’s leadership, saying he had been acting on Zuma’s instructions.

“The president and the collective leadership of the MK party have full confidence in the secretary-general and the president has no intention of removing him. If comrades have got issues with him, they can raise them, but the intention must not be to remove him,” Mzobe said at the time.

The growing discontent over Shivambu’s leadership style continues, with insiders believing he has an agenda to take control of the party. He is said to be behind a campaign to remove Duduzile Zuma, Zuma’s daughter and an MP, from the party’s founding documents, as well as from her position as media liaison officer, as registered with the Electoral Commission.

Last month, Duduzile launched an attack on Shivambu on X, calling him “the worst thing that happened to MK” and “useless”, and referring to him as “mafikizolo”, which loosely translates to “newcomer”.

In response to her comments, a letter from Zuma’s office demanded that she apologise or face expulsion from the party. Hours later, Duduzile issued an apology for her remarks.

Mzobe and the party’s national spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, have not replied to a number of requests for comment. DM