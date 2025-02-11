Blood may not be thicker than water, as Jacob Zuma, leader of the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, has firmly stood behind his party’s secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, amid growing dissatisfaction with Zuma’s leadership style and attacks on Shivambu, including one from his own daughter, MP Duduzile Zuma.

Shivambu, who defected from the EFF in August 2024, was initially appointed as the party’s national organiser and later parachuted into the secretary-general position – a role often seen as the engine of any political party.

The move by Zuma left a bitter taste in the mouths of many, including Duduzile Zuma, who before this was seen as Zuma’s eyes and ears in the party who had a significant influence on decision-making processes.

After Shivambu’s appointment, father and daughter are said to have had several significant differences on how things should be done in the party, according to a senior MK leader.

“Their tension has always been there. It’s nothing new and the president is aware of it.”

Another MK insider said following Shivambu’s recruitment, power seems to have shifted as he sought to control everything, including the party’s finances. As a result, those who joined the MK party before him felt “sidelined and purged” despite being “founders” of the party.

Duduzile, who has no background in politics, is said to “thrive” on chaos, while Shivambu, with a wealth of political knowledge, having come from the ANC and the EFF, which he co-founded, has sought to bring stability to a party that was established without any clear policies, leadership structure or constitution in December 2023.

Duduzile is said to be part of a faction that believes that high-profile members who defected from parties such as the EFF and were parachuted into senior positions, including the likes of Shivambu, Dali Mpofu, Mzwanele Manyi and Willies Mchunu, are destroying what the “December 2023 crew” had started.

Former MK member Jabulani Khumalo had also raised concerns about the influence Duduzile had on Zuma in the running of the party, saying that she had been the problem and warned that the party would collapse if she was not stopped.

Partial apology

On Monday night, Duduzile went on a rant on X, making negative remarks and insulting Shivambu with comments suggesting he was “the worst thing that happened to MK”, “useless”, and calling him “Mafikizolo”, which loosely translates to “newcomer”.

Following her comments, a letter from Zuma’s office instructed her to apologise or face expulsion from the party.

On Tuesday afternoon, Duduzile apologised for her utterances, although she didn’t direct her apology specifically to Shivambu. In the one-page apology, she acknowledged “serious concerns” about internal party matters, which she did not detail.

“I fully recognise that such concerns should have been, and shall be addressed through the proper internal channels, as dictated by the core values and principles of the glorious movement of the people. I acknowledge that expressing these grievances publicly was unfortunate and may have undermined the unity, discipline, and respect that defines the MK Party.”

She said her use of bad language was not meant to reflect the “discipline, respect, and solidarity” the organisation had upheld under Zuma’s leadership.

“To President Jacob Zuma of the MK Party, the entire leadership, members, supporters of the MKP, and the people of South Africa, I wish to assure you that I never intended to harm the integrity of the party or the values it upholds. Hence, my deepest apology for any offense [sic] caused in this regard,” Duduzile said in her letter.

Taking to X on Tuesday, an unverified account under the name of Zuma’s son and Duduzile’s twin brother, Duduzane Zuma, which is described as his official account, joined the fray, declaring support for Duduzile.

“I stand with you my sister,” he tweeted.

This is particularly important as Duduzile has previously endorsed her brother for the party’s deputy presidency, while the Mpumalanga section of the party has said it would prefer him to succeed his father.

Duduzane is now an ordinary member of the party, according to MK’s head of presidency Magasela Mzobe. “Duduzane is an ordinary member. I have never seen him in a single meeting which suggests that he has ambitions to lead,” he told Daily Maverick.

Shivambu ‘taking control’

In a formal letter sent to Duduzile on Sunday, the party’s coordinator in the Zululand region, Mxolisi Mthethwa, expressed concern at Shivambu’s behaviour, suggesting that he was unfit for office.

Among other reasons, Mthethwa said Shivambu lacked leadership and accused him of poor decision-making and abuse of power, as he allegedly did not consult relevant stakeholders on constituency matters.

Mthethwa urged the party to take immediate action, including conducting an investigation into Shivanbu’s performance and behaviour and taking disciplinary action, including removal from office, if necessary.

Mzobe has, however, supported Shivambu’s leadership, saying he had been acting on Zuma’s instructions.

“The president and the collective leadership of the MK party have full confidence in the secretary-general and the president has no intention of removing him. If comrades have got issues with him, they can raise them but the intention must not be to remove him,” Mzobe told the Mail & Guardian on Monday.

Despite Shivambu’s skills and political experience, there are still several people in the party who do not trust him.

“When people voted [for] the MK party, it was because of Zuma’s vision and how he resonated with them. Those people simply do not trust Floyd to carry his message or vision,” said an MK leader.

While the party is without a treasurer-general, Shivambu is said to have “closed the tap”, channelling money into his office, cutting political programmes and deploying his own people in crucial positions within the provinces, the source said.

Despite securing more than four million votes in the 2024 elections, the party has been plagued by ongoing litigation, poor performance in by-elections, and a revolving leadership door.

The positions of secretary-general and treasurer-general, in particular, have been filled by more than eight people. The two senior MK members who spoke to Daily Maverick are, however, adamant that the tensions are merely a phase and all is well as it gears to establish itself countrywide for the 2026 local government elections. DM