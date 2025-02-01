A week before the State of the Nation Address (Sona), this is the state of the official opposition led by former SA president Jacob Zuma.

Launched on 16 December 2023, the ­uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party reshaped the country’s political landscape, garnering more than 4 million votes. This shift played a key role in the ANC receiving less than 50% of the vote for the first time since SA’s 1994 democratic elections, despite the MK party grappling with internal and organisational issues.

When the party was announced in Soweto, Johannesburg, it had no leadership structure and chose people to serve as interim leaders. A little over a year later, it has had a revolving door of leaders.

Some were reshuffled, and others resigned or were fired without an elective conference or any explanation being given to the party’s constituency.

Two of the most crucial positions in any political party are the secretary-general, often seen as the engine of the party, and the treasurer-general. These two positions alone have been occupied by eight individuals in the space of a year, which is uncommon among political parties in South Africa.

Thanduxolo Dyodo was the MK party’s first known secretary-general, appointed on an interim basis. He lasted in the position for just four months before being dismissed as a result of a series of administrative problems in the party.

In March 2024, MK announced a leadership structure in which Sihle Ngubane took over as secretary-general on a permanent basis. But Ngubane was later removed from the position and became a member of Parliament, in line with the party’s directive that legislators cannot hold positions in the national structure.

In June 2024, Arthur Zwane became the third secretary-general. Three weeks after his appointment, he resigned, citing a large volume of work and other business interests. Speculation was rife that he had been fired.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma at the uMkhonto Wesizwe party's first anniversary rally on 15 December 2024 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson / Getty Images)

Zuma then appointed former Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital acting chief executive Dr Sifiso Maseko as the new secretary-general. He lasted only two weeks before Zuma fired him over allegations of mismanagement.

In July, Zwane was brought back to the post, making it the fifth time that a secretary-general had been appointed. The party said the reappointment was important for maintaining capacity, unity and continuity in its ranks.

Zuma said he had met Zwane to facilitate his return, but the MK party claimed Zuma had never accepted his resignation.

A month later, in August 2024, Zwane was unceremoniously removed. In a statement, the party said Zuma had had high expectations for his leadership. “However, internal conflicts and allegations of mismanagement necessitated his removal.”

In August, the party announced the formation of its highest decision-making body, the National High Command, to be led by eight officials and 45 additional members.

Maseko was again announced as secretary-general. But just three months later, he stepped down to resume his full-time role as the chief director of infrastructure at the Gauteng Department of Health. This followed the lifting of his suspension while he awaited the outcome of a disciplinary investigation.

Floyd Shivambu at the Durban Magistrates' Court on 30 January 2025 in Durban, South Africa, during Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's appearance. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Days after he left the position, EFF defector Floyd Shivambu took over on 10 November 2024. The MK party's head of presidency, Magasela Mzo­be, believes he is there to stay.

“The current SG [secretary-general] will stay on for a very long time,” he said.

The revolving door of leaders has extended beyond the post of secretary-general, affecting many other roles in the party. On one occasion, the party fired 15 of its MPs just weeks after they were sworn in.

The position of treasurer-general was first occupied by Danisa Zulu, who was appointed in March 2024. He was removed on 2 July, according to a leaked letter in which Zuma cited the need for more efficient use of the party’s “limited and available capital” as the reason for his dismissal.

In August, when the members of the National High Command were announced, Menzi Magubane was unveiled as the new treasurer-general.

Three months later, in November, he was shown the door without an explanation ahead of the party’s first anniversary.

Zuma replaced him with Dr Thanti Mthanti with immediate effect. However, two weeks ago, Mthanti stepped down citing personal and professional commitments. He had served for two months and the position remains vacant.

Mzobe said: “The officials are still applying their minds on the right candidate.”

John Hlophe at the MK party media conference at The Capital Empire in Sandhurst on 22 August 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

Sex scandal

The party has also been hit by a number of scandals including “missing millions”, factional battles and, most recently, a sex scandal involving John Hlophe, its deputy president and parliamentary leader.

Mary Phadi, the party’s Mpumalanga convener, has alleged that Hlophe made sexual advances towards her. When she rejected him, she claims he launched a campaign to discredit her, according to a Sunday World report.

Phadi is in court trying to fight her removal from MK.

This week, she told Daily Maverick that Hlophe appeared to have sinister intentions after he failed to take her through disciplinary processes. Instead, she was replaced by impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Cease and desist

In response to Phadi’s allegations, Hlophe has accused her of misappropriating party funds and has sent her a cease-and-desist letter.

Hlophe’s legal team, JG and Xulu Incorporated, said in a letter dated 28 January 2025 that the allegations are “false, misleading and damaging to our client’s reputation. This conduct constitutes defamation under South African law, and has caused significant harm to our client’s personal and professional standing.”

‘Missing millions’

A major point of controversy surrounding the MK party has been the source of its funding, with other political parties estimating that the party’s election campaign – including stadium rentals and upscale merchandise – could have cost between R100-million and R200-million.

However, the party has declared only one “in kind” donation, in accordance with the political party funding rules set by the Electoral Commission of South Africa. This donation, received in June 2024, was put at R380,555.

An MK insider who asked to remain anonymous has since alleged that millions of rands, donated by “leaders in neighbouring countries”, had gone missing from the party’s bank accounts in December.

The insider said an investigation had been started immediately.

“There is an internal investigation that has identified one or two people who might be involved with these transactions,” he said. He further suggested this was the reason behind the delay in appointing a new treasurer-general.

The “missing” money could amount to as much as R40-million, according to News24.

Asked about this, Mzobe said: “I am not aware of any money going missing. I do not sit in the finance committee.”

MK’s national spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, previously dismissed the claims as false, stating that if they were true, the party would have taken action, including filing criminal charges.

Despite being dogged by several scandals, the party has remained active in parliamentary committees, contributing in both positive and controversial ways. Notably, it secured a seat in the Pan-African Parliament, which is held by Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, an MK MP and Zuma’s daughter.

Zuma-Sambudla is now facing charges related to the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal. She appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court in connection with the violence that erupted after her father’s imprisonment for contempt of court, which resulted in more than 350 deaths.

Mzwanele Manyi, MK’s chief whip in Parliament, said Zuma-Sambudla was “being victimised”, adding that he believed the charges had been orchestrated to destabilise the party ahead of the local government elections next year.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at the Durban Magistrates' Court on 30 January 2025 in Durban, South Africa. Zuma-Sambudla faces charges related to the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal that resulted in more than 350 deaths. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Difficulty in opposition

Reflecting on the MK party’s year in Parliament, Manyi said: “It is a very difficult thing to be an opposition without a budget…

“Communities ask: What have you guys done? But what have we done with what? We cannot build roads, clinics or houses. We don’t have money for that as it is controlled by whoever is in government.”

Despite its financial limitations, Manyi believes the year-old party has made strides in holding the executive accountable.

“Our key issue is to open the eyes of South Africans,” he said.

In another bid to hold the executive accountable, MK and other parties, some of which are in the Government of National Unity (GNU), supported the establishment of a parliamentary oversight committee to hold the President and the Presidency accountable – a move that ruffled the feathers of ANC MPs. Establishing such a committee was first raised by Justice Raymond Zondo, now retired, whose State Capture inquiry identified a lack of oversight over the executive as one of the key factors that led to State Capture.

Manyi also mentioned MK’s continuing court bid to stop the SABC from spreading false and politically biased narratives that misrepresent the current governance arrangement as a Government of National Unity.

GNU = grand coalition

In court this week, Advocate Dali Mpofu argued on behalf of MK and Jacob Zuma that a Government of National Unity would bring all political parties together.

It would have to include the EFF and the MK party, which together represent about 25% of the electorate.

Judge Denise Carol Fisher, who reserved judgment, remarked: “This is an important argument, and it is something that we have to grapple with seriously. When all is said and done, a case like this is important because it will set a precedent.”

In another move, the MK party objected to a Bill proposing the establishment of the Chapter 9 Anti-Corruption Commission, which was introduced to the justice portfolio committee of the National Assembly in November 2024.

Among its concerns, MK argued that the commission would undermine the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The criticism seems ironic coming from Zuma’s party,

given his well-known record of undermining the NPA.

MK also highlighted the costs of creating a new institution and warned about the risk of abuse of power if the government sets up the commission.

Another measure that MK has strongly opposed is the draft Municipal Structures Amendment Bill (Coalition Bill), which aims to make coalition agreements binding and mandates that hung municipalities move from a mayoral executive system to a collective executive system, in which all parties are proportionally represented. The Bill also seeks to limit the circumstances under which mayors and speakers can be removed through motions of no confidence.

Additionally, the Bill proposes a 1% threshold of valid votes for a political party to secure a seat on a municipal council. MK MP Visvin Reddy slammed this threshold, describing it as an effort to exclude smaller parties from power and enable the majority party to retain control.

“It is not about stability; it is about silencing the opposition and centralising power,” Reddy said at the time.

The Bill is important because smaller parties in local coalitions often become kingmakers, securing powerful positions when larger parties fail to reach a compromise. A prime example of this is the City of Johannesburg, where the Al Jama-ah party, with just two council seats, has managed to secure the powerful position of executive mayor twice.

Ahead of Sona, Manyi said MK was preparing to present the true state of the nation, which would be grounded in thorough research and work done by its MPs. This presentation would be delivered a day before President Cyril Ramaphosa presented his address.

Duduzane Zuma at the Durban Magistrates’ Court on 30 January 2025 during Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's appearance. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Floyd vs Duduzile

Zuma-Sambudla is said to play a key role in the party, often acting as her father’s eyes and ears, particularly in Parliament. This sometimes creates tension with Shivambu, who is responsible for several important functions in the party.

An insider said: “She is a very emotional person [and] almost like a puppet. Not a lot of people trust her. Floyd is more of a sensible person, with the right skills and experience, but people do not see him as the next leader or the face of the party.”

Zuma’s son Duduzane, on the other hand, joined MK last year after his own political outfit failed to meet the requirements during the May 2024 elections. The insider said he would be a preferred candidate to succeed Zuma as leader.

“When people voted [for] the MK party, it was because of Zuma’s vision and how he resonated with them. Those people do not trust Floyd to carry his message or vision, but would prefer Duduzane.”

At an MK rally earlier this month, Duduzane told EWN he had not been called to lead but, if that were to happen, he would consider the request.

Asked about this, Mzobe, the head of presidency, said: “Duduzane is an ordinary member. I have never seen him in a single meeting which suggests that he has ambitions to lead.” DM

