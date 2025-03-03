Daily Maverick
‘No one is talking to us’ — Malema rejects VAT hike as GNU parties split over issue

A standoff is looming in the Government of National Unity over the Budget, with political parties locked in a dispute over how to balance the government’s books.
Victoria O’Regan and Nonkululeko Njilo
3 Mar 2025
EFF leader Julius Malema has dismissed reports that the ANC has approached the party with its new proposal of a 0.75 percentage point increase in VAT to balance the government’s books.

Malema has rejected any form of VAT increase, arguing that it would only hurt the poor. Instead, he has suggested an increase in corporate taxes and the introduction of a wealth tax.

On Sunday, 2 March, the Sunday Times reported that the National Treasury was now proposing a 0.75 percentage point increase in VAT, with the backing of the ANC.

The newspaper reported that the ANC’s second deputy secretary-general, Monitoring and Evaluation Minister Maropene Ramokgopa, had warned the DA that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s patience with the party was wearing thin, and that the ANC was potentially looking to approach the EFF to strike a deal.

The Budget, supposed to have been tabled on 19 February, was postponed to 12 March after parties in the GNU were divided on a proposed VAT increase of two percentage points. The Cabinet met on Monday to decide a way forward but no outcome had been reported at the time of writing.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his birthday celebration in Tembisa on Monday, Malema dismissed the Sunday Times’ report, saying that a general conversation on VAT increase had taken place.

“No one is talking to us, there has never been any kind of engagement between the EFF and the ANC. We wanted them to present a Budget, we said let there be a discussion and the people will decide if they want it or not.”

The conversation, according to Malema, should focus on growing the economy and creating jobs.

“We have got a lot of minerals in this country which can be benefited from,” he said.

“That is the kind of language we should be having a discussion on and not whether to increase [VAT by] 2% or 0.75%.”

He warned that the coalition government’s failure to pass the Budget meant the country was in “trouble”, operating on “autopilot”.

‘Tone-deaf move’

The second-largest party in the GNU, the DA has strongly opposed any increase in the VAT rate.

In a statement on Sunday, the party’s spokesperson on finance, Mark Burke, called the 0.75 percentage point increase in VAT a “tone-deaf” move from the ANC which threatened SA’s economic stability.

“Just as the ANC refused to listen to objections from its coalition partners in the lead-up to its failed February Budget, the ANC now refuses to cut the fat. Instead, the formerly ‘pro-poor’ ANC continues with its campaign to increase VAT. This when we all know that resilient South Africans across the board are stretched to the breaking point.

“The DA refuses to be held hostage or intimidated by the ANC’s blatant threat to approach the EFF to pass this VAT-based budget. This is not responsible, or collaborative governance — it is reckless and places further strain on the economy,” said Burke.

The DA had previously proposed cost-cutting measures, suggesting, among other things, cutting Sector Education and Training Authorities and the National Skills Fund, ending the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troop deployment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and doing away with the Youth Development Agency and the Petroleum Agency SA.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has also said a hard no to a VAT increase.

PA spokesperson Steve Motale said: “The PA does not support the reported proposed 0.75 percentage point VAT increase.

“We remain adamant that a more capacitated and supported SARS [South African Revenue Service] could bring in as much as another R450-billion a year. All efforts must therefore be channelled towards boosting SARS to achieve its mandate.”

The Good party’s secretary-general, Brett Herron, told Daily Maverick the party was opposed to a VAT increase, “since it is a regressive tax and disproportionately affects middle- to lower-income households and of course most disproportionately affects the poorest people.”

The party had suggested other ways to fund the budget “without introducing austerity measures”, said Herron. This included adjusting the tax credits on retirement fund contributions, introducing a wealth tax or “a special wealth tax on super wealth”, and capacitating SARS “to enforce tax compliance and collect tax revenue”.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) “does not support any increase in VAT”, the party’s national chairperson, Wouter Wessels, told Daily Maverick.

“An increase will harm the economy and lead to more unemployment and impoverishment. We have proposed several cost-cutting measures which we do believe will address the Budget deficit more effectively than unsustainable revenue enhancement measures, such as tax or VAT increases.”

In response to questions from Daily Maverick on Monday morning, Rise Mzansi’s Mabine Seabe said the party did “not support tax increases, especially given the negative impact they would have on the poor, working-class and middle-class households.

“That said, should the 0.75 percentage point increase be a fait accompli, it will be important that the basket of VAT-exempt goods is increased in order to protect said households.

“The proposed 0.75 percentage point increase must be measured against the available suite of options; and the counter-measures employed to shield poor, working-class and middle-class households from an increase in VAT. The Budget must be assessed in its entirety, which has not been done outside of Cabinet, which Rise Mzansi does not serve on,” he said.

Seabe noted Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s difficult task of balancing the government’s books.

“Money is extremely tight and there are limited available options — primarily being cuts, increased taxes or borrowing — each with its limitations and negative implications. We are in this crisis because of poor leadership, bad governance and corruption, particularly over the last 15 years.

“This is the reality that the finance minister needs to articulate and solve. We can no longer kick the can down the road.”

Al Jama-ah spokesperson Nisa Hendricks told Daily Maverick the party supported the proposed VAT increase “on condition that all items in the normal food basket of social grant beneficiaries are zero-rated, and that there is a process to reduce VAT by 2030 to just 10%.”

IFP, PAC and UDM yet to comment

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) declined to comment on Monday.

“Noting that the budgeting process is still under way in Cabinet, the IFP will await this process, which we are participating in, to run its course to finality before commenting,” said deputy transport minister and IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

However, the IFP has previously said it was opposed to the initial two percentage point VAT increase proposal, saying this would “run contrary to the commitments” of the GNU.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) deputy president, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, also previously told Daily Maverick the party was “opposed to any increase in VAT”, but on Monday said it was “difficult to engage” with the increase proposal as the GNU clearing house mechanism had not met yet.

The clearing house — the multiparty, issue-specific negotiating committee set up to deal with policy disputes  — was supposed to meet on Tuesday, 25 February, but this was postponed to Friday, 7 March.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is the chair of the dispute resolution committee. In its first meeting of 2025, the committee was expected to finally adopt its terms of reference and discuss the process that led to the postponement of the Budget, according to a News24 report.

Daily Maverick sent questions to Mashatile’s spokesperson on Monday afternoon asking why Tuesday’s meeting had been postponed, and what was on the agenda for Friday. We had not received a response by the time of publication.

Daily Maverick had also not received a response from the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) by the time of publication. DM

Comments

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 3, 2025, 11:05 PM

The DA is the only party which can save South Africans - and actually the ANC too if only they weren't too scared to recognise it and allow the DA to assist.

Peter Oosthuizen Mar 4, 2025, 06:56 AM

Absolutely Fanie - at this time we need common purpose more than ever.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 4, 2025, 07:05 AM

Is it not a bit rich that Cyril complains that his patience with the DA is wearing thin? The whole country has had to be patient with Cyril year after year as we continue in the hope that maybe THIS time he will keep a promise, or complete some positive action. We wait in vain. Stay strong, DA!

Mar 4, 2025, 08:00 AM

Ramaphosa's patience wearing thin is joke of the week. He dithers on every conceivable issue and when challenged, escalates the dithering a step backwards by "applying his mind". Fanie is 100% correct. If the ANC had to work with the DA the country would progress out of this mud bath and prosper

Ashley Stone Mar 4, 2025, 08:28 AM

Agree!

lindygaye Mar 4, 2025, 09:03 AM

Agree

Johan Buys Mar 4, 2025, 09:06 AM

No one is talking to EFF, because nobody is voting for EFF. Hehehehe

Richard Kennard Mar 4, 2025, 10:56 AM

Julius "Doctor, Doctor, have a problem... everyone is ignoring me " Doctor "Next"

Get off my lawn Mar 4, 2025, 09:30 AM

VAT or tax increases are not the solution. Fewer blue-light BMW's, fewer perks for ministers and MPs, fewer government buildings standing empty while expensive offices are rented, and a less-bloated political circus is what they should be looking at. We can fix SA, but not by increasing taxes.

megapode Mar 4, 2025, 09:46 AM

Malema inadvertantly reveals a truth: None of us have any say in anything. We vote every few years, then the party whips take over. The system we have does mean that every vote counts, but it also means that even at council level there is no direct representation. We vote for parties not persons.

Get off my lawn Mar 4, 2025, 10:01 AM

Playing devil's advocate: What if we only allowed taxpayers to vote? If political parties want to tap into the votes from poor constituencies, they would have to actively boost employment to make it happen, directly benefitting the poor. Or would that just encourage keeping unemployment high?

megapode Mar 4, 2025, 10:35 AM

This was Prog policy and may still have some support in the DA. I could not support that. The franchise should be for adult citizens. Not being able to pay tax should not deprive you of a voice. But we still have the same problem of there not being direct representation.

Karl Sittlinger Mar 4, 2025, 11:29 AM

While I agree that paying tax should not be a qualifier, the fact remains that we have a majority that cost more tax than they bring in making very easy decisions how other people's money should be spent with zero conseq. to themselves. Its also not sustainable or fair. The NHI is a perfect example

D'Esprit Dan Mar 4, 2025, 05:22 PM

Universal franchise and tax are two of the key pillars to keep society in balance. I don't think anyone wakes up and decides to be too poor to be a taxpayer. Growing the economy so more people have a stake in it is a better way of ensuring taxes are better spent.

Karl Sittlinger Mar 4, 2025, 05:54 PM

That's not the point. the point that is at some point a minority of taxpayers cannot support a majority of unemployed indefinitely. Of course an unemployed person that is tax negative wants free high quality Healthcare, and doesn't care how it is financed. This is unsustainable.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 4, 2025, 02:50 PM

Such an interesting topic this. I tend to think education could be a possible criteria. We need a license to drive a car - and navigating voting in this day and age is a lot more complicated. The sad bit now is the outcome would likely be so much better for those not qualifying.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 4, 2025, 05:24 PM

Only if the 'educated' had the best interests of everyone at heart - reading DM, there are plenty of seemingly educated people who would shaft everyone to keep their own in luxury.

superjase Mar 4, 2025, 03:47 PM

tax payers would vote for what benefits them - services and systems that looked after themselves and not the unemployed.

Get off my lawn Mar 4, 2025, 04:15 PM

True - everyone votes for what benefits them. That doesn't mean systems that benefit the unemployed would go away, just that they wouldn't get as far with empty promises of free housing and free education. If they want the poor vote, they would need to create jobs to make them eligible.

schalk erasmus Mar 4, 2025, 09:57 AM

15.75% VAT is easy to calculate with a calculator. It is also easy to make an error with the decimal point, and not notice it.

megapode Mar 4, 2025, 10:37 AM

You would notice. VAT would exceed the amount paid for the goods or services.

Richard Kennard Mar 4, 2025, 11:00 AM

There will be constant typo's

Trevor Thompson Mar 4, 2025, 10:23 AM

The GNU is not functioning. The ANC has 40% the rest 60% representation. The 60% agree on the no-VAT issue but are unable to sway the ANC. Why? The ANC is of course running away from the other side of the balancing equation: reduce expenditure on non-contributing entities. Killing the economy.

Graeme Mar 4, 2025, 04:34 PM

There is no GNU. It is a coallition of minority parties.

Fernando Moreira Mar 4, 2025, 10:25 AM

Vote DA outright , save South Africa ......its on plain sight!!

D'Esprit Dan Mar 4, 2025, 11:55 AM

Nobody's talking to Malema because he's F for woodwork irrelevant. May as well be talking to Cope.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 4, 2025, 12:08 PM

Would it not be a great idea if SA stopped paying R90 bill per year to our Sacu partners to mitigate a trade imbalance which used to "unfairly" favour us, but no longer does? Would this not more than plug the gap of the current budget shortfall, and bring to an end any talk on raising vat?

keith.ciorovich Mar 4, 2025, 01:41 PM

Why would anyone want to talk to Malema. His opinion irrelevant as he is not part of the Gnu and can vote against the budget when presented .

Graeme Mar 4, 2025, 04:36 PM

Agreed. He is totally irrelevant. He must just go away.