Reality hits the GNU Cabinet ministers. Trump's Maga base is at odds. And SA's clivias targeted

The Weekend Wrap

Government realities hit the GNU Cabinet ministers. Trump's Maga base shows cracks. And South Africa's clivias are being targeted.

The recent claims by Action SA that DA leader John Steenhuisen is using blue-light vehicles as a Cabinet minister may be a reminder of some of the pitfalls that lie ahead for some of the parties who are new to government.

By Stephen Grootes

As the Trump administration begins to take shape before it comes into office in just a few days, even before it takes over, the chasms between different clans of supporters are becoming public and acrimonious.

By J Brooks Spector

For Russia, as for Iran, last month’s fall of the 54-year-old Assad dynasty in Syria was a major geo-strategic setback. Russia’s plans to establish a military hub in Libya could now worsen that country’s protracted conflict.

By Peter Fabricius

For Russia, as for Iran, last month’s fall of the 54-year-old Assad dynasty in Syria was a major geo-strategic setback. Russia’s plans to establish a military hub in Libya could now worsen that country’s protracted conflict.

By Peter Fabricius

The debate around the Bela Bill has long focused only on two clauses – admission and language. In reality, the other clauses of the new Bill are equally important.

By Michael le Cordeur

‘Blood minerals’ and Rwanda’s sinister regime have again been thrown into sharp relief by criminal complaints filed last month in France and Belgium against Apple by the DRC — which is also a gangster state.

By Ed Stoddard

The James Webb Space Telescope has celebrated three years from its launch. Its discoveries have already changed our understanding of the early universe.

By Themiya Nanayakkara, Ivo Labbe and Karl Glazebrook

The James Webb Space Telescope has celebrated three years from its launch. Its discoveries have already changed our understanding of the early universe.

By Themiya Nanayakkara, Ivo Labbe and Karl Glazebrook

Want to eat cheaply? Start with the bargain bins.

By Tony Jackman

If you’ve been hit with a respiratory tract infection this festive season, it’s more likely to be Covid-19 than the flu. Experts and officials say there’s no cause for alarm.

By Tamsin Metelerkamp





Play here.

The entrepreneur is harnessing her passion for the ocean to help children with disabilities. The pioneering research on a tailored programme that Davis initiated in Cape Town has been revealing, particularly in a country with large health inequalities and amid barriers to access.

By Janet Heard

The entrepreneur is harnessing her passion for the ocean to help children with disabilities. The pioneering research on a tailored programme that Davis initiated in Cape Town has been revealing, particularly in a country with large health inequalities and amid barriers to access.

By Janet Heard

The entrepreneur is harnessing her passion for the ocean to help children with disabilities. The pioneering research on a tailored programme that Davis initiated in Cape Town has been revealing, particularly in a country with large health inequalities and amid barriers to access.

By Janet Heard

The unprecedented onslaught against South African succulents now includes beautiful and rare clivias, which are being illegally harvested to extinction to supply markets abroad.

By Carina Bruwer

Subscribe to First Thing to receive the Weekend Wrap in your inbox every Sunday morning.

If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.



Support DM

