This article is more than a year old

ANALYSIS

Coalition ministers poised to butt heads with the tough realities of governance

The recent claims by Action SA that DA leader John Steenhuisen is using blue-light vehicles as a Cabinet minister may be a reminder of some of the pitfalls that lie ahead for some of the parties who are new to government.
Governance-Coalition-Opp-Grootes Illustrative image / sources, from left: A police convoy. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theana Breugem) | DA Federal leader and SA Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi) | DA member and Communications Minister Solly Malatsi. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan) | Freedom Front Plus leader and Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach) | Al Jama-ah leader and Deputy Social Development Minister Ganief Hendricks. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake) | IFP leader and Cogta Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lee Warren) | Patriotic Alliance leader and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu) | DA member and Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dion George. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
8 Jan 2025
For the moment, many supporters of the parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) are still enjoying the novelty of having someone they voted for in the Cabinet. This may soon change, as these parties come to terms with how difficult governance can be.

Earlier this week, Action SA claimed that an answer to a question they’d lodged to Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen showed that he was using blue-light vehicles. Steenhuisen denied this, pointing out that the three vehicles concerned were already owned by the ministry, and saying that he did not actually use the blue-light vehicles that they already have.

As Daily Maverick’s Victoria O’Regan has pointed out, the use of blue-light vehicles has a long political history. Various political parties have said while in the opposition that they would not use these lights, only to find themselves now in government.

While the claims around Steenhuisen will probably turn out to be a storm in a teacup, it may be a useful reminder to parties in the government other than the ANC about some of the problems that may soon head their way.

Eskom, SABC, prisons present problems

It can sometimes be forgotten how difficult governance can be, particularly in a country facing the problems ours does.

For example, the environmental affairs minister, the DA’s Dion George, now finds himself having to defend a claim from environmental groups that his department should not have given Eskom permission for its power stations to emit more pollution than the law currently allows.

If he defends the decision, he will appear to be allowing people living around those power stations to die earlier as a result of this pollution. If he gives in, Eskom will say he is responsible for more load shedding.

Similar dynamics are true of other ministries. Communications Minister Solly Malatsi is also facing difficult decisions.

Currently, the SABC, which he has political responsibility for, is unable to run its lifts in Radio Park. This means that radio producers and presenters have to climb numerous flights of stairs to get to their studios. And it is probably impossible to host live guests. (Conflict Alert: this writer worked at the SABC for six years until July 2024.)

The problems facing the corporation are deep, and many are financial. Should the SABC start to lose the capacity to provide some services, Malatsi could be blamed. 

Other issues may at some stage confront Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, the current minister of correctional services.

In many democracies, prisons create very difficult governance decisions. Often the ministers in charge of them are blamed either for allowing prisoners to escape, or for abuses that occur. South Africa has a long history in this regard, most recently exemplified by the Thabo Bester escape saga.

It would seem impossible to believe that Groenewald will not find himself at some point at the centre of a political storm during the five-year period he is expected to occupy this position.

Sport minister’s popularity may be short-lived

The same will also hold true for Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, the Patriotic Alliance’s Gayton McKenzie.

There is some evidence showing that after the formation of the coalition government, his popularity increased.

But his links to MK leader, former president Jacob Zuma, should not be forgotten. In 2017, the Sunday Times revealed that he and PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene had flown to Russia on a seemingly Zuma-approved jaunt to take part in a R5-billion oil deal. At the time the newspaper also reported that McKenzie had free access to Zuma’s official residence and that he was giving input on Cabinet picks — earning him and Kunene the nickname “the new Guptas”.

It is likely that in the next four years or so, two things will happen.

The first is that McKenzie will be stuck in the middle of a major national debate around race, culture or language. And that any decision he makes, or any statement he issues, will cost him some support.

The second is that even though he does appear to be giving part of his salary to charity, some questionable business deal will emerge. That is, of course, if his public support for Israel does not eventually force the ANC to act against him first.

But the problems all these ministers will face may well look very simple when compared with the problems the leader of the IFP may face.

Velenkosini Hlabisa is the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

And considering that most local councils (outside the Western Cape) cannot provide proper services, he may well find himself having to deal with impossible problems. Certainly, before the local elections, the ANC (and other parties) will have every motive to blame him for not fixing the problems in councils.

Hlabisa may well face difficulties in the Traditional Affairs Department too, particularly in his home province (and the IFP base) of KwaZulu-Natal. This is because Zulu King Misizulu ka-Zwelithini now appears to be involved in a messy divorce, has fired his traditional prime minister (who also comes from the IFP) and has made odd decisions about the board of the Ingonyama Trust.

Political minnows also face headaches

For some other parties, the real risk is that they will completely alienate themselves from their core constituencies because they are now in charge of the issue that they have campaigned on.

For example, the PAC has campaigned for years on a programme of land expropriation without compensation. Its leader, Mzwanele Nyhontso, is now the minister of land reform and rural development. While saying publicly that he still wants expropriation, he will now find that he does not have the power to make any policy changes.

As a result, PAC supporters may now feel that they have been betrayed – that he has received the fruits of high office, but has failed to implement any kind of change.

Others in government may find that because of their higher profile, they face questions about whether they still believe what they said in the past.

For example, during the election campaign last year, Deputy Social Development Minister Ganief Hendricks said that women should not work.

One wonders if he has told his minister, Sisi Tolashe, that he believes this. For many years, voters have tended to focus on the governance decisions of the ANC. This is now going to change, and individual ministers and their parties may now be held responsible for problems under their portfolios. This will change our politics fundamentally and provide a very tough test for those new to government. DM

User Jan 9, 2025, 03:43 AM

And, after reading VOR’s misleading by-line, see below, together with the challenges (almost gleefully?) pointed out by SG in this article, the press (led by the DM) will delight in reporting on the edifice as it crumbles - rather than finding and trying to build on the GNU positives…thanks.

Peter Atller Jan 9, 2025, 10:38 AM

Spot on, SA media is fixated on dividing, gets more traction. The GNU not perfect but it is a step up from an ANC government. Shows movement in the right direction, of course there will be missteps and the usual polictiking but hell we in way better shape than before the elections.

varuscjcka.unilever Jan 9, 2025, 11:15 AM

Consumers of news really need to learn the difference between article/news, sponsored article and analysis/opinion. This is an opinion piece. Opinion being the operative word. Based on journalistic in the know ans their educated opinion. If you want hard fact refrain from reading opinion pieces.

Charles Parr Jan 9, 2025, 01:10 PM

But this is not an opinion piece, it is published as an analysis which should be a expert opinion.

megapode Jan 10, 2025, 09:46 AM

Grootes has carved out a niche as a specialist in political analyst, and the piece is flagged as analysis. I agree with your general point, but it doesn't really stick in this case.

James Francis Jan 9, 2025, 07:07 AM

Where is ActionSA's comment about the grounding of Johannesburg's fleet due to non-payment of that contract? Are they quiet because they are now part of the cabal ruining the city?

chrisf.vz Jan 9, 2025, 07:16 AM

ActionSA (or should I say AuctionSA) certainly doesn't have the moral highground that enables them to pontificate about ethics, never mind blue lights. And, inheriting 30 years of looting, corruption &amp; mismanagement makes it no easy task to get things right immediately.

megapode Jan 9, 2025, 08:59 AM

"AuctionSA" :-) Thanks. You gave me a little early morning chuckle.

Alan Watkins Jan 9, 2025, 10:44 AM

While worth a chuckle, "AuctionSA" implies that the price of their involvement is subject to various offers by various parties. That might be so, but they have a reserve price of 30 pieces of silver

i***o@w***.com Jan 9, 2025, 08:21 AM

Actually, people who voted for parties like the DA and FF+ in May, effectively voted for the ANC. Clearly, the DA and FF+ are scared to draw a line in the sand, as we saw with Bela. If mother-tongue education could be sacrificed, anything else will be allowed too, like the NHI. You wasted your vote.

megapode Jan 9, 2025, 09:01 AM

They didn't really. In May nobody knew there would be a GNU or who would be in it. Indeed DA and FF+ were both part of the rainbow coalition that sought to replace the ANC. DA voters didn't vote for the DA, though there may be some buyer's remorse.

User Jan 9, 2025, 09:54 AM

"DA voters didn’t vote for the DA" ... what is that supposed to mean??

megapode Jan 9, 2025, 10:40 AM

It was SUPPOSED to mean "DA voters didn't vote the ANC", but I didn't proof read before I clicked the button.

i***o@w***.com Jan 9, 2025, 01:51 PM

I used the word "effectively." Whether they realized they were actually voting for the ANC, is neither here nor there. In the real world, DA and FF+ voters voted for the ANC in May. Their votes were wasted to prop up the ANC, and, even worse, now there is no real opposition left.

Nevil Cohen Jan 11, 2025, 02:04 AM

So you would rather have had an MK/EFF/ANC coalition? You can't be serious. The GNU has no choice but to hold. The alternative is the doomsday coalition.

Alan Watkins Jan 9, 2025, 10:48 AM

BELA is not done and dusted, and you probably know that. GNU parties agreed to BELA but DA minister has carte blanche to draw up the regulations. That was the compromise reached. Note that Lesufi etc have not used BELA to implement their agenda yet because they cant. Regs are WIP by DA minister

i***o@w***.com Jan 9, 2025, 01:50 PM

Yeah. Anybody who is naive enough to take those regulations seriously, and thinks the likes of Lesufi will not simply ignore them, or that the DA minister won't simply be fired, probably had faith in Pink Frikkie's "checks and balances" too.

John Gerard Ingram Clarke Jan 9, 2025, 08:38 AM

One thing the GNU parties could agree upon, as a binding force, it to fast track the overhaul of the Protected Disclosures Act to ensure those who speak truth to power are protected and supported - whistleblowers, journalists, activists, academics. Cherishing the truth is the essence of democracy

Nevil Cohen Jan 11, 2025, 02:16 AM

Cherishing the truth may be the wish of the common man. Unfortunately managing reality is what leaders do. What we then call democracy. The average lifespan of whistleblowers, honest journalists, activists and academics is not good, unless they cross the floor, so to speak

Jubilee 1516 Jan 9, 2025, 08:48 AM

Gayton McKenzie is a New South Africa version of the NATS' Piet Koornhof, aka Piet Promises. Gayton Promises. I am uncomfortable with a minister threatening to disconnect the oxygen supply of all illegal foreigners in our hospitals or that he will beat up his son till he falls if he wears a dress.

Gerrie Pretorius Jan 9, 2025, 11:14 AM

I think I now like Gayton even more. Thanks for that info.

Pierre Black Jan 9, 2025, 08:48 AM

The realities of governance will likely shift the beliefs and positions of many parties holding GNU positions. We need to closely monitor the elective conferences to observe how parties adjust their policies and frame their motions. Being in opposition is very different from being a governing party.

Ga g Jan 9, 2025, 08:49 AM

Biznews has an interview with Steenhuisen over this issue, very illuminating

megapode Jan 9, 2025, 08:57 AM

The cynic in me wants to say that Ramaphosa has been very clever here in handing poisoned chalices to the various partner parties in the GNU. They will inevitably find themselves in a situation where no matter what they do, somebody will lose and somebody will be angry.

Colin Braude Jan 9, 2025, 09:38 AM

The ANC's worse-than-Verwoerdian school dystopiation is the root cause of SA's critical problems: people-without-jobs-&amp;-jobs-without-people unemployment with resulting poverty, crime &amp; other social ills. If the DA's Siviwe Gwarube can fix this (read confront SADTU) GNU &amp; SA will succeed.

Ingrid Kemp Jan 9, 2025, 03:35 PM

100% Agreed

molyone Jan 9, 2025, 10:06 AM

As an article of Journalism this isn't half bad - it is totally bad - An article that espouses more assumptions than fact - Fact is that the Media (DM included I am afraid - I am a big supporter) has denegrated jouralism to spectulation and assumption. Publish hard facts !!

rasnibit Jan 9, 2025, 11:35 AM

This is not a news article, but an analysis/opinion piece. Learning to understand the difference might save you some breath

Darrell Harvey Jan 9, 2025, 03:42 PM

agree. And athol Trollip trying to score very very cheap political points. It was so clear that the value of trhe vehicles used was NOT +- R2.8m. this is what new ones might have cost! So misleading from Stephen Grootes to put it out in this way. Im very dissapointed in DM lately.

Indeed Jhb Jan 9, 2025, 04:25 PM

They are on cash accounting and no depreciation so that is what was paid and will reflect as the value until the cows come home

Jan Vos Jan 9, 2025, 10:25 AM

Corrupt criminals, the lot of them. Anything starting with "P' is NOT to be trusted. Politicians, police, prostitutes, pastors and priests, property salesmen - poepolle all!

Kenny Arundel Jan 9, 2025, 01:41 PM

Should just say people. Look it also starts with a P. I've known some pretty honest prostitutes in my life.

Michele Rivarola Jan 9, 2025, 10:40 AM

One scorned man cannot accept that his former wife saw him as persona non grata and persists in meaningless and trivial pursuits. What next? How many pencils ministers use? A clear indication that content is irrelevant in this day and age where public media and half truths are more important

User Jan 9, 2025, 01:20 PM

The GNU has had its share of bedding-in issues but so far it's accomplished more in 7 or 8 months than the ANC has in the past 7 or 8 years. If Ramaphosa is able to come to terms with the fact that the DA can hugely assist him in his governance and join hands with them, SA will prosper greatly.

Indeed Jhb Jan 9, 2025, 02:31 PM

Considering that these Ministers have to bring change in departments that are loaded with cadres - it is an uphill battle. Adding to that, you cannot repair in 5 years what 30 years of moron policies entrenched.

Fernando Moreira Jan 9, 2025, 02:54 PM

Just vote DA

megapode Jan 10, 2025, 09:44 AM

All parties in GNU now have a fundamentally different relationship with voters, and will learn that being in opposition is one thing, being government quite another (as Keir Starmer is finding out). In some cases they may already be seen as compromising themselves for a share of power EG DA and BELA

tildy992 Jan 12, 2025, 01:36 AM

Gayton McKenzie is in for a high jump as Sports, Arts &amp; Culture is a disarrayed &amp; rudderless Dept. NW Prov gives Mmabana R100m, NWU Sports Academy R11m, Mahika-Mahikeng R11m annually yet NWP is minnow across the board. Gayton must request KPAs, Impact &amp; outcomes from the 3 bodies in North West

Jon Quirk Jan 12, 2025, 11:00 AM

Watching LA go up in flames, as bush fires rage through their affluent suburbs, and we see the destruction, mayhem and angst, it behoves us to remember the treason of July 2021, when Zuma forces similarly razed our country, causing the same amount of damage. Who has been charged for this? No-one.

David Crossley Jan 12, 2025, 11:48 AM

Taking over a portfolio as a non-ANC GNU Minister will inevitably lead to accusations and counter accusations simply because the outgoing ANC Ministers on these portfolios did such a terrible job, that fixing the problem will be a mountain to climb.