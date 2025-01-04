Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

THE CONVERSATION

From dead galaxies to mysterious red dots, here’s what the James Webb telescope has found in just three years

The James Webb Space Telescope has celebrated three years from its launch. Its discoveries have already changed our understanding of the early universe.
52225123182_478600ce57_o Dust in the heart of galaxy NGC628. Image: NASA / ESA / CSA / Judy Schmidt
Themiya Nanayakkara, Ivo Labbe and Karl Glazebrook
4 Jan 2025
On 25 December 2021 we witnessed the nail-biting launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the largest and most powerful telescope humans have ever sent into space.

It took 30 years to build, but in three short years of operation, JWST has already revolutionised our view of the cosmos.

It’s explored our own Solar System, studied the atmospheres of distant planets in search of signs of life and probed the farthest depths to find the very first stars and galaxies formed in the universe.

IN SPACE - JULY 12: In this handout photo provided by NASA, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth on July 12, 2023 in space, The young stars at the center of many of these disks are similar in mass to the Sun, or smaller. The heftiest in this image is the star S1, which appears amid a glowing cave it is carving out with its stellar winds in the lower half of the image. The lighter-colored gas surrounding S1 consists of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, a family of carbon-based molecules that are among the most common compounds found in space. These images are a composite of separate exposures acquired by the James Webb Space Telescope using the NIRCam instrument. Several filters were used to sample wide and narrow wavelength ranges. The color results from assigning different hues (colors) to each monochromatic (grayscale) image associated with an individual filter. (Photo by NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via Getty Images)
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope reveals the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth on July 12, 2023 in space, The young stars at the centre of many of these disks are similar in mass to the Sun, or smaller. The heftiest in this image is the star S1, which appears amid a glowing cave it is carving out with its stellar winds in the lower half of the image. The lighter-coloured gas surrounding S1 consists of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, a family of carbon-based molecules that are among the most common compounds found in space. These images are a composite of separate exposures acquired by the James Webb Space Telescope using the NIRCam instrument. Several filters were used to sample wide and narrow wavelength ranges. The colour results from assigning different hues (colours) to each monochromatic (grayscale) image associated with an individual filter. (Photo by NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via Getty Images)

Here’s what JWST has taught us about the early universe since its launch – and the new mysteries it has uncovered.

Eerie blue monsters

JWST has pushed the boundary of how far we can look into the universe to find the first stars and galaxies. With Earth’s atmosphere out of the way, its location in space makes for perfect conditions to peer into the depths of the cosmos with infrared light.

The current record for the most distant galaxy confirmed by JWST dates back to a time when the universe was only about 300 million years old. Surprisingly, within this short time window, this galaxy managed to form about 400 million times the mass of our Sun.

This indicates star formation in the early universe was extremely efficient; and this galaxy is not the only one.

When galaxies grow, their stars explode, creating dust. The bigger the galaxy, the more dust it has. This dust makes galaxies appear red because it absorbs the blue light. But here’s the catch: JWST has shown these first galaxies to be shockingly bright, massive and very blue, with no sign of any dust. That’s a real puzzle.

There are many theories to explain the weird nature of these first galaxies. Do they have huge stars that just collapse due to gravity without undergoing massive supernova explosions?

Or do they have such large explosions that all dust is pushed away far from the galaxy, exposing a blue, dust-free core? Perhaps the dust is destroyed due to the intense radiation from these early exotic stars – we just don’t know yet.

Unusual chemistry in early galaxies

The early stars were the key building blocks of what eventually became life. The universe began with only hydrogen, helium and a small amount of lithium. All other elements, from the calcium in our bones to the oxygen in the air we breathe, were forged in the cores of these stars.

JWST has discovered that early galaxies also have unusual chemical features.

They contain a significant amount of nitrogen, far more than what we observe in our Sun, while most other metals are present in lower quantities. This suggests there were processes at play in the early universe we don’t yet fully understand.

JWST has shown our models of how stars drive the chemical evolution of galaxies are still incomplete, meaning we still don’t fully understand the conditions that led to our existence.

A small image of a telescope with charts of chemical elements on the right side.
Different chemical elements observed in one of the first galaxies in the universe uncovered by JWST.
Adapted from Castellano et al., 2024 The Astrophysical Journal; JWST-GLASS and UNCOVER Teams

Small things that ended the cosmic dark ages

Using massive clusters of galaxies as gigantic magnifying glasses, JWST’s sensitive cameras can also peer deep into the cosmos to find the faintest galaxies.

We pushed further to find the point at which galaxies become so faint, they stop forming stars altogether. This helps us understand the conditions under which galaxy formation comes to an end.

JWST is yet to find this limit. However, it has uncovered many faint galaxies, far more than anticipated, emitting over four times the energetic photons (light particles) we expected.

The discovery suggests these small galaxies may have played a crucial role in ending the cosmic “dark ages” not long after the Big Bang.

The faintest galaxies uncovered by JWST in the early cosmos.
Rectangles highlight the apertures of JWST’s near-infrared spectrograph array, through which light was captured and analysed to unravel the mysteries of the galaxies’ chemical compositions. Atek et al., 2024, Nature

The mysterious case of the little red dots

The very first images of JWST resulted in another dramatic, unexpected discovery. The early universe is inhabited by an abundance of “little red dots”: extremely compact red colour sources of unknown origin.

Initially, they were thought to be massive super-dense galaxies that shouldn’t be possible, but detailed observations in the past year have revealed a combination of deeply puzzling and contradictory properties.

Bright hydrogen gas is emitting light at enormous speeds, thousands of kilometres per second, characteristic of gas swirling around a supermassive black hole.

This phenomenon, called an active galactic nucleus, usually indicates a feeding frenzy where a supermassive black hole is gobbling up all the gas around it, growing rapidly.

But these are not your garden-variety active galactic nuclei. For starters: they don’t emit any detectable X-rays, as is normally expected. Even more intriguingly, they seem to have the features of star populations.

Could these galaxies be both stars and active galactic nuclei at the same time? Or some evolutionary stage in between?

Whatever they are, the little red dots are probably going to teach us something about the birth of both supermassive black holes and stars in galaxies.

An image of galaxies with several red ones highlighted in a series of boxes.
In the background, the JWST image of the Pandora Cluster (Abell 2744) is displayed, with a little red dot highlighted in a blue inset. The foreground inset on the left showcases a montage of several little red dots discovered by JWST. Adapted from Furtak et al., and Matthee et al., The Astrophysical Journal, 2023-2024; JWST-GLASS and UNCOVER Teams

The impossibly early galaxies

As well as extremely lively early galaxies, JWST has also found extremely dead corpses: galaxies in the early universe that are relics of intense star formation at cosmic dawn.

These corpses had been found by Hubble and ground-based telescopes, but only JWST had the power to dissect their light to reveal how long they had been dead.

It has uncovered some extremely massive galaxies (as massive as our Milky Way today and more) that formed in the first 700 million years of cosmic history. Our current galaxy formation models can’t explain these objects – they are too big and formed too early.

Cosmologists are still debating whether the models can be bent to fit (for example, maybe early star formation was extremely efficient) or whether we have to reconsider the nature of dark matter and how it gives rise to early collapsing objects.

JWST will turn up many more of these objects in the next year and study the existing ones in greater detail. Either way, we will know soon.

What’s next for JWST?

Just within its first steps, the telescope has revealed many shortcomings of our current models of the universe. While we are refining our models to account for the updates JWST has brought us, we are most excited about the unknown unknowns.

The mysterious red dots were hiding from our view. What else is lingering in the depths of the cosmos? JWST will soon tell us. The ConversationDM 

This story was first published in The Conversation. Themiya Nanayakkara is a Scientist at the James Webb Australian Data Centre, Swinburne University of Technology. Ivo Labbe is an ARC Future Fellow and Associate Professor at the Swinburne University of Technology. Karl Glazebrook is an ARC Laureate Fellow and Distinguished Professor at the Centre for Astrophysics & Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology.

Mr. Fair Jan 6, 2025, 10:46 AM

The glory of science. Nothing is ever known for sure, we form hypotheses based on observations, test them to fail, &amp; create theories that haven't yet failed tests. Knowledge is in constant flux, and testing apparatus such as JWST help us get closer to theories that are more accurate.

Jan Vos Jan 6, 2025, 12:38 PM

And could the "believers" please explain how all of these observations tie in with the story of Creation, in that book of massive myths and and fantastic fables: the Bible?

Malcolm McManus Jan 6, 2025, 02:10 PM

The bible is for people on Earth. The observations are not about Earth.

Mr. Fair Jan 7, 2025, 08:13 AM

These observations help us gain insight into the fundamentals of how everything works. Gravity, how the elements that make up life formed, how they could form life elsewhere, the future of Earth, etc. You cannot separate Earth from it's environment. God is too simple an hypothesis, with paradoxes.

Gavrel Jan 7, 2025, 05:32 PM

That all depends on what you think 'God' is.

Mr. Fair Jan 8, 2025, 01:31 PM

It is a hypothesis that if put to any reasonable test, fails it. It therefore remains an idea, and nothing more.

Johndavid Metcalf Jan 8, 2025, 11:31 AM

Something which I cannot find a Scientific answer to: Every living thing is just a (very) large agglomeration of atoms. Studies at the Oak Ridge Atomic Research Center have revealed that about 98% of all the atoms in a human body are replaced every year - So, how do I "remain" me? Where is me?

Mr. Fair Jan 8, 2025, 01:32 PM

You struggle to find a scientific answer, because it is a philosophical question, not a scientific one.

Ed Rybicki Jan 11, 2025, 12:42 PM

They do not. Which, seeing as “The Bible” was written by one religious sect, is only as it should be. Religious tracts are simply evidence of scientifically-naive folk trying to make sense of their universe - and generally failing.

Richard Tasker Jan 7, 2025, 11:28 AM

I am sorry, but what I cannot understand is that the cosmos is about 13 billion years old and here we are told that we can see light from when the universe was only 300 million years old? How did we get so far from the Big Bang and yet see so far back in time?

Mr. Fair Jan 7, 2025, 12:01 PM

The current model says that the space between galaxies is constantly expanding, so any light travelling between them will be stretched, and take longer and longer to reach each other as it expands and stretches. So by the time light from a distant galaxy gets to us, as we move apart more and more..

Mr. Fair Jan 7, 2025, 12:07 PM

.. that light is very old, since the galaxy is moving away, by the space stretching. We measure how far (&amp; how long the light took to get here), by measuring the redshift: how much the light has stretched twrds red (lower frequency) when we see it. JWST data makes us ask if these models still work.

Mr. Fair Jan 7, 2025, 02:55 PM

That expansion is not understood, but we see the effects as described above. We assume there is a force expanding space, but we can't explain it, so we call it dark energy. It may not exist, and there are other models that can explain the expansion or what shifts the light. Not enough data to know

Ed Rybicki Jan 11, 2025, 12:43 PM

Nice summary!

Indeed Jhb Jan 12, 2025, 11:40 AM

Very exciting stuff for the scientists to engage with. Thanks Mr Fair for the tranlation - a big help ?