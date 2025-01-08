Daily Maverick
LISTEN: The Luxury Life of Thembi Simelane – Designer Shopping, Cash Properties & Disney Trips

Polokwane's mayor, Justice Minister Thembi Simelane's lavish lifestyle raised serious questions. With designer shopping sprees and cash property purchases, her expenses far exceeded her official salary. Here, we tell how we traced every cent of Simelane's money trail from 2016 to 2020, revealing the gap between her income and her luxury spending.
Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick) and Kyle Cowan (News 24)
8 Jan 2025
Written & Narrated by Pauli van Wyk

Produced by Bernard Kotze & Emilie Gambade

Edited by Malibongwe Tyilo

Original Music & Design by Bernard Kotze

d***s@t***.net Jan 8, 2025, 06:44 AM

Well done DM. Please keep up the good work

John Goldreich Jan 8, 2025, 07:13 AM

And yet, she roams free.

Indeed Jhb Jan 8, 2025, 06:09 PM

And the taxpayers pay her salary!

Sydney Kaye Jan 8, 2025, 07:44 AM

Kids in a sweet shop made more sickening by the arrogance .

H***8@g***.com Jan 8, 2025, 10:04 AM

Why is she walking freely. Please vote the ANC out.

superjase Jan 8, 2025, 01:10 PM

can we get a transcript please?

M***t@g***.com Jan 9, 2025, 07:58 AM

Just another corrupt cadre. Looting will never stop as long as theres tax money to pillage. They must be rubbing their hands with glee waiting for the NHI billions.

Graeme Jan 9, 2025, 04:13 PM

100% about the NHI.

Trenton Carr Jan 9, 2025, 08:16 AM

Can't listen, wife is fast asleep, why limit your audience with no transcript?

v***0@g***.com Jan 9, 2025, 10:40 AM

The real shocker is that our prime minister appointed this lieing, stealing unqualified person as our minister of Justice!

Cachunk Jan 9, 2025, 12:11 PM

Corrupt, useless, inarticulate, arrogant and clearly thick as a plank.

User Jan 9, 2025, 03:17 PM

And yet, Ramaphosa keeps her in cabinet, no doubt still applying his mind. It will, as usual, take months or even years for that mind to realise that something is amiss and the country is waiting for a meaningful decision.

Ed Stam Jan 10, 2025, 06:42 PM

I didn't know R 40 000 handbags existed!

fraser.heesom Jan 10, 2025, 07:15 PM

Just like the rest of the arrogant thieves society........The Anc One minute a mayor in backward limpopo,the next justice minister Ramaphosa that corrupt himself he cant sack her,just move her dept because if he sacked the corrupt, thed be no ANC......

s***r@g***.com Jan 10, 2025, 07:56 PM

Ya all the big inyana skeletons !