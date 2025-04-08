Daily Maverick
The Prudential Authority of the SA Reserve Bank is seeking to liquidate KZN-based Ithala SOC due to serious concerns about the state-owned lender’s financial health. In this video, Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh unpacks for Scorpio the recent court application and investigates a questionable Ithala loan.

Written & Narrated by Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Produced by Emilie Gambade & Bernard Kotze

Edited by Rufaro Chiswo

Original Theme Music & Design by Bernard Kotze

 

