This article is more than a year old

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Eskom corruption accused Michael Lomas seeks a retirement home before applying for bail

Michael Lomas, fresh from a prison doctor's appointment and still nursing his injuries from a fall, is set to join alleged Eskom corruption conspirators in court.
Vincent Cruywagen
By Vincent Cruywagen
28 Oct 2024
12

On Monday, Michael Lomas arrived late at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge because he was receiving treatment from a doctor in prison after a fall. It was his third appearance since he was extradited to South Africa from the UK on 20 September.

The court was scheduled to hear from Lomas’ legal team about whether he intended to abandon his bail application.

His legal representative, advocate Mannie Witz, told Daily Maverick: “We are not abandoning the bail application. We are just trying to find a retirement home or a frail care home. He needs an address and he hasn’t been here since 2017. We are probably going to bring a bail application.

“We’re reserving our rights and if we bring a bail application we will inform the court and the State.”

The State told magistrate Phillip Venter that the Director of Public Prosecutions had approved the transfer of the case to the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg, where Lomas and his co-accused will appear on 3 December.

Lomas was extradited from the UK after exhausting his legal options. He fled South Africa while under investigation in 2019 when his co-accused were arrested.

Accused No 12

On Monday, Henry Mamothame, the spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, said: “An indictment was provided to Lomas’ defence team and they stated on record that they reserve their right to apply for bail. His name will appear in the dock as Accused Number 12.

“Lomas will be joined with 11 others, that include Eskom’s senior executives and Tubular Construction Projects directors, wherein they are facing 65 counts of corruption linked to the R1.4-billion that was meant for the upgrade of Eskom’s Kusile power station in Mpumalanga between 2014 and 2017.”

His co-accused are Abram Masango, a former executive in Eskom’s group capital division; France Hlakudi, a former senior manager in the division; Antonio José Trindade, the owner of Tubular Construction Projects; and Hudson Kgomoeswana, the owner of Babinatlou Business Services.

Seven companies have been charged in the case, which has been postponed multiple times since first coming to court in December 2019.

The initial indictment alleges that Masango and Hlakudi fraudulently pushed for Tubular Construction Projects to be awarded a contract in 2016 to build air-cooled condensers at Kusile. Masango and Hlakudi had oversight of contracts in the Kusile build.

Trindade and Lomas, who was Tubular Construction Projects’ executive adviser and chairperson, are alleged to have paid Masango and Hlakudi through various channels, including Kgomoeswana’s Babinatlou Business Services. According to the indictment, Lomas paid more than R1.9-million into Hlakudi’s businesses’ accounts.

Wheels of justice

Karam Singh, the executive director of Corruption Watch, commenting on the lengthy process that resulted in the matter being referred to the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg, said: “The wheels of justice move very slowly.

“While there is a bit of frustration that it has taken this long, we also must be encouraged that these cases are being brought before court and there is potential for some accountability and consequence management for all the high-level corruption we have seen at Eskom that’s been reported on for such a long time.”

Singh said authorities faced a daunting task to prosecute other high-profile corruption suspects.

“We must ensure that the National Prosecuting Authority’s functional independence is fully supported by the fiscus by providing them with adequate budgets and capacity to pursue these cases.

“At one point, we were told about budget cuts. We know the courts are being flooded with more and more cases, but we haven’t seen an increase in budgetary allocations, whether for judicial officers or prosecutors.

“In order to effectively pursue justice in the fight against corruption, it must be appropriately and adequately resourced, and I believe there are still questions about that.” DM

Comments (9)

Cape Doctor Oct 29, 2024, 07:21 AM

I'm not made of stone, but using props like a walking-frame and neck collar didn't help Harvey Weinstein much. An admission of guilt for having robbed South Africans blind would be much more effective.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Oct 29, 2024, 08:10 AM

I know the perfect home, and it comes with free orange overalls. I am 100% made of stone when it comes to crime. Enjoy the time big guy, you earned it.

Sheila Vrahimis Oct 29, 2024, 08:55 AM

am i cold hearted to say, grant him his wish and do not grant bail. he has the cheeck to try and blackmail the judiciary

Les Thorpe Oct 29, 2024, 09:33 AM

If the well tried and tested Stalingrad Strategy doesn't work, these perps fall back on the "medical ailment trick".

denverleroux@gmail.com Oct 29, 2024, 11:10 AM

I mean, it worked for Schabir Shaik?

Peter Oosthuizen Oct 29, 2024, 11:18 AM

Look who his partner was - still out of jail!

Peter Oosthuizen Oct 29, 2024, 11:17 AM

Pollsmoor will do.

mannian22 Oct 29, 2024, 11:53 AM

Nice suit he’s wearing. I bet that didn’t come cheap.

Indeed Jhb Oct 29, 2024, 02:18 PM

Sorry he is not well, but we need answers this has already taken far too long

cwf5108@gmail.com Oct 29, 2024, 04:16 PM

Good local address would be: Pollsmoor Cell 12 - since he should be named "Escom convict 12" after the hearing concluded and he named all the others not named yet.

theresa burdett Oct 29, 2024, 07:10 PM

Why aren't all the comments here not asking why Ace Magashule's trial is not progressing? It's has come to a dead halt for over a years now. He is a real piece of work.

Middle aged Mike Oct 30, 2024, 03:36 PM

They're at risk of suffering serious neck injuries from vigorously looking the other way on magashule's behalf. Give them a break. I long ago gave up on regarding them as anything other than the equivalent of our myriad commissions of enquiry when it comes to liberationist corruption prosecutions.