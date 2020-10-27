NEWSFLASH

Former Eskom bosses in the dock for Kusile R30m kickback deal

By Greg Nicolson 27 October 2020
Caption
Standing are the four accused France Hlakude, Jose Trindade,Abram Masango, Antonio, Hudson Kgomoeswana appear at the palm ridge court in Johannesburg on Eskom corruption charges. Photo:NPA

The indictment in the case against former Eskom bosses and service providers, who appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, details how a company and its leaders allegedly bribed their way to a R1.2-billion deal, paying kickbacks each step of the way.

Former Eskom bosses Abram Masango and France Hlakudi appeared alongside businessmen Antonio Jose Trindade and Hudson Kgomoeswana in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday on fraud and corruption charges regarding R30-million in kickbacks allegedly paid for ensuring Tubular Construction Projects (TCP) won a contract at Kusile Power Station worth R1.2-billion.

The indictment details how Masango, former Eskom group head of capital, and Hlakudi, a former senior manager in Eskom’s group capital division, fraudulently pushed for TCP to be awarded a R745-million contract, signed in April 2016, to build air-cooled condensers at Kusile.

The original price was deliberately understated and it ballooned to R1.2-billion after Eskom approved a modification to the project. Masango and Hlakudi both had oversight of contracts in the Kusile build.

TCP’s Trindade, a company director at the time, and Michael Lomas, TCP executive advisor and then chairman, are alleged to have paid Masango and Hlakudi through various channels, including Kgomoeswana’s Babinatlou Business Services.

Seven companies have been charged in the case, which has been postponed multiple times since first coming to court in December 2019, including Hlakudi’s businesses Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation and Bon Service Telekom.

The indictment details how TCP and its bosses Trindade and Lomas, or their subsidiaries, paid Babinatlou and Hlakudi’s companies at each step of the Eskom deal with TCP.

For example, on 19 October 2016, Trindade’s company Abeyla Trading deposited over R1-million into the account of Hlakudi’s translation business, one of many deposits from various characters involved in the TCP contract. The next day, Hlakudi made a cash withdrawal of R2.5-million from his company’s account, according to the indictment.

The benefits Masango derived are less clear, but on 28 October 2015, Abeyla Trading is alleged to have paid R645,000 to Trindade’s bank account. On the same day, Trindade transferred that same amount to another account and it went towards the purchase of a home bought by Phushaza Trust, of which Masango is the founder, trustee and beneficiary.

Lomas did not appear in court on Tuesday.

“Michael Lomas, former board chairperson of Tubular Construction is currently living in the United Kingdom and the Investigating Directorate is currently busy with the extradition request,” said the NPA’s Investigating Directorate in a statement.

When the suspects appeared in court in May, prosecutors said the extradition request had been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the indictment, Lomas paid over R1.9-million towards Hlakudi’s businesses’ accounts.

The case has been postponed to 23 February 2021.

“This is to allow the defence an opportunity to consult with their clients, pursuant to the disclosure of the contents of the case docket,” said the Investigating Directorate statement.

The accused have indicated they will plead not guilty to the charges. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

EMERGING MARKETS

Easing does it: Emerging market central banks drink the QE Kool-Aid

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Transnet financials on the wrong side of the tracks, but there’s no need for a begging bowl

Sasha Planting
17 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
21 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

Pietermaritzburg High Court

Arms Deal: Thales SA tries to distance itself from the financing of Zuma’s lifestyle
Des Erasmus 17 hours ago
5 mins

Dogs learn how to control the strength of their bites as puppies. This is because biting too hard interrupts playtime.

Johannesburg

Regiments Capital owners score high court victory over NPA

Jessica Bezuidenhout 16 hours ago
3 mins

DRAMA ON THE HIGH SEAS

Geo Searcher crew: SA fishermen home at last after Atlantic rescue 2,600km from home

Tony Carnie
17 hours ago
4 mins

SCORPIO

Red flags and Tokyo Sexwale’s Trillian oblivion 

Jessica Bezuidenhout for Scorpio
16 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

MTN faces 2021 US court date for allegedly assisting Taliban terrorism in Afghanistan

An Wentzel
25 OCT
5 mins

Business Maverick

Ant Group Sets Price for IPO That May Reach Record $35 Billion

Bloomberg
26 OCT
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

JSE delisting spate does not necessarily reflect the state of SA Inc

Sasha Planting
17 hours ago
3 mins