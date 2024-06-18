Defend Truth

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Three arrested for Cape Town shootings linked to gang violence

Three arrested for Cape Town shootings linked to gang violence
Underworld figures (from left) William Stevens, Mark Lifman and Jerome Booysen leave the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court after each being granted R100,000 bail on 22 December, 2020. They appeared in connection with the 2017 murder in Cape Town of ‘Steroid King’ Brian Wainstein. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Adrian de Kock)
By Caryn Dolley
18 Jun 2024
0

The case may expose details about the activities of various gangs, including The Firm, a gangster group with a strong 28s membership.

Three suspects have been arrested in Cape Town and face murder and attempted murder charges that could shed light on several shootings in the city.

Jonathan Cloete, Shakeel Pelston and Abraham Wilson appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Daily Maverick understands the case may expose details about the activities of various gangs, including The Firm, a gangster group with a strong 28s membership.

A September 2020 Western Cape High Court judgment linked to a double murder referenced the 28s gang and several individuals, including someone named Abraham Wilson.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The Firm: Gang with ‘deep drug roots’ surfaces in 28s accused Ralph Stanfield’s case

While it was not immediately clear if that was the same person who appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the judgment said: “Abraham Wilson is affiliated to the 28s which is known as ‘The Firm’ in … and outside of prison.”

Netwerk24 on Tuesday reported that during proceedings in the case involving Cloete, Pelston and Wilson, it emerged that the matter may be added to that against alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, his wife, Nicole Johnson, and three others in a car theft case that has been running since September 2023.

In that case, a police investigator alleged that Stanfield headed The Firm.

Criminal charges

Cloete, Pelston and Wilson face accusations linked to incidents that appear to be part of a web of connected violence involving figures accused in major criminal trials in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority on Tuesday confirmed that Cloete, Pelston and Wilson appeared in court on charges including murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms.

The matter is expected back in court on 25 June. 

The charges against the trio are linked to incidents including the September 2021 murder of Faizel Adams, who was a police officer based at Parliament.

He had been visiting a cousin in Cape Town’s northern suburbs when he was fatally shot.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The wild, wild Cape – Shooting of a ‘rival’s’ son plus ‘Nafiz Modack enterprise’s’ 3,000 charges

three arrested cape town shootings gang violence

Joel Booysen. (Photo: TikTok)

The charges also relate to the attempted killing of Joel Booysen, the son of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen who is being tried in the Western Cape High Court for murder.

In May last year, Daily Maverick reported that Joel Booysen was wounded in a shooting in the Cape Town suburb of Green Point.

Wainstein murder

three arrested cape town shootings gang violence

William ‘Red’ Stevens. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Adrian de Kock)

Charges against the trio are also linked to the murder of William “Red” Stevens.

Stevens, reputed to have been a 27s leader, was shot outside his home in the Cape Town suburb of Kraaifontein in February 2021.

At the time, he was accused in a case focused on the murder of Brian Wainstein, an international steroid smuggler who was killed in his home in the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Constantia in August 2017.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Underworld suspect shot dead – one week before scheduled court appearance in Cape Town for murder

This is where Jerome Booysen fits in.

He is on trial for Wainstein’s murder along with others including Mark Lifman and Andre Naude.

Their names previously cropped up in nightclub security matters in Cape Town.

There have been several other high-profile shootings in and around the city.

Arrests are yet to be made in some of those cases.

‘Unsolved’ case and developing trials

A pivotal incident was the 2011 murder of rumoured intelligence operative and nightclub security kingpin Cyril Beeka.

Beeka was associated with, among other people, Nafiz Modack, who was also involved in private security and who police investigators allege is a rival of Lifman and Jerome Booysen.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Dangerous déjà vu: Another Friday, another ‘gang shooting’ as organised crime grips Cape Town

During a court case in 2012, a Hawks officer testified that Booysen was viewed as a suspect in Beeka’s murder.

Nothing ever came of that and Booysen was not charged in that case.

Modack, meanwhile, like Lifman and Co, is also on trial in the Western Cape High Court.

He faces several criminal charges, including over the 2020 assassination of police detective Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear had been investigating organised crime cases and suspects, including Modack. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
Maverick News

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
Maverick News

New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
Rassie springs flyhalf surprise for Wales Test as four new caps are welcomed
Maverick News

Rassie springs flyhalf surprise for Wales Test as four new caps are welcomed
Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
South Africa

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
UDM Deputy President Kwankwa released after ransom paid following Cape Town kidnapping
Maverick News

UDM Deputy President Kwankwa released after ransom paid following Cape Town kidnapping

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zuma slams GNU as 'white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus
Maverick News

Zuma slams GNU as 'white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus
‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Maverick News

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
Maverick News

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
South Africa rejects outcome of Zelensky’s global peace summit
Maverick News

South Africa rejects outcome of Zelensky’s global peace summit
Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
Maverick News

Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Caryn Dolley Bundle

The Caryn Dolley Fan Bundle

Get Caryn Dolley's Clash of the Cartels, an unprecedented look at how global cartels move to and through South Africa, and To The Wolves, which showcases how South African gangs have infiltrated SAPS, for the discounted bundle price of R350, only at the Daily Maverick Shop.

MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.