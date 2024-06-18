Three arrested for Cape Town shootings linked to gang violence

Underworld figures (from left) William Stevens, Mark Lifman and Jerome Booysen leave the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court after each being granted R100,000 bail on 22 December, 2020. They appeared in connection with the 2017 murder in Cape Town of ‘Steroid King’ Brian Wainstein. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Adrian de Kock)

Three suspects have been arrested in Cape Town and face murder and attempted murder charges that could shed light on several shootings in the city.

Jonathan Cloete, Shakeel Pelston and Abraham Wilson appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Daily Maverick understands the case may expose details about the activities of various gangs, including The Firm, a gangster group with a strong 28s membership.

A September 2020 Western Cape High Court judgment linked to a double murder referenced the 28s gang and several individuals, including someone named Abraham Wilson.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The Firm: Gang with ‘deep drug roots’ surfaces in 28s accused Ralph Stanfield’s case

While it was not immediately clear if that was the same person who appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the judgment said: “Abraham Wilson is affiliated to the 28s which is known as ‘The Firm’ in … and outside of prison.”

Netwerk24 on Tuesday reported that during proceedings in the case involving Cloete, Pelston and Wilson, it emerged that the matter may be added to that against alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, his wife, Nicole Johnson, and three others in a car theft case that has been running since September 2023.

In that case, a police investigator alleged that Stanfield headed The Firm.

Criminal charges

Cloete, Pelston and Wilson face accusations linked to incidents that appear to be part of a web of connected violence involving figures accused in major criminal trials in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority on Tuesday confirmed that Cloete, Pelston and Wilson appeared in court on charges including murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms.

The matter is expected back in court on 25 June.

The charges against the trio are linked to incidents including the September 2021 murder of Faizel Adams, who was a police officer based at Parliament.

He had been visiting a cousin in Cape Town’s northern suburbs when he was fatally shot.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The wild, wild Cape – Shooting of a ‘rival’s’ son plus ‘Nafiz Modack enterprise’s’ 3,000 charges

The charges also relate to the attempted killing of Joel Booysen, the son of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen who is being tried in the Western Cape High Court for murder.

One person shot in the the leg ran inside the centre pic.twitter.com/0txwFm3uo6 — 💕Tanswell Aspeling (@Mutaaz_Aspeling) May 5, 2023

In May last year, Daily Maverick reported that Joel Booysen was wounded in a shooting in the Cape Town suburb of Green Point.

Wainstein murder

Charges against the trio are also linked to the murder of William “Red” Stevens.

Stevens, reputed to have been a 27s leader, was shot outside his home in the Cape Town suburb of Kraaifontein in February 2021.

At the time, he was accused in a case focused on the murder of Brian Wainstein, an international steroid smuggler who was killed in his home in the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Constantia in August 2017.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Underworld suspect shot dead – one week before scheduled court appearance in Cape Town for murder

This is where Jerome Booysen fits in.

He is on trial for Wainstein’s murder along with others including Mark Lifman and Andre Naude.

Their names previously cropped up in nightclub security matters in Cape Town.

There have been several other high-profile shootings in and around the city.

Arrests are yet to be made in some of those cases.

‘Unsolved’ case and developing trials

A pivotal incident was the 2011 murder of rumoured intelligence operative and nightclub security kingpin Cyril Beeka.

Beeka was associated with, among other people, Nafiz Modack, who was also involved in private security and who police investigators allege is a rival of Lifman and Jerome Booysen.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Dangerous déjà vu: Another Friday, another ‘gang shooting’ as organised crime grips Cape Town

During a court case in 2012, a Hawks officer testified that Booysen was viewed as a suspect in Beeka’s murder.

Nothing ever came of that and Booysen was not charged in that case.

Modack, meanwhile, like Lifman and Co, is also on trial in the Western Cape High Court.

He faces several criminal charges, including over the 2020 assassination of police detective Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear had been investigating organised crime cases and suspects, including Modack. DM