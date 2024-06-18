Defend Truth

NEW ERA?

New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address

New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli announces coalition cabinet during inauguration address
KZN Premier Thami Ntuli at the inauguration of the new premier of KwaZulu-Natal at Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. on 18 June 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Velani Ludidi
18 Jun 2024
0

Newly inaugurated KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli did not waste any time on Tuesday, announcing his cabinet during his inauguration speech.  Members are made up of representatives of the ANC/IFP/DA/NFP coalition.

In a historic turn of events, Inkatha Freedom Party’s Thami Ntuli was officially inaugurated as the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal on 18 June 2024. In his first address as Premier, delivered from the Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, Ntuli emphasised a new beginning marked by unity, collaboration, and a profound commitment to serving the people of the province.

Ntuli’s election was made possible by the ANC/IFP/DA/NFP coalition which trumped the MK Party.

MK secured 45% of the vote in the provincial elections earlier this month, and contrary to fears that MK “sleepers” in the ANC would be treasonous and vote with Jacob Zuma’s breakaway party, ANC members loyally voted with the coalition.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Inkatha Freedom Party’s Thami Ntuli is voted in as KwaZulu-Natal’s new premier

“This day will go down in history as a significant moment, demonstrating that the power to shape our province’s future lies firmly in the hands of its residents,” Ntuli declared. He acknowledged that while political parties entered the recent elections with the ambition to lead independently, the electorate’s decision necessitated a coalition government.

“The men, women, and youth of our Province ensured that no single organisation would have the mandate to govern alone,” said Ntuli, recognising the electorate’s role in steering the province towards a shared governance model. He expressed gratitude to the people for their engagement and patriotism during the elections, and for the support that positioned IFP as a pivotal player in the provincial government.

Thami Ntuli

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli at the inauguration of the new premier of KwaZulu-Natal at Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. 18 June 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Ntuli also acknowledged the significance of electing women to key positions, with Nontembeko Boyce as Speaker and Mbali Tembe as Deputy Speaker, lauding their leadership capabilities.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Blow for MK as NFP backs government of provincial unity in KZN

In his speech, Ntuli dedicated the IFP’s electoral campaign and their current governance to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the party’s founder. Ntuli praised Buthelezi’s contributions to KwaZulu-Natal’s development and pledged to uphold his principles of service and integrity.

“We will lead a government based on the principles of Ubuntu-Botho, ensuring that service delivery reaches all people of this Province,” Ntuli said. He emphasised transparency, accountability, and a commitment to channelling public funds directly back into community services.

Ntuli outlined his administration’s focus on fighting crime, promoting stability, and enhancing service delivery. In a significant move, he announced that the Department of Community Safety and Liaison would be placed directly under the Office of the Premier.

The new Premier also revealed his cabinet appointments:

Keith Musa Zondi

Hon Rev Keith Musa Zondi of IFP during the KwaZulu-Natal State of the Province Address at the Oval Cricket Stadium in Pietermaritzburg South Africa. 28 February 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs: Hon Rev Keith Musa Zondi (IFP)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta): Rev Thulasizwe Dominic Buthelezi, (IFP)

KZN MEC for Health, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Health: Nomagugu Simelane (ANC)

Social Development: Mbali Cynthia Shinga (NFP)

Public Works and Infrastructure: Lukas Marthinus Meyer (DA)

Finance: Francoise Adrianus Rodgers (DA)

Thembeni Petty kaMadlopha-Mthethwa

Thembeni Petty kaMadlopha-Mthethwa at the press conference on KZN Legislature Precinct at IFP Head Office in Durban, South Africa. 8 March 2022. (Photo: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Agriculture and Rural Development: Thembeni Petty kaMadlopha-Mthethwa (IFP)

Transport and Human Settlements: Siboniso Armstrong Duma (ANC)

Sipho Hlomuka

Newly elected provincial deputy secretary Sipho Hlomuka after he was elected at the conference held at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban. 24 July 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

Education: Siphosihle Emmanuel Hlomuka (ANC)

Sports, Arts and Culture: Mntomuhle Khawula (IFP)

Ntuli urged his new cabinet to serve with honesty and diligence, putting the needs of KwaZulu-Natal residents first. “This Province must work for you. This Province must include you,” he emphasised. Ntuli also stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue and cooperation with all stakeholders, including NGOs and community leaders, to foster more inclusive and effective governance.

Concluding his address, Ntuli pledged to protect the integrity of his office and the government. He called on the people of KwaZulu-Natal to partner with his administration in the journey ahead, promising that his government would deliver services, opportunities, and hope.

“This new government belongs to you. We stand ready to serve you,” Ntuli affirmed, setting a hopeful tone for his tenure as Premier.

As KwaZulu-Natal embarks on this new chapter, Premier Ntuli’s leadership will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities of a coalition government, trying to ensure that the province moves forward with unity and purpose. DM

Gallery

Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.

Top Reads This Hour

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Maverick News

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
South Africa

Chaos Is The Point: Zuma’s empty and violent rhetoric aims to hurt South Africa’s democracy
Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
Maverick News

Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
Maverick News

KZN battle lines drawn as ANC defectors stand for Zuma's breakaway MK Party in ward polls
Against all odds - Olympic gold medallist Thugwane’s heroic effort lit up the nation
DM168

Against all odds – Olympic gold medallist Thugwane’s heroic effort lit up the nation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zuma slams GNU as 'white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus
Maverick News

Zuma slams GNU as 'white-led unholy alliance’ as MK party decides to join Progressive Caucus
‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
Maverick News

‘Go back to SA’ — UK and US tell Eskom and asbestos corruption accused they’re extraditable
South Africa rejects outcome of Zelensky’s global peace summit
Maverick News

South Africa rejects outcome of Zelensky’s global peace summit
Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
Maverick News

Five-party pact — PA and Good join government of national unity
It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?
Maverick News

It’s Cyril as President again – but for how long?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.