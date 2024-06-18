KZN Premier Thami Ntuli at the inauguration of the new premier of KwaZulu-Natal at Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. on 18 June 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

In a historic turn of events, Inkatha Freedom Party’s Thami Ntuli was officially inaugurated as the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal on 18 June 2024. In his first address as Premier, delivered from the Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, Ntuli emphasised a new beginning marked by unity, collaboration, and a profound commitment to serving the people of the province.

Ntuli’s election was made possible by the ANC/IFP/DA/NFP coalition which trumped the MK Party.

MK secured 45% of the vote in the provincial elections earlier this month, and contrary to fears that MK “sleepers” in the ANC would be treasonous and vote with Jacob Zuma’s breakaway party, ANC members loyally voted with the coalition.

“This day will go down in history as a significant moment, demonstrating that the power to shape our province’s future lies firmly in the hands of its residents,” Ntuli declared. He acknowledged that while political parties entered the recent elections with the ambition to lead independently, the electorate’s decision necessitated a coalition government.

“The men, women, and youth of our Province ensured that no single organisation would have the mandate to govern alone,” said Ntuli, recognising the electorate’s role in steering the province towards a shared governance model. He expressed gratitude to the people for their engagement and patriotism during the elections, and for the support that positioned IFP as a pivotal player in the provincial government.

Ntuli also acknowledged the significance of electing women to key positions, with Nontembeko Boyce as Speaker and Mbali Tembe as Deputy Speaker, lauding their leadership capabilities.

In his speech, Ntuli dedicated the IFP’s electoral campaign and their current governance to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the party’s founder. Ntuli praised Buthelezi’s contributions to KwaZulu-Natal’s development and pledged to uphold his principles of service and integrity.

“We will lead a government based on the principles of Ubuntu-Botho, ensuring that service delivery reaches all people of this Province,” Ntuli said. He emphasised transparency, accountability, and a commitment to channelling public funds directly back into community services.

Ntuli outlined his administration’s focus on fighting crime, promoting stability, and enhancing service delivery. In a significant move, he announced that the Department of Community Safety and Liaison would be placed directly under the Office of the Premier.

The new Premier also revealed his cabinet appointments:

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs: Hon Rev Keith Musa Zondi (IFP)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta): Rev Thulasizwe Dominic Buthelezi, (IFP)

Health: Nomagugu Simelane (ANC)

Social Development: Mbali Cynthia Shinga (NFP)

Public Works and Infrastructure: Lukas Marthinus Meyer (DA)

Finance: Francoise Adrianus Rodgers (DA)

Agriculture and Rural Development: Thembeni Petty kaMadlopha-Mthethwa (IFP)

Transport and Human Settlements: Siboniso Armstrong Duma (ANC)

Education: Siphosihle Emmanuel Hlomuka (ANC)

Sports, Arts and Culture: Mntomuhle Khawula (IFP)

Ntuli urged his new cabinet to serve with honesty and diligence, putting the needs of KwaZulu-Natal residents first. “This Province must work for you. This Province must include you,” he emphasised. Ntuli also stressed the importance of ongoing dialogue and cooperation with all stakeholders, including NGOs and community leaders, to foster more inclusive and effective governance.

Concluding his address, Ntuli pledged to protect the integrity of his office and the government. He called on the people of KwaZulu-Natal to partner with his administration in the journey ahead, promising that his government would deliver services, opportunities, and hope.

“This new government belongs to you. We stand ready to serve you,” Ntuli affirmed, setting a hopeful tone for his tenure as Premier.

As KwaZulu-Natal embarks on this new chapter, Premier Ntuli’s leadership will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities of a coalition government, trying to ensure that the province moves forward with unity and purpose. DM