Defend Truth

KZN IN TRAINING

Inkatha Freedom Party’s Thami Ntuli is voted in as KwaZulu-Natal’s new premier

Inkatha Freedom Party’s Thami Ntuli is voted in as KwaZulu-Natal’s new premier
New KZN Premier Thami Ntuli of IFP at the KZN Legislature. (Photo: Zandile Shange)
By Greg Ardé
14 Jun 2024
0

A jubilant coalition conquered Jacob Zuma’s MK party in the KZN legislature today, but the province is in for a rocky ride as uncomfortable bedfellows seek consensus to thwart MK in its heartland.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Thami Ntuli is KwaZulu-Natal’s new premier.

Ntuli was elected after the ANC/IFP/DA/NFP coalition trumped MK in today’s leadership elections in the 80-member legislature.

MK secured 45% of the vote in the provincial elections earlier this month, and the outcome of today’s events at the opening of the KZN legislature in Pietermaritzburg was uncertain.

MK has 37 of the 80 seats, and its ally, the EFF, has two.

Contrary to fears that MK “sleepers” in the ANC would be treasonous and vote with Zuma’s breakaway party, ANC members loyally voted with the coalition.

The government of provincial unity will mirror the coalition deal in the National Assembly. In KZN, the IFP/ANC/DA coalition commands 41 seats.

Speaker Nontembeko Boyce at the KZN Legislature. (Photo: Zandile Shange)

Coalition cooperation

The coalition partners closed ranks, and Ntuli’s election will see him sworn in on Tuesday, when he is due to announce a provincial cabinet.

Today’s coalition cooperation saw the election of the ANC’s Ntobeko Boyce as Speaker, and the DA’s Mmabatho Tembe as Deputy Speaker.

The EFF and MK complained that the vote was not secret.

MK MPL Mervyn Dirks, who was nominated for Speaker, demanded that parliament’s live cameras be turned off over fears about the integrity of the secret ballot.

Members at the KZN Legislature. (Photo: Zandile Shange)

Shouted down

An unhappy Mongezi Twala from the EFF was shouted down after he called for a fresh vote, demanding, “We stay here until midnight if we need to.”

He was drowned out by booing from coalition members.

KZN Judge President Thoba Poyo Dlwati overruled objections, and Boyce was installed, followed by a successful vote for Tembe.

The DA’s Tembe, nominated by the ANC, said: “I’m honoured and excited that democracy is holding. Our job is to rescue South Africa.”

Boyce described democracy as “a mess”, but she added: “What sets us apart may not be as important as what brings us together.”

DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said political stability was vital in KZN.

He said coalition parties needed to focus on building a sustainable economy, with job creation as a priority. 

“Local governments are at an all-time low with service delivery. A turnaround strategy needs to be developed to address these failures.”

NFP leader Ivan Barnes told DM that MK was beset by internal strife and in no position to lead.

“We are confident the government of provincial unity will succeed… and we will see a sea change for peace and unity.”

The IFP’s Ntuli is the former mayor of King Cetshwayo District Municipality and chair of the SA Local Government Association.

He will have to bring together a disparate group in his provincial coalition cabinet.

The province is historically divided and haunted by political violence.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Government of National Unity will see parties consulted on ministerial appointments, according to signed agreement

Short and sharp

Ntuli’s victory speech was short and sharp. “We will hit the road running,” he said.

MK’s Dirks predicted that the coalition would divide the provincial cabinet to give the IFP four MEC posts, the ANC three, the DA two, and the NFP one.

MK would be a powerful opposition force, but he warned: “We are a grassroots political party. Therefore, we will not only be a party that engages in parliamentary politics but engages in mass mobilisation of our people to actively change their living conditions.”

Members at the KZN Legislature.(Photo: Zandile Shange)

Spirited dance-off

Events outside the KZN legislature precinct were festive throughout the day. Despite security fears, MK and IFP supporters engaged in a spirited dance-off, averting worries of violence.

In the week ahead of today’s sitting, the province was on tenterhooks, with increased police deployments to KZN and internal wrangling in MK.

The final list of MK MPLs in KZN was contested until late in the morning.

When the parliamentary sitting got underway, a group of MK MPLs, endorsed by Jacob Zuma, was inside. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: GNU pie will be divided by vote share — no cadre deployment, says draft ANC document

Outside was a group of about 30 would-be MK MPLs who were on the party’s list originally submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission.

Chief among them was former ANC KZN heavyweight Nhlanhla Ngidi, who was MK’s provincial coordinator for two months earlier this year, before he was expelled for being an “ANC spy”, which he denied.

Ngidi arrived at the legislature for formalities yesterday and received an access card, but it didn’t work when he tried to gain entry this morning.

“We argued we were on the gazetted list, but then a supplementary list emerged, and we were not on the list. We were left in the carpark. I don’t know who removed us.”

Fears of violence in KZN had not materialised by Friday evening. DM

 

Gallery

Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE — Former Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza elected Speaker of National Assembly
Blog

LIVE — Former Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza elected Speaker of National Assembly
High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Government of National Unity will see parties consulted on ministerial appointments, according to signed agreement
Maverick News

Government of National Unity will see parties consulted on ministerial appointments, according to signed agreement
‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
Our Burning Planet

‘Great day’ for conservation as rhinos reach safe haven in Greater Kruger as part of rewilding project
Four reasons why DA decided to join the government of national unity
Maverick News

Four reasons why DA decided to join the government of national unity

TOP READS IN SECTION

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Maverick News

ANC and several parties reach ‘breakthrough’ consensus to ‘move the country forward’ — Mbalula
Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Maverick News

Julius Malema says EFF's days of disrupting Parliament are over
Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
Maverick News

Alan Winde’s new Western Cape government rings the changes
Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 
Maverick News

Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 12 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.