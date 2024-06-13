Blow for MK as NFP backs government of provincial unity in KZN

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has pledged its support for a government of provincial unity in KwaZulu-Natal, dealing a blow to the uMkhonto Wesizwe party’s hopes of governing the province.

NFP leader Ivan Barnes made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

“We wish to announce that the NFP supports and subscribes to the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) at the national level and the government of provincial unity (GPU) in KwaZulu-Natal. We are encouraged by the level of engagement with the ANC and other political parties, such as the IFP, who have agreed to form a GPU,” Barnes said.

Together the IFP, ANC, DA and NFP will have 41 out of 80 seats in KZN — enough to vote in a Speaker and premier, who is likely to be the IFP’s Thami Ntuli.

“In addition, we wish to indicate that we are engaging at the national level to ensure that we finalise key aspects of our participation in order to serve the people of this country. We have put forward the condition that this government of provincial unity will need continuous checks and balances throughout the next five years,” Barnes said.

Service delivery

The party wants service delivery agreements agreed upon and a focus on attracting investments into the province, rebuilding the economy and job creation.

It also wants socioeconomic infrastructure in deep rural areas and townships and the restructuring of the public sector.

This comes a day after the IFP pledged its support for the GNU.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said on Wednesday that the decision had been made by the party’s highest structure for the sake of the country and its people.

He said the DA would also be part of the GNU, but the party had yet to confirm this. DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi was vague about the party’s involvement in the GNU. He did, however, say it would engage in further talks at a Federal Executive meeting on Thursday.

NFP national administrator Themba Dladla said on Wednesday that the party had decided to support the ANC’s proposal for a government of national unity.

“We are forming the government of national unity in KZN as well as in the national government,” Dladla said. “We are not with the MK [party] because they never spoke to us about forming a coalition government.”

The first sitting of the KZN provincial legislature is on Friday, 14 June, when a speaker, deputy speaker and premier will be elected. DM

Additional reporting by Velani Ludidi.