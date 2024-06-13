Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has cracked the nod from the ANC to be sworn in as Premier of Limpopo.

Two sources close to the process who spoke on condition of anonymity have confirmed to Daily Maverick that she will replace Premier Stanley Mathabatha, who announced that his second term as premier had ended.

Mathabatha is on the list of ANC members destined for the National Assembly.

Ramathuba is among members of various political parties who will be sworn in as members of the legislature on Friday, with similar processes taking place in other provinces and the National Assembly.

Last week the ANC in the province held a special Provincial Executive sitting at Bolivia Lodge to nominate three names to be submitted to ANC headquarters at Chief Albert Luthuli House for interviews. According to ANC members who spoke on condition of anonymity, Ramathopha emerged as the front-runner.

Other names touted included MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Nakedi Sibanda Kekana, and her Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Gogta) counterpart Basikopo Makamu. Interviews were held from Sunday and by Tuesday, speculation mounted that Ramathuba had made it.

Ramathuba (50) has been MEC for Health in Limpopo for almost a decade. In 2022 she came under fire after her interaction with a Zimbabwean patient in a Bela-Bela hospital went viral after being posted on X.

In the video clip, Ramathuba is seen in black scrubs at a patient’s bedside. She launched into a rant when the patient said she spoke Shona. Many on social media expressed outrage at Ramathuba’s manner and conduct.

🎥 ‘You’re supposed to be with Mnangagwa, he doesn’t give me money to operate you guys. Now I must operate you with my limited budget…’ Moment Limpopo Health MEC and provincial ANC official Dr Phophi Ramathuba confronted Zimbabwean patient admitted at a hospital in Bela-Bela pic.twitter.com/Ddkk3ATRtQ — ZimLive (@zimlive) August 23, 2022

An inquiry was launched last year into her conduct.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has been calling for Ramathuba’s removal, alleging millions of rands of irregular spending on protective clothing and equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as illicit tenders.

ANC mum on Premier appointment

Ramathuba’s spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha refused to confirm that Ramathuba would replace Mathabatha as Limpopo premier. “People should wait for an official announcement which, for now, is not known who is the Premier candidate,” said Muavha.

ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said confirmation will not be divulged to the media until the official announcement.

“Kindly note that votes which comrades got during the nominations remain an internal matter and will only be disclosed once the process is complete,” Machaka stated.

He said 48 members of the ANC are expected to be sworn in on Friday at Jack Botes Hall, a legislative sitting in Polokwane.

In a statement, the provincial legislature indicated that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have nine seats and the Democratic Alliance (DA) has four seats. The Freedom Front Plus, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) and the United Africans Transformation (Uata) parties each got a seat.

The statement added that 14 June 2024 is “the swearing-in of all 64 MPLs presided by Judge President George Phatudi. The Judge President will administer the oath or affirmation of all the new members”. Justice Phathudi will also officiate the affirmation or oath-taking of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the new Premier.

“The ANC Limpopo is looking forward to a peaceful first sitting of the legislature. We are confident that all will go as planned,” said ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka. DM