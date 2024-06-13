Defend Truth

2024 ELECTIONS

Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 

Controversial Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba tipped to be sworn in as premier 
Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu)
By Rudzani Tshivhase
13 Jun 2024
0

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba is poised to ascend to the position of Premier of Limpopo, succeeding Stanley Mathabatha, amid a cloud of controversy and speculation, with the ANC keeping tight-lipped on the official confirmation.

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has cracked the nod from the ANC to be sworn in as Premier of Limpopo.

Two sources close to the process who spoke on condition of anonymity have confirmed to Daily Maverick that she will replace Premier Stanley Mathabatha, who announced that his second term as premier had ended.

Mathabatha is on the list of ANC members destined for the National Assembly.

Ramathuba is among members of various political parties who will be sworn in as members of the legislature on Friday, with similar processes taking place in other provinces and the National Assembly.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ANC shortlists its premier candidates

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha flanked by MECs Dr Phophi Ramathuba

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha flanked by MECs Dr Phophi Ramathuba, Seaparo Sekwati and Enza Construction management team at the handing over of a construction site in Polokwane. May 2024. (Photo: Rudzani Tshivhase)

Last week the ANC in the province held a special Provincial Executive sitting at Bolivia Lodge to nominate three names to be submitted to ANC headquarters at Chief Albert Luthuli House for interviews. According to ANC members who spoke on condition of anonymity, Ramathopha emerged as the front-runner.

Other names touted included MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture Nakedi Sibanda Kekana, and her Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Gogta) counterpart Basikopo Makamu. Interviews were held from Sunday and by Tuesday, speculation mounted that Ramathuba had made it.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Elections Dashboard

Ramathuba (50) has been MEC for Health in Limpopo for almost a decade. In 2022 she came under fire after her interaction with a Zimbabwean patient in a Bela-Bela hospital went viral after being posted on X.

In the video clip, Ramathuba is seen in black scrubs at a patient’s bedside. She launched into a rant when the patient said she spoke Shona. Many on social media expressed outrage at Ramathuba’s manner and conduct.

An inquiry was launched last year into her conduct.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s xenophobic, dehumanising diatribe against Zimbabwean patient

Read more in Daily Maverick: Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s disciplinary hearing set to continue in January 2024

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has been calling for Ramathuba’s removal, alleging millions of rands of irregular spending on protective clothing and equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as illicit tenders.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Scandal of the Year: Covid-19 corruption

ANC mum on Premier appointment

Ramathuba’s spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha refused to confirm that Ramathuba would replace Mathabatha as Limpopo premier. “People should wait for an official announcement which, for now, is not known who is the Premier candidate,” said Muavha.

ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said confirmation will not be divulged to the media until the official announcement.

“Kindly note that votes which comrades got during the nominations remain an internal matter and will only be disclosed once the process is complete,” Machaka stated.

He said 48 members of the ANC are expected to be sworn in on Friday at Jack Botes Hall, a legislative sitting in Polokwane.

In a statement, the provincial legislature indicated that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have nine seats and the Democratic Alliance (DA) has four seats. The Freedom Front Plus, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) and the United Africans Transformation (Uata) parties each got a seat.

The statement added that 14 June 2024 is “the swearing-in of all 64 MPLs presided by Judge President George Phatudi. The Judge President will administer the oath or affirmation of all the new members”. Justice Phathudi will also officiate the affirmation or oath-taking of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the new Premier.

“The ANC Limpopo is looking forward to a peaceful first sitting of the legislature. We are confident that all will go as planned,” said ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka. DM

Gallery

Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.

Top Reads This Hour

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Business Maverick

High court grants Russian Orthodox Church permission to seize Google South Africa’s assets
Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP
Maverick News

Inkatha says it will form KZN government of provincial unity with ANC, DA and NFP
Quick, simple and crucial — ANC acceptance of electoral power downgrade is a gift to SA democracy
South Africa

Quick, simple and crucial — ANC acceptance of electoral power downgrade is a gift to SA democracy
Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller

TOP READS IN SECTION

Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Maverick News

Government of National Unity talks at teething stage in Gauteng as Premier Lesufi wins early support
Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Maverick News

Things don’t fall apart— the centre starts to hold as GNU takes shape
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Maverick News

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Maverick News

SA records first Mpox death among 5 cases amid rush to procure drug, boost tracing efforts
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.