The ANC will in the next week interview members who are vying to be premier candidates in the five provinces where the party won a majority and other provinces where it could be part of coalition governments.

According to the party’s guidelines, the candidates will be interviewed by the party’s top seven officials. The chair of the ANC’s Electoral Committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, has observer status during the interviews of the premier candidates.

“Before the national officials decide on the final candidate, they must interview all candidates. If the national officials are not satisfied that some of the candidates meet the criteria, they may add at least two more names to be considered through interviews,” according to the guidelines.

On Wednesday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party had held extended sessions of its provincial executive committees (PECs) to nominate candidates for premiers in provinces where the ANC secured a majority or was likely to lead a coalition government.

These sessions, which included representatives from the ANC’s alliance partners, were overseen by presiding officers from the ANC Electoral Committee, led by Motlanthe. Each PEC was required to nominate three premier candidates, two of whom had to be women.

“All candidates will be interviewed in the coming few days by ANC national officials,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

The ANC received its highest support in Limpopo, where it won 73% of the provincial vote. The premier candidates selected in that province are Phophi Ramathuba, Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana and Basikopo Makamu. Premier Stan Mathabatha cannot run for a third term. Ramathuba, the current health MEC in the province, topped the nomination list and seems to be the frontrunner.

In the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, provincial legislature Speaker Helen Sauls-August and Human Settlements MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi were nominated. Mabuyane is the current Eastern Cape premier and is likely to be selected for the position as he helped the ANC win 62% of the vote in the province.

In North West, provincial legislature Speaker Susan Dantjie, ANC deputy provincial chair Lazzy Mokgosi and PEC member Lizzy Mokua were nominated. Dantjie topped the nomination list with 44 votes.

In the Free State, Mxolisi Dukwana is vying to retain the premier position while deputy provincial secretary Dibolelo Mance and ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) treasurer-general Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae were also nominated. The ANC lost three seats in the Free State provincial legislature after its vote declined to 51.9%.

The nominated candidates in Mpumalanga are ANC provincial chairperson Mandla Ndlovu, ANCWL Task Team convener Cathy Dlamini and Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane. The ANC won 51.1% in Mpumalanga.

In Gauteng, the ANC won just 34% of the vote, down from 50% in 2019. Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Economic Development MEC Tasneem Motara and Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Morakane Mosupyoe were nominated for premier if the ANC manages to form a coalition and lead the province.

The party dropped to 49% in Northern Cape, where it nominated Premier Zamani Saul, Roads and Public Works MEC Fufe Makatong and ANC MPL Limakatso Koloi.

According to reports, the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal PEC had not met to discuss premier candidates. The party won 17% of the vote in the province.

The ANC’s final premier candidates will be announced early next week and provincial legislatures are due to sit on 17 and 18 June to elect new Speakers, deputy Speakers and premiers. DM