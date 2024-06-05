South Africa

2024 ELECTIONS

ANC shortlists its premier candidates

ANC shortlists its premier candidates
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party had nominated candidates for premiers in provinces where the ANC secured a majority or was likely to lead a coalition government. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
By Queenin Masuabi and Velani Ludidi
05 Jun 2024
0

The ANC has shortlisted premier candidates for the five provinces where it won majorities and other provinces where it might be part of coalitions.

The ANC will in the next week interview members who are vying to be premier candidates in the five provinces where the party won a majority and other provinces where it could be part of coalition governments.

According to the party’s guidelines, the candidates will be interviewed by the party’s top seven officials. The chair of the ANC’s Electoral Committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, has observer status during the interviews of the premier candidates.

“Before the national officials decide on the final candidate, they must interview all candidates. If the national officials are not satisfied that some of the candidates meet the criteria, they may add at least two more names to be considered through interviews,” according to the guidelines.

anc shortlist premier candidates

anc shortlist premier candidates

On Wednesday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party had held extended sessions of its provincial executive committees (PECs) to nominate candidates for premiers in provinces where the ANC secured a majority or was likely to lead a coalition government.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Elections Dashboard

These sessions, which included representatives from the ANC’s alliance partners, were overseen by presiding officers from the ANC Electoral Committee, led by Motlanthe. Each PEC was required to nominate three premier candidates, two of whom had to be women.

“All candidates will be interviewed in the coming few days by ANC national officials,” Bhengu-Motsiri said. 

The ANC received its highest support in Limpopo, where it won 73% of the provincial vote. The premier candidates selected in that province are Phophi Ramathuba, Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana and Basikopo Makamu. Premier Stan Mathabatha cannot run for a third term. Ramathuba, the current health MEC in the province, topped the nomination list and seems to be the frontrunner.

In the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, provincial legislature Speaker Helen Sauls-August and Human Settlements MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi were nominated. Mabuyane is the current Eastern Cape premier and is likely to be selected for the position as he helped the ANC win 62% of the vote in the province.

In North West, provincial legislature Speaker Susan Dantjie, ANC deputy provincial chair Lazzy Mokgosi and PEC member Lizzy Mokua were nominated. Dantjie topped the nomination list with 44 votes.

In the Free State, Mxolisi Dukwana is vying to retain the premier position while deputy provincial secretary Dibolelo Mance and ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) treasurer-general Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae were also nominated. The ANC lost three seats in the Free State provincial legislature after its vote declined to 51.9%.

The nominated candidates in Mpumalanga are ANC provincial chairperson Mandla Ndlovu, ANCWL Task Team convener Cathy Dlamini and Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane. The ANC won 51.1% in Mpumalanga.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Exclusive: ANC discussion documents tabled ahead of power-sharing talks — one favours ANC-DA-IFP

In Gauteng, the ANC won just 34% of the vote, down from 50% in 2019. Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Economic Development MEC Tasneem Motara and Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Morakane Mosupyoe were nominated for premier if the ANC manages to form a coalition and lead the province.

The party dropped to 49% in Northern Cape, where it nominated Premier Zamani Saul, Roads and Public Works MEC Fufe Makatong and ANC MPL Limakatso Koloi.

According to reports, the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal PEC had not met to discuss premier candidates. The party won 17% of the vote in the province.

The ANC’s final premier candidates will be announced early next week and provincial legislatures are due to sit on 17 and 18 June to elect new Speakers, deputy Speakers and premiers. DM

Gallery

Daily Maverick has closed comments on all elections articles for the next two weeks. While we do everything in our power to ensure deliberately false, misleading and hateful commentary does not get published on our site, it’s simply not possible for our small team to have sight of every comment. Given the political dynamics of the moment, we cannot risk malignant actors abusing our platform to manipulate and mislead others. We remain committed to providing you with a platform for dynamic conversation and exchange and trust that you understand our need for circumspection at this sensitive time for our country.

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Maverick News

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
More uproar at Zithulele Hospital as senior doctor is moved
South Africa

More uproar at Zithulele Hospital as senior doctor is moved
Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Business Maverick

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen
Business Maverick

Investors are right to be optimistic about DA-ANC coalition, says John Steenhuisen
Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister after appearing in court on State Capture corruption charges
Maverick News

Zizi Kodwa resigns as Minister after appearing in court on State Capture corruption charges

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Business Maverick

Cannabis sector on a high as new weed law for private use finally enacted
Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
Maverick News

Zuma’s attack on SA democracy — will MK take up its seats in Parliament and KZN?
The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Maverick News

The ANC haemorrhaging continues — Cele, Modise, Zulu and Pandor won’t return as MPs
Fatalities rise as hail, flooding, snow, two tornadoes, heavy rainfall and high winds hit SA
South Africa

Fatalities rise as hail, flooding, snow, two tornadoes, heavy rainfall and high winds hit SA
‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future
Maverick News

‘A new ruling order has to be built’ — Roelf Meyer on SA’s power-sharing future

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.