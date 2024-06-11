Defend Truth

2024 ELECTIONS

Clock ticking as big SA parties scramble to meet deadline for first parliament sitting

Clock ticking as big SA parties scramble to meet deadline for first parliament sitting
Illustrative image, from left: Leader of the Freedom Front Plus Pieter Groenewald. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier) | DA leader John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart) | EFF leader Julius Malema. (Photo: Gallo Images / Dirk Kotze) | ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart) | Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. (Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport / Edrea du Toit) | Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi. (Photo: Shelley Christians) | ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) | Former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie)
By Queenin Masuabi
11 Jun 2024
2

Political parties are moving with haste to expedite the terms of the government of national unity ahead of the National Assembly sitting on Friday. There has been no clear agreement between the two biggest parties, ANC and DA, but a meeting that kicked off at 11am will be crucial in determining a way forward. 

A meeting between the DA and ANC is currently underway, according to DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

The DA concluded its Federal Council meeting on Tuesday morning, where they mulled over the formation of a new government. The bone of contention was the ANC’s stance to include as many of the smaller parties as possible, which could place the DA in a weaker position.

The meeting started Monday and adjourned at 3am, to resume between 7am and 9am on Tuesday.

It is understood that a chief concern of the DA is that an agreement of this nature could threaten the party’s position of kingmakers in the pact. The other issue will be around how positions will be split between the many parties, especially when it comes to ministerial positions.

Daily Maverick understands that the ANC is pondering the possibility of working with smaller parties which have seats in the National Assembly.

An ANC National Executive Committee member explained that there is a strong push to include Al Jama-ah and Good, as both parties have worked harmoniously with them in the past and are trusted allies.

Read more in Daily Maverick: While the ANC is in decline, it still has multiple paths to power

However, Al Jama-ah has raised concerns about the ANC working with the DA. Party president Ganief Hendricks told Daily Maverick they would form a national front with other parties who are also against a tie-up between the  ANC and DA.

The ANC got 40.18% of national votes, and the DA 21.81

Read more in Daily Maverick: Elections Dashboard

Hendricks suggested that the old liberation movement should try and halt this plan as the Al Jama-ah party is “extremely concerned about the current post-election developments in our country and the ANC’s decision to form a Government of National Unity with the DA and its Moonshot Pact”.

“With the above in mind, Al Jama-ah feels strongly that there is a need for like-minded political parties and organisations to form a National Front,” he said in a letter to the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo).

The composition of the national assembly allows for the ANC to collaborate with smaller parties to elect a president on Friday.

Election expert Wayne Sussman told Daily Maverick that this scenario would be possible.

“The ANC would be able to get to 50+ without the DA, MK party and EFF. They will have to work with the IFP and PA in that scenario,” he said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Divergent policy positions may hinder potential ANC-DA coalition talks to form a national government

The IFP got 3.85% and the PA 2.06%.

Therefore, only if the ANC can convince every political party to work with them while excluding the bigger three parties, ActionSA and ATM, they would then be able to garner 208 votes towards securing Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term as president.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Democracy 2024 (Day Seven) — 12 days to reshape a country*

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont confirmed that the party has not met the ANC while ATM’s Vuyo Zungula said he met with the party’s leadership but had no concrete conclusion.

ActionSA has vowed never to work with the ANC while the ATM has led the charge against Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala scandal.

Rise Mzansi National Communication Director Mabine Seabe said the party has met with the ANC.

“The Rise Mzansi delegation has met with the ANC National and Gauteng teams, on their invitation, separately. We have also had conversations with other party representatives from ActionSA, Bosa, DA and IFP, about working towards what is above all in the interest of the people of South Africa, among other things, ensuring constitutional, democratic and social stability.

“At this point, nothing has been finalised, and there are further discussions and meetings that will be had between now and Friday,” he said.

Parties involved in the GNU talks have also highlighted that the ANC have given the impression that the speaker and deputy speaker positions would be up for grabs if the agreement is finalised.

Working with smaller parties will put the country in an appealing position with business and the markets. There has already been negative sentiment around the party forming a government with the EFF and MK Party.

The ANC has experienced internal strife about the party choosing to work with the DA, although they would secure a strong majority together.

Meanwhile, the MK party has submitted court documents to halt the first sitting of parliament set for Friday. The party is looking to interdict Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Secretary of Parliament Xolile George from going ahead with the sitting as they have decided not to attend. The party argues that the first sitting will be illegal as it should constitute of at least 350 members and if they are not in attendance, they will not reach the required quorum. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Thabo Mashiloane says:
    11 June 2024 at 15:02

    I dont even want to log on to Twitter to see what’s been said about ANC and DA meeting. I know its so hot there it smells like burning hair. Hehehe. GNU, as much as I hate that its a term from the ANC, seem like it could work. Maybe finally we could have some accountability.

  • Ndabenhle Ngubane says:
    11 June 2024 at 15:38

    The only thing I like about ANC and DA working together is that ANC will not be able to steal with impunity. I am not saying DA is clean either, but there will be some accountability there.

Top Reads This Hour

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Africa

Miniature backpack traces remarkable journey of the ‘goddess of the skies’ – the European Roller
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Maverick News

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
First National Assembly sitting is on Friday — with or without MK party MPs
Maverick News

First National Assembly sitting is on Friday — with or without MK party MPs
Clock ticking as big SA parties scramble to meet deadline for first parliament sitting
Maverick News

Clock ticking as big SA parties scramble to meet deadline for first parliament sitting
Malawian Vice-President Saulos Chilima, 9 others killed in plane crash
Maverick News

Malawian Vice-President Saulos Chilima, 9 others killed in plane crash

TOP READS IN SECTION

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Maverick News

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
First National Assembly sitting is on Friday — with or without MK party MPs
Maverick News

First National Assembly sitting is on Friday — with or without MK party MPs
As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
Maverick News

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Maverick News

‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.