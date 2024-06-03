ELECTION JABS
EFF to ANC’s Mantashe: ‘Welcome to the new minority’ – Political put-downs heard at the National ROC
Politicians are not known for their humility and graciousness. In election season, they are even meaner to each other. A few of the most memorable put-downs of our election week:
- EFF leader Julius Malema to the ANC: “No more money for slay queens. It’s done! We have taken the purse.”
- Malema to ActionSA: “Herman Mashaba will have to go back to selling hair products.”
- EFF party agents to ANC chair Gwede Mantashe on the results floor: “We want to welcome the new minority party.”
- Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald to ANC’s Mantashe: “You’re in trouble”. Mantashe to Groenewald: “The same trouble as you.”
- ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Rise Mzansi: “If Oppenheimer loved us, he would give us money. He gave it to Rise Mzansi. I don’t see them here” [gesturing at the leader board].
- Mbalula on Build One South Africa: “We will even talk to those who do not have the numbers. Look at Maimane! From a presidential candidate to now a willing backbencher.”
But my favourite was the slip of the tongue in the election results last night – Extinguished Guests, and Ramaphosa jumping on to it with self-deprication – I am not yet extinguished. Such a lovely moment. Just shows that it’s possible to be dignified in defeat