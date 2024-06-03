Defend Truth

ELECTION JABS

EFF to ANC’s Mantashe: ‘Welcome to the new minority’ – Political put-downs heard at the National ROC

Gwede Mantashe and Mondli Gungubele examine the election results at the IEC ROC. Richard Stupart
By Rebecca Davis
03 Jun 2024
Politicians are not known for their humility and graciousness. In election season, they are even meaner to each other. A few of the most memorable put-downs of our election week:

  • EFF leader Julius Malema to the ANC: “No more money for slay queens. It’s done! We have taken the purse.”
  • Malema to ActionSA: “Herman Mashaba will have to go back to selling hair products.”

Marshall Dlamini,EFF leader Julius Malema and Flyod Shivambu at the IEC Results Operation Centre in Midrand on 01 June 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

  • EFF party agents to ANC chair Gwede Mantashe on the results floor: “We want to welcome the new minority party.”
  • Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald to ANC’s Mantashe: “You’re in trouble”. Mantashe to Groenewald: “The same trouble as you.”

A light moment between ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe and FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.
Groenewald: You’re in trouble! Mantashe: The same trouble as you!. Photo: Rebecca Davis

  • ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Rise Mzansi: “If Oppenheimer loved us, he would give us money. He gave it to Rise Mzansi. I don’t see them here” [gesturing at the leader board].
  • Mbalula on Build One South Africa: “We will even talk to those who do not have the numbers. Look at Maimane! From a presidential candidate to now a willing backbencher.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

  • Carol Stewart says:
    3 June 2024 at 15:28

    But my favourite was the slip of the tongue in the election results last night – Extinguished Guests, and Ramaphosa jumping on to it with self-deprication – I am not yet extinguished. Such a lovely moment. Just shows that it’s possible to be dignified in defeat

