Defend Truth

2024 ELECTIONS

PHOTO ESSAY: Action at the national and Western Cape results centres

PHOTO ESSAY: Action at the national and Western Cape results centres
Results screen projectint numbers of political parties at the IEC Results Operation Centre on 30 May 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Daily Maverick
30 May 2024
0

Daily Maverick photographers Felix Dlangamandla and Shelley Christians captured the behind-the-scenes action at the national results centre in Midrand and the Western Cape version in Century City, Cape Town on Thursday.

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) provincial head Michael Hendrickse during a media briefing at the Western Cape results centre. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Angela Sobey, Action SA Western Cape Provincial Chairperson and independent candidate Zackie Achmat at the Western Cape results centre. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

DA members gather around Premier Alan Winde as the results trickle in. From left: Provincial chair Jaco Landt, Dr Ivan Meyer, MEC Minister of Agriculture, Carl Pophaim, City of Cape Town councillor of housing, Tertius Simmers, DA Provincial leader, Western Cape, DA Western Cape deputy leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

DA members applaud the Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde as he arrives at the Western Cape results centre earlier on Thursday. From left: Tertius Simmers, DA Provincial leader, Western Cape Provincial chair Jaco Landt. Premier Alan Winde, Dr Ivan Meyer, Minister of Agriculture and Carl Pophaim, City of Cape Town councillor of housing. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

Election Observers at the IEC Results Operation Centre. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Helen Zille at the IEC Results Operation Centre. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Helen Zille.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Gwede Mantashe at the IEC Results Operation Centre in Midrand.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Results screens project the voting numbers of political parties at the IEC Results Operation Centre. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

LIVE: MK to Gwede Mantashe — pack up, our Premier is heading to KZN
Blog

LIVE: MK to Gwede Mantashe — pack up, our Premier is heading to KZN
Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
Maverick News

Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Maverick News

It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
South Africa’s ANC Has No Good Options as Majority Vanishes
Newsdeck

South Africa’s ANC Has No Good Options as Majority Vanishes
Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised
Our Burning Planet

Coal mining company sends bulldozers into KZN village before impact studies are finalised

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Maverick News

ANC government officials in KZN fear losing their jobs after fiercely contested May 29 polls
Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Maverick News

Queues and more queues as first poll result declared just past midnight
Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows: Voting at different stations, vanishing thumb ink and docking ANC votes
Maverick News

Election 2024 what-ifs and what-nows: Voting at different stations, vanishing thumb ink and docking ANC votes
It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Maverick News

It’s now time for South Africa to take Zuma's MK party seriously
Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters
Maverick News

Early surge by Zuma's MK party in rural KZN shows potential to lead provincial legislature as ANC falters

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You did your job by casting your vote. Now, help us do ours.

Journalists are the watchdogs of democracy. Now that the votes are cast, we need to make sure that whoever is elected does their job.

Our members pay our journalists' salaries. If you appreciate this work, then join us.

Defending Democracy is an every day effort. Be part of it.

Join the cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

As the school year starts again, thousands of children will not have the basics (like books) to learn from.

81% of children aged 10 cannot read for meaning in South Africa.

For every copy of MavericKids sold from the Daily Maverick shop, we will donate a copy to Gift of the Givers for learners in need. If you don't have a child in your life, you can donate both copies.

Small effort, big impact.