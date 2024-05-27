Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Billionaire Ambani sets sights on Africa with telecom venture

Billionaire Ambani sets sights on Africa with telecom venture
Mukesh Ambani (Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
27 May 2024
0

Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is set to enter Africa with a telecoms venture, seeking to win mobile broadband customers in a high-growth market.

Radisys Corp, a unit of Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries, will provide key network infrastructure, applications and smartphones for Ghana-based Next-Gen InfraCo., according to Harkirit Singh, the executive director of NGIC. He described the plans ahead of NGIC’s launch announcement on Monday in Mumbai, India’s financial hub. 

NGIC, which is planning to begin operations by the end of this year, will provide 5G broadband services to mobile operators and internet services providers in Ghana.

The company “is based on a premise of building affordable digital services in emerging markets,” Singh told Bloomberg News.

Other strategic partners in NGIC include Nokia Oyj, Indian outsourcer Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Microsoft Corp., which has increasingly sharpened its focus on the telecoms business following an acquisition of two cloud networking firms in 2020.

Ghana, a West African country with a population of just over 33 million, has three main operators: MTN Ghana, Vodafone Ghana and state-run AirtelTigo. NGIC’s strategic partners, its technological prowess and the company’s possession of Ghana’s only 5G licence will help it build broadband services at scale, a huge expense for individual mobile carriers, Singh said.  

Two African telecoms firms — Ascend Digital Solutions Ltd. and K-NET — hold a combined stake of 55% in the new company, said Singh. The Ghana government will own just under 10% of NGIC, while local mobile operators and private investors will retain the remaining shares in the firm. Singh is also the chief executive of Ascend.

NGIC has the exclusive right to offer 5G services in Ghana for a decade, though its licence is valid for 15 years. The company’s capital expenditure for three years is $145 million, according to Singh.

The company is looking to emulate the success of Ambani’s Jio Infocomm Ltd. in India. Jio launched telecoms services in India in late 2016 with low-cost data and free voice calling, forcing some rivals to shut down and others to consolidate. It is widely credited for making mobile data affordable to hundreds of million of Indians. Jio is currently India’s biggest mobile operator with 470 million users.

NGIC will provide “affordable mobile broadband services and devices to the people of Ghana, replicating the success of India’s low-cost mobile data revolution,” Ghana’s Minister for Communications and Digitalization Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said in a statement.

The Reliance-NGIC partnership is also a diplomatic win for India, which has sought to counter China’s surging influence in Africa via measures such as digital inclusion.

None of the strategic partners, including Reliance, currently own any equity in NGIC. But the company will give them an option to accept part of their payments as equity in the future, Singh said.

“First we have to be successful to show the value that we create before they come in,” Singh said. “That’s the discussion we’re having with them.”

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
DM168

How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
Clarens — the town that knows it won’t have load shedding after the polls
Maverick News

Clarens — the town that knows it won’t have load shedding after the polls
Grand corruption — David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the new trial judge
Maverick News

Grand corruption — David Mabuza, Fred Daniel and the new trial judge
Influence-for-hire trend is distorting public discourse, poses threat to foundations of democracy
Op-eds

Influence-for-hire trend is distorting public discourse, poses threat to foundations of democracy
A tricky tax dilemma for South Africans living overseas
Business Maverick

A tricky tax dilemma for South Africans living overseas

TOP READS IN SECTION

How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
DM168

How a court finding involving Jacob Zuma may change our tax laws for the better
A tricky tax dilemma for South Africans living overseas
Business Maverick

A tricky tax dilemma for South Africans living overseas
A contrast of good and ‘sorry’ — how labour and business see Ebrahim Patel’s legacy in government
Business Maverick

A contrast of good and ‘sorry’ — how labour and business see Ebrahim Patel’s legacy in government
Sales of electric vehicles surge in South Africa
Business Maverick

Sales of electric vehicles surge in South Africa
Disgraced financial adviser Craig Warriner debarred for 30 years by Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Business Maverick

Disgraced financial adviser Craig Warriner debarred for 30 years by Financial Sector Conduct Authority

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz