On May 29, South Africans will make their critical choices. And, with the surge in the number of political parties and candidates, some parties may well find that outcomes won’t be as decisive as in previous years. But as campaigns intensify, there have been some notable shifts in party support figures.

In this, our second poll of voters’ sentiments leading up to the national elections, analysts from MarkData, commissioned by eNCA, present findings from interviews with 3022 households, representative of SA’s demographics. As in the previous poll, interviews were conducted like this:

Interviews – Personal, one on one, face to face

Households – Ranged from metro to deep rural

Languages – All SA official languages, in a language of choice

Data Quality – There was a 30% back check to improve data quality with a 1.8% margin of error.

DM