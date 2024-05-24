Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Stocks Join Bonds in Falling as Fed-Cut Bets Wane: Markets Wrap

Stocks Join Bonds in Falling as Fed-Cut Bets Wane: Markets Wrap
Wall Street weighs data.
By Bloomberg
24 May 2024
0

Stocks and bonds retreated as data showing US business activity accelerated amid a pickup in inflation reinforced bets the Federal Reserve will remain on hold.

The S&P 500 dropped below 5,300, with all megacaps down except Nvidia Corp. The giant chipmaker jumped over 9% on a solid outlook, topping the historic $1,000 mark. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.5%, led by a plunge in Boeing Co. — which said it will continue to burn cash this quarter and in the full year. Treasury yields climbed, with the move led by shorter maturities.

Swaps now fully price in a full quarter-point rate cut in December, versus November a day earlier. Growth in activity at service providers this month was the fastest in a year and manufacturing output expanded at a quicker pace. Such resilience is making it difficult for inflation to cool, helping explain why the Fed is intent on keeping rates higher for longer.

“Fed members have indicated they want to see more progress on inflation – fortunately the US economy still looks robust enough to take an extended rate pause,” said Don Rissmiller at Strategas Securities. “We continue to look for the first Fed rate cut in September.”

Treasury two-year yields climbed seven basis points to 4.94%. The dollar edged up. Bitcoin fell over 4%. Oil and gold retreated.

S&P 500 Falls Below 5,300

US policymakers earlier this month coalesced around a desire to hold rates higher for longer and “many” questioned whether policy was restrictive enough to bring inflation down to their target, according to Fed minutes released this week.

“The minutes are a reminder that while the Fed does not see another rate hike as likely — and certainly does not see it as a base-case — it will not rule out hikes if inflation does not behave,” said Chris Low at FHN Financial.

Meantime, another round of blowout earnings from artificial-intelligence darling Nvidia and the economy’s steady advance mean the S&P 500 likely has further room to rise, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk.

“With the AI-theme still delivering and the macro hypothesis intact, we are likely to continue to make new all-time highs,” the team including Head of US Market Intelligence Andrew Tyler wrote in a note to clients.

Key events this week:

  • Japan CPI
  • Canada retail sales
  • Germany GDP
  • US durable goods, consumer sentiment, Friday
  • Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Friday

Some market moves:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%
  • The MSCI World Index fell 0.6%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
  • The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0809
  • The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2693
  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.88 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 4.3% to $66,428.35
  • Ether fell 5.7% to $3,534.98

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.48%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.60%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.26%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $76.87 a barrel
  • Spot gold fell 2% to $2,331.70 an ounce

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes kicks off a new trilogy
Maverick Life

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes kicks off a new trilogy
Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Rassie and the Boks face some tough selection posers for Ireland due to injury and suspension
Maverick News

Rassie and the Boks face some tough selection posers for Ireland due to injury and suspension
Justice Yvonne Mokgoro leaves behind a towering legacy of courage, determination and humility
South Africa

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro leaves behind a towering legacy of courage, determination and humility

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 11 May - 17 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 11 May – 17 May 2024
Trump, without evidence, claims migrants in U.S. illegally 'building army' to attack Americans
Newsdeck

Trump, without evidence, claims migrants in U.S. illegally 'building army' to attack Americans
Thai hospital says 20 people from Singapore Airlines flight remain in intensive care
Newsdeck

Thai hospital says 20 people from Singapore Airlines flight remain in intensive care
'Time to choose': Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4
Newsdeck

'Time to choose': Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4
US expected to designate Kenya as major non-NATO ally, source says
Newsdeck

US expected to designate Kenya as major non-NATO ally, source says

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options