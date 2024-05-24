Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Sean Payton calls Broncos’ quarterbacks ‘orphaned dogs’

Sean Payton calls Broncos’ quarterbacks ‘orphaned dogs’
By Reuters
24 May 2024
0

Denver coach Sean Payton didn't use the most flattering metaphor when describing the Broncos' three quarterbacks.

Payton called the trio, which consists of Bo Nix, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, “orphaned dogs” Thursday.

“They’ve all come from somewhere, but they’re doing well. It’s a good room,” said Peyton, who will be entering his second year as Denver’s coach.

The Broncos selected Nix with the 12th pick in this year’s draft after he threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns in his final season at Oregon. He completed 77.4 percent of his passes and threw only three interceptions in 470 attempts.

Two days before the draft, the Broncos acquired Wilson, who was the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, and a seventh-round pick from the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick. Wilson struggled with the Jets in his 34 games, throwing for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions while completing 57 percent of his passes.

Stidham appeared in three games last season for the Broncos and started the final two after he was signed by the club in March 2023. He threw two touchdowns and one interception during the two starts after Denver suddenly decided to bench Russell Wilson. The Broncos, who finished 8-9 last season, released Wilson in March two years into a five-year, $245 million contract.

–Field Level Media

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

South Africa’s long and hard road to the Chelsea Flower Show
Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Residents of poorer Gauteng towns have mixed feelings about the power of the vote
Maverick News

Residents of poorer Gauteng towns have mixed feelings about the power of the vote
Warmer water and more carbon dioxide are sending phytoplankton into overdrive - study
Maverick News

Warmer water and more carbon dioxide are sending phytoplankton into overdrive – study
Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 11 May - 17 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 11 May – 17 May 2024
'Time to choose': Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4
Newsdeck

'Time to choose': Rishi Sunak calls UK national election for July 4
Thai hospital says 20 people from Singapore Airlines flight remain in intensive care
Newsdeck

Thai hospital says 20 people from Singapore Airlines flight remain in intensive care
US expected to designate Kenya as major non-NATO ally, source says
Newsdeck

US expected to designate Kenya as major non-NATO ally, source says
Israel briefed White House official on plans to limit civilian harm in Rafah
Newsdeck

Israel briefed White House official on plans to limit civilian harm in Rafah

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options