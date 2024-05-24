ICJ orders Israel to halt its military operation in Rafah, and more from around the world

International Court of Justice (ICJ) President Nawaf Salam (C) stands during an ICJ ruling over the situation in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, in the Hague, Netherlands, 24 May 2024. The ICJ on 24 May ordered Israel to halt its military operation in Rafah, to open the Rafah border crossing with Egypt to allow for the entry of humanitarian aid, to allow access to Gaza for investigators, and to report to the court within one month on its progress. EPA-EFE/Koen van Weel
A group of young people wear masks as they prepare to visit Vesak zones in the capital tonight on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death at the Kelaniya temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 23,2024. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Internally displaced Palestinians perform the Friday prayer next to the ruins of the Al-Islam Mosque, which was previously destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 24 May 2024. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Protesters, largely Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen May 24, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An aerial view shows a section of the Jalousie neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 23 May 2024. In order to help curb violence in Haiti, where last year insecurity caused some 8,000 deaths, a multinational security support mission, led by Kenya and approved by the UN, will arrive imminently in the Caribbean country. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is illuminated with an image of Pope Francis for the release of his biography ‘Life: My Story Through History’ in the Arquidiocesano Sanctuary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 23 May 2024. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Graduates toss their caps into the air upon the conclusion of the commissioning and graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S., May 24, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof holds up pictures of actors Missagh Zareh (L) and Soheila Golestani as he attends the premiere of ‘The Seed Of The Sacred Fig’ during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 24 May 2024. The movie is presented in competition at the film festival which runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
(L-R) Kenya’s First Lady Rachel Ruto, Kenya’s President William Ruto, US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden pose ahead of their state dinner on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 May 2024. Kenyan President Ruto’s visit is the first official state visit by an African leader to the US since 2008. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
Women with children and their pet donkeys gather for washing and to fetch water at a handpump during a hot summer day on the outskirts of Larkana, Pakistan May 23, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A graduate waits for the start of the 373rd Commencement ceremony at the Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, 23 May 2024. EPA-EFE/MARK STOCKWELL
Formula One F1 – Monaco Grand Prix – Circuit de Monaco, Monaco – May 24, 2024 Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during practice REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Coco Rocha attends the amfAR Gala, held within the scope of the the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cap D’Antibes, France, 23 May 2024. The film festival runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
A person dressed as Michael Jackson poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “All We Imagine as Light” in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 23, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier. DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.