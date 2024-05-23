Business Maverick

Business Maverick

US futures gain on Nvidia, dollar holds rally: markets wrap

US futures gain on Nvidia, dollar holds rally: markets wrap
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US, on Thursday, 15 February 2024.
By Bloomberg
23 May 2024
0

US equity futures rallied following upbeat earnings from Nvidia released after the New York close, which reinforced optimism for the global artificial intelligence boom.

Nvidia said second-quarter revenue will be about $28-billion, beating analysts’ estimates. The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split and boosted its quarterly dividend by 150% to 10 cents a share. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures both gained after Nvidia’s results sent its shares as much as 7% higher in after-hours trading.

“Even in the face of huge expectations, the company once again stepped up and delivered,” said Ryan Detrick at Carson Group, who highlighted strong data center revenue.

A gauge of semiconductor manufacturers in Asia climbed to its highest since February 2021, taking its lead from Nvidia’s results.

Still, stock benchmarks declined in Australia, South Korea, China and Hong Kong, while those for Japan gained. The dollar was little changed in Asia, after rising for three straight days.

Treasuries traded in a narrow range after a Wednesday drop pushed shorter-maturity yields higher. The selling sent the policy-sensitive two-year yield four basis points higher as the latest Federal Reserve minutes showed officials remained in no rush to cut rates.

“Many” Fed officials expressed uncertainty over the degree to which policy is restraining the economy — but the minutes also noted policy “was seen as restrictive.” 

“I felt the signals from FOMC reinforcing the likelihood of higher rates for longer is negative for most Asian currencies and thus capital markets,” said Abrdn investment director Xin-Yao Ng. “It’s the currency effect.”

In currencies, a gauge of dollar strength held a rally from the prior session, when it touched a one-week high. The yen was little changed after falling against the greenback to the lowest level since late April. The People’s Bank of China cut its yuan fixing to the weakest level since January.

New Zealand’s dollar rose after Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said the central bank doesn’t want to risk a blowout in inflation expectations. Bank of Korea left its key interest rate at 3.5%.

A busy day of economic reports in Asia includes inflation figures for Singapore, price expectations for Australia and China’s April Swift payments data. Markets in Indonesia are closed. Singapore’s gross domestic product rose slightly in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, beating estimates.

Tech profits

US tech earnings have been among the strongest in the first-quarter reporting season, with revisions in the sector outpacing the rest of the market. However, earnings results also suggest a broadening market, according to Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“We stay positive on the AI trend and maintain our preference for big tech given the advantageous market positions,” she said. “We forecast global tech earnings growth of 20% and 16% this year and next, respectively, led by the semiconductor sector where we see investment opportunities.”ed.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said he currently expects the Fed won’t cut rates this year amid an economy that’s proved more resilient thanks to government spending.

Gold edged higher after suffering its largest one-day decline since April on Wednesday. The precious metal dropped 1.7% to around $2,379 following the Fed’s meeting minutes that indicated rate cuts may come later than previously expected. West Texas Intermediate slipped Thursday, on track for its fourth-consecutive daily decline. Copper prices fell sharply on signs of weakening demand.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show
SSA, police crime intelligence fail to comply with laws, says intelligence inspector-general in 2024 report
Maverick News

SSA, police crime intelligence fail to comply with laws, says intelligence inspector-general in 2024 report
Reversing the Red — the battle to halt species extinction in South Africa
Maverick News

Reversing the Red — the battle to halt species extinction in South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Disgraced financial adviser Craig Warriner debarred for 30 years by Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Business Maverick

Disgraced financial adviser Craig Warriner debarred for 30 years by Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Let’s be pragmatic — the NHI has constructive and contentious aspects
Business Maverick

Let’s be pragmatic — the NHI has constructive and contentious aspects
Mpumalanga has become a coveted coal black hole for SA mining applications 
Maverick News

Mpumalanga has become a coveted coal black hole for SA mining applications 
Only SA’s wealthiest consumers haven’t changed their buying habits
Business Maverick

Only SA’s wealthiest consumers haven’t changed their buying habits
Documents reveal how Pfizer and Moderna ‘profiteered’ in Covid-19 vaccine negotiations
Business Maverick

Documents reveal how Pfizer and Moderna ‘profiteered’ in Covid-19 vaccine negotiations

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz