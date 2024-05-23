Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 23 May

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 23 May
By Daily Maverick
23 May 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Maverick News

Party to the Plunder? Tender-rich VNA Consulting’s ANC charity, payments to Ace Magashule's son
Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
Maverick News

Al Jama-ah member of Western Cape legislature forced to apologise after praying for ANC election win
SSA, police crime intelligence fail to comply with laws, says intelligence inspector-general in 2024 report
Maverick News

SSA, police crime intelligence fail to comply with laws, says intelligence inspector-general in 2024 report
Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show
Maverick News

Proteas win again at the Chelsea Flower Show
Reversing the Red — the battle to halt species extinction in South Africa
Maverick News

Reversing the Red — the battle to halt species extinction in South Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 22 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 22 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 21 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 21 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 20 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 20 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 17 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 17 May
Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 16 May
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 16 May

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Maverick Crossword Vol.1

A Crossword Book for the Maverick Mind.

The Maverick Crossword is a collection of 100 crosswords made for sophisticated readers who keep up with news and current affairs, with clues and solutions specific to the South African experience and diverse worldview.

Now only R125 on The Daily Maverick Shop.