Jesus on the red carpet, and more from around the world

A guest walks up the stairs wearing a dress depicting Jesus Christ on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Le Comte de Monte-Cristo” (The Count of Monte-Cristo) at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Izabel Goulart poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Le Comte de Monte-Cristo” (The Count of Monte-Cristo) Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Kate Alexeeva poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Le Comte de Monte-Cristo” (The Count of Monte-Cristo) Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Winnie Harlow poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Le Comte de Monte-Cristo” (The Count of Monte-Cristo) Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Mean Sonyta attends the premiere of ‘Parthenope’ during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 21 May 2024. The movie is presented in competition of the film festival which runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
Director Artus of the film “Un p’tit truc en plus” (A Little Something Extra), cast members Clovis Cornillac and Alice Belaidi, and cast members with disabilities pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Le Comte de Monte-Cristo” (The Count of Monte-Cristo) Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Actor Isabella Ferrari attends the photocall for ‘Parthenope’ during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 22 May 2024. The movie is presented in competition of the film festival which runs from 14 to 25 May 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
Britain’s Queen Camilla reacts as she visits the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 20, 2024. ADRIAN DENNIS/Pool via REUTERS
South Africa stole the show at this year’s RHS Chelsea flower show when it won a gold medal with perfect scores from the RHS judges as well as awards for the “Best exhibit in the Pavilion” and the “Best New Design” award. Image: Mandy Ackerman
A multitude of species was presented in the display, from the high-altitude fynbos to the strandveld brimming with bulbs which hug the coastlines.
Tyler West and Britain’s King Charles share a fist bump, during a reception for the winners of The 20th Prince’s Trust Awards, at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain, May 22, 2024. Chris Jackson/via REUTERS
Protesters hold a banner as they protest on the day of Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition at DR Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 22, 2024. Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
People take part in a protest demanding the immediate release of hostages, after the release of a video showing the capture of female Israeli soldiers before they were taken to Gaza during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A demonstrator in support of Palestinians stands outside the Israeli embassy after Ireland has announced it will recognise a Palestinian state, in Dublin, Ireland, May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
People and vehicles pass by buildings destroyed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian girl carries cans to collect water as she walks by houses which were destroyed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Thai Buddhist monks holding candles gather to attend the religious merit-making to mark the candle lighting ceremony for celebrating the Buddhist Vesak Day at the Buddhamonthon, in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, 22 May 2024. Thai Buddhist devotees throughout the country offer blessings at temples to mark Vesak Day or Visakha Bucha. It is one of the holiest days in Buddhism to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
Pope Francis waves at faithful during his weekly General Audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 22 May 2024. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Meo
Damage is seen outside of the Adair County Health System hospital which was evacuated after a tornado struck the day prior, in Greenfield, Iowa, U.S. May 22, 2024. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register/USA Today Network via REUTERS.
Supporters of political party Rise Mzansi march past a statue of Nelson Mandela at the city hall during a protest march calling for the delivery of basic services in the Western Cape ahead of the general election in Cape Town, South Africa May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Nic Bothma
Pin badges encouraging people to vote in June’s European Parliament elections are placed at the Malta office information stand during a conference at the European Parliament, in Rabat, Malta May 22, 2024. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi. DM
