Defend Truth

QUARTERLY LABOUR FORCE SURVEY

South Africa’s unemployment rate edges up to 32.9% just before 29 May polls

South Africa’s unemployment rate edges up to 32.9% just before 29 May polls
Unemployed graduates from KwaZulu-Natal and Pretoria march on the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum to officials demanding that the government find solutions to rising unemployment. (Photo: Phill Magakoe / Gallo Images)
By Victoria O’Regan
14 May 2024
0

South Africa’s jobless rate increased by 0.8 of a percentage point between the fourth quarter of last year and the first quarter of 2024.

The data, revealed by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday, 14 May, is the last Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) before the 29 May polls. South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2024, according to Stats SA. 

This showed an increase by 0.8 of a percentage point from 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Jobs have emerged as one of the big hot-button issues of the 2024 elections, trumping 2019 electioneering touchpoints like gender-based violence and land expropriation. This is a blow to the ruling party, which would have been hoping for more positive figures to share with voters so close to the 29 May polls. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Elections 2024 – All your questions answered

The first three months of this year have been marked by a period of substantially less load shedding compared with the same period last year. Two weeks before South Africa’s general elections, the lights are on. The country has now had 49 consecutive days without load shedding, the longest streak in more than a year. See The Outlier here

However, the power streak seems to have had little effect on South Africa’s jobless rate. 

unemployment load shedding

Vehicles travel along a darkened street without lighting during a power outage in central Johannesburg on 13 February, 2023. (Photo: Leon Sadiki / Bloomberg)

In a presentation accompanying the data, Stats SA said the number of unemployed people had ballooned to 8.2 million in Q1 of 2024, from 7.9 million in Q4 of 2023. This means more than 300,000 became unemployed between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.  

The number of people fortunate enough to have a job remains 16.7 million in Q1 of 2024. But that is out of a working-age population (between the ages of 15 and 64) of 41.2 million. The labour force itself stands at 25 million, with 16.2 million regarded as “not economically active”.

South Africa’s fragile economy narrowly avoided a technical recession in the first three months of 2023 – a period plagued by unrelenting Eskom load shedding. It underscored how rolling blackouts undermine the economy and its potential growth. 

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the country’s unemployment rate increased to 32.1%. After employment increased for eight consecutive quarters, the last three months of last year saw a net total of 22,000 jobs lost.  

Read more in Daily Maverick: Economic crisis — SA unemployment rate edges up to 32.1% in Q4 2023

On Tuesday, Stats SA revealed the expanded unemployment rate – which includes discouraged job seekers – also increased by 0.8 percentage points to 41.9%, when comparing Q1 of 2024 and Q4 of 2023. 

unemployment

Stats SA revealed the unemployment rate increased in all provinces between Q4 of 2023, and Q1 of 2024. (Photo: Tom Barrett / Unsplash)

Southern Africa, hunger

Hunger is linked to many societal challenges, chief among them being poverty and unemployment. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

North West recorded the highest expanded unemployment rate in Q1 of 2024 at 53.6%. Read Daily Maverick reporters Rebecca Davis and Victoria O’Regan’s report on the forgotten North West town of Pomfret here

The Eastern Cape recorded the second-highest expanded unemployment rate in Q1 of 2024 at 49.1%, followed by Limpopo at 47.8%. 

Importantly, Stats SA revealed the unemployment rate increased in all provinces between Q4 of 2023, and Q1 of 2024. 

While the unemployment rates in the Western Cape (21.4%) and KwaZulu-Natal (29.9%) have consistently been below the official unemployment rate in South Africa for the past 10 years, the Eastern Cape (42.4%) has continuously exceeded it.

A decade ago, 5.1 million people were unemployed in Q1 of 2014. That number is 8.2 million in Q1 of 2024. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

In a surprise move, Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill into law before 29 May elections
Maverick News

In a surprise move, Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill into law before 29 May elections
George building consultant previously faced engineering council probe, but evidence insufficient to prove transgression
Maverick News

George building consultant previously faced engineering council probe, but evidence insufficient to prove transgression
Plagued by Incompetence
Maverick Citizen

Plagued by Incompetence
Community steps in to revive KZN’s Westmead economic hub after July 2021 unrest
Maverick Citizen

Community steps in to revive KZN’s Westmead economic hub after July 2021 unrest
Second Codesa — a seemingly attractive idea that does not translate well into the real world
Maverick News

Second Codesa — a seemingly attractive idea that does not translate well into the real world

TOP READS IN SECTION

In a surprise move, Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill into law before 29 May elections
Maverick News

In a surprise move, Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill into law before 29 May elections
No one knows how many people were inside collapsed George building – Bheki Cele
Maverick News

No one knows how many people were inside collapsed George building – Bheki Cele
George building consultant previously faced engineering council probe, but evidence insufficient to prove transgression
Maverick News

George building consultant previously faced engineering council probe, but evidence insufficient to prove transgression
Hope for Hartbeespoort Dam water quality as new ‘nanobubble’ technology starts to bite
Maverick News

Hope for Hartbeespoort Dam water quality as new ‘nanobubble’ technology starts to bite
Tough electoral choices for Phoenix residents who feel neglected and forgotten
Maverick News

Tough electoral choices for Phoenix residents who feel neglected and forgotten

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

Spotting False Information During Elections: A Digital Literacy Workshop

In today's digital age, the spread of misinformation can influence public opinion and undermine the democratic process, especially during election periods. Join us for a vital training session designed to empower voters with the skills needed to discern fact from fiction, on Wed 15 May at 12:00, live, online and free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz