Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Musk’s X wins court reprieve in fight with Australian government

Musk’s X wins court reprieve in fight with Australian government
The new Twitter X logo at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Elon Musk has changed Twitter Inc.'s logo, replacing its signature blue bird with a stylized X as part of the billionaire's vision of transforming the 17-year-old service into an everything app. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
13 May 2024
0

Elon Musk and his social media website X Corp. were granted a reprieve in their fight against the Australian government after the presiding judge refused to extend an order mandating the removal of footage from a stabbing attack in Sydney.

Justice Geoffrey Kennett announced on Monday that he wouldn’t be extending the interlocutory injunction which he originally imposed in April, ordering X to hide all recordings of the Sydney terrorist attack. Kennett did not give reasons for his decision in the initial order released by the Federal Court of Australia. Both sides are due to return to court on Wednesday for a case management hearing, ahead of further appearances later in the year.

X, formerly known as Twitter, has fashioned itself a platform for free speech and expression. Musk has said he would tolerate and defend all speech that is within the law. His opposition to Australia’s request to remove disturbing content has included describing the country’s eSafety commissioner as dictatorial and without jurisdiction to decide what X users can see globally.

The commissioner had ordered all social media websites to pull down videos of the attack, which took place in a Sydney church on 15 April. However, while X agreed to hide all content from Australian viewers, it kept the material accessible to international users.

The incident provoked a furious clash between Musk and the Australian government, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The tech entrepreneur accused Australia of trying to police the internet and censor free speech, while Albanese called Musk arrogant.

“He’s a billionaire over there in the United States who thinks he’s above Australian law,” Albanese said on April 23.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Hope for Hartbeespoort Dam water quality as new ‘nanobubble’ technology starts to bite
Maverick News

Hope for Hartbeespoort Dam water quality as new ‘nanobubble’ technology starts to bite
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
‘We are really suffering’ — six years on, VBS victims still bear brunt of devastating looting spree
Maverick News

‘We are really suffering’ — six years on, VBS victims still bear brunt of devastating looting spree
Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
South Africa

Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
No one knows how many people were inside collapsed George building – Bheki Cele
Maverick News

No one knows how many people were inside collapsed George building – Bheki Cele

TOP READS IN SECTION

Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
South Africa

Olive oil prices are already sky-high — and expected to climb even higher
Explainer — El Niño’s impact and what to expect from La Niña
South Africa

Explainer — El Niño’s impact and what to expect from La Niña
FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Business Maverick

FlySafair competitors push for its aviation licence to be suspended over alleged foreign ownership
Thebe in dispute with departing Shell over value of its stake — matter in arbitration
Business Maverick

Thebe in dispute with departing Shell over value of its stake — matter in arbitration
Business has saved the ANC’s bacon on load shedding. Perhaps a cheer is in order?
South Africa

Business has saved the ANC’s bacon on load shedding. Perhaps a cheer is in order?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz