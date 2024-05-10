Sport

GOAL-SCORING HONOURS

Race for prestigious DStv Premiership top scorer award falls to last day of season

Race for prestigious DStv Premiership top scorer award falls to last day of season
Sirgio Kammies of Chippa United and Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates during the Nedbank Cup semi-final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. 4 May 2024. (Photo: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
10 May 2024
0

With only a handful of games remaining in the 30-game DStv Premiership season, the race for the top scorer award is extremely tight.

The DStv Premiership title may be safely stowed away at Mamelodi Sundowns’ Chloorkop headquarters, the seventh season in a row it is set to remain there.

However, with three games left for most teams before this league campaign comes to a conclusion, there is still much to play for. Not least the coveted top scorer gong, which is formally known as the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot.

The accolade was named after Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goal-poacher Lesley Manyathela following his untimely death in a car accident when he was just 21 years old. Manyathela was shaping up to be one of South Africa’s deadliest strikers of all time. He had been top scorer in the season before his death, with 18 goals to his name.

Now the likes of Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, Sundowns’ brilliant Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Stellenbosch sharpshooter Iqraam Rayners are chasing the accolade. SuperSport United veteran Bradley Grobler is also in the mix. As is last season’s joint top-scorer, Khanyisa Mayo.

Though the race between this season’s leading scorers has been more exciting than the contest for league honours, none of the players chasing the accolade are likely to break the record Premiership mark set by Zambian Collins Mbesuma when he scored 25 goals for Kaizer Chiefs during the 2004/2005 season.

In fact, Mbesuma’s tally is one of just three occasions in the last 20 years that the 2o-goal mark has been reached in the Premiership (PSL).

The other instances were when legendary South African striker Siyabonga Nomvethe scored 20 for Moroka Swallows in 2012. Most recently, Sundowns’ Namibian striker Peter Shalulile fell marginally short of breaking Mbesuma’s record as he scored 23 league goals during the 2021/2022 season.

However, in general, any number of goals slightly above 10 is enough to see someone walk away with the Golden Boot in a season. In this campaign, five players have already breached that goal benchmark.

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates, top scorer

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates. (Photo: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Tshegofatso Mabasa — Orlando Pirates (15)

Bloemfontein-born Mabasa started the 2023/2024 season on loan at Moroka Swallows. There he netted six times. Then his parent club Pirates brought him back home in January.

Since his return, playing alongside creative players such as Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng and Kabelo Dlamini — he has thrived, adding a further nine goals to his haul this season.

Six more goals could see him match Pollen Ndlanya’s 21-goal league season for Chiefs, which is the highest goal return by a South African in the PSL era.

Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC, top scorer

Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC. (Photo: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Iqraam Rayners – Stellenbosch (14)

Also in line to possibly match or even usurp Ndlanya is Stellenbosch star striker Rayners.

The 28-year-old rejoined the Cape Winelands club in 2023 following a miserable two-and-a-half years at SuperSport, where he scored only two league goals in 51 appearances.

In Stellenbosch, the Mitchells Plain-star has been key to the brilliant form of the Maroons this season. Thanks to his goals, they are well-placed for their highest league finish ever.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns, top scorer

Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns (left) and Abdulrazak Hamza of SuperSport United. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Lucas Ribeiro – Mamelodi Sundowns (12)

Sundowns recruited the Brazilian from Belgian second-tier club SK Beveren before the start of the ongoing season. His quality saw him quickly adapt to South African soccer as he scored in his first two Premiership matches.

Since then, he has not looked back, taking over from the off-form Shalulile as the main goal-scoring threat in a Masandawana team stacked with matchwinners.

His scoring exploits are made more impressive by the fact that he has scored 12 goals in just 17 matches, while his rivals have played in over 20 games. He is not a traditional striker, playing mostly as an attacking midfielder.

Khanyisa Mayo,

Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Khanyisa Mayo – Cape Town City (10)

The Bafana Bafana and City forward won the top scorer award last season as he and Shalulile each scored 12 goals. He may even surpass that mark this season. However, the competition is tighter this campaign.

The fact he has only scored twice in his last 10 league games has not aided his bid to retain his title this season. Considering the form of his opponents, he will likely fall short this time around.

Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United,

Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United (left) and Nyiko Mobbie of Sekhukhune United. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bradley Grobler – SuperSport United (10)

By reaching the 10-goal mark this season, SuperSport striker Grobler rewrote history. He is the first player to score 10 goals in the Premiership over five different seasons.

It is impressive that the 36-year-old has done this while dealing with increasing injury issues. A great testament to his prowess in front of goal. He is also amongst the top five all-time top scorers in PSL history, a list which is headed by Nomvethe. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
Maverick News

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
Red flags raised over disputed credentials of new Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital CEO
Maverick News

Red flags raised over disputed credentials of new Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital CEO
Presidency, big business double down on forecasted end to Eskom blackouts by 2025
Maverick News

Presidency, big business double down on forecasted end to Eskom blackouts by 2025
No more scrums from a mark for Boks after World Rugby changes free kick law
Maverick News

No more scrums from a mark for Boks after World Rugby changes free kick law
‘Hope is fading’ — families of workers missing after George building collapse voice their fears
South Africa

‘Hope is fading’ — families of workers missing after George building collapse voice their fears

TOP READS IN SECTION

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
Maverick News

Consulting engineer who signed off plans for collapsed George building reported missing — later found
What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Maverick News

What is known about Erf 15098, Victoria Street in George, the site of the deadly building collapse
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
Africa

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
The Karoo kitchen — where humble comfort food is deliciously king
Maverick News

The Karoo kitchen — where humble comfort food is deliciously king
Judge in Modack trial rules that ‘pinging’ evidence is admissible
Maverick News

Judge in Modack trial rules that ‘pinging’ evidence is admissible

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Download the Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox.

+ Your election day questions answered
+ What's different this election
+ Test yourself! Take the quiz