Dress rehearsal ahead of Eurovision grand final, and more from around the world

People protest against Israeli participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, ahead of the second semi-final, in Malmo Sweden, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A woman holds a smoke flare as pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest against Israeli participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, ahead of the second semi-final, in Malmo Sweden, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Eden Golan representing Israel rehearses ahead of the grand final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo, Sweden, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Windows95man from Finland attends the 68th Eurovision Song Contest at Malmo Live on May 5, 2024 in Malmo, Sweden. (Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)
Nemo representing Switzerland with the song The Code performs on stage during the first dress rehearsal before the final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden, 10 May 2024. The final of 2024 Eurovision Song Contest takes place on 11 May. EPA-EFE/JESSICA GOW
Olly Alexander representing United Kingdom rehearses ahead of the grand final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo, Sweden, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Nutsa Buzaladze representing Georgia rehearses ahead of the grand final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo, Sweden, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Bambie Thug representing Ireland rehearses ahead of the grand final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo, Sweden, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
2023 Eurovision Song Contest winner Loreen performs on stage during the rehearsal of the Grand Final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo, Sweden, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A supporter of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party holds a flag during a gathering ahead of the Constitutional Court issuing a ruling on whether former President Jacob Zuma could serve as a member of parliament, should his party win seats in the election less than three weeks away, in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) meets supporters during the African National Congress (ACN) election campaign event held in Pretoria, South Africa, 10 May 2024. South Africa will hold general elections on 29 May 2024, 30 years after the end of white minority rule and the end of the apartheid system. The ruling liberation party, the African National Congress (ANC), has seen its support decline in the face of widespread corruption at the state level, a high crime rate, a 30 percent unemployment rate, and years of power outages. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
African National Congress (ACN) supporters wait for the arrival of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during an election campaign event held in Pretoria, South Africa, 10 May 2024. South Africa will hold general elections on 29 May 2024, 30 years after the end of white minority rule and the end of the apartheid system. The ruling liberation party, the African National Congress (ANC), has seen its support decline in the face of widespread corruption at the state level, a high crime rate, a 30 percent unemployment rate, and years of power outages. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A person reacts during a prayer service, near the site of a building that collapsed in George, South Africa May 7, 2024. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
A search and rescue dog rests in front of a building that collapsed and trapped construction workers, in George, South Africa May 8, 2024. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Israeli soldiers operate a military vehicle, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza Border, in southern Israel, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Displaced Palestinians build a shelter on the coastline at al-Mawasi on the outskirts of Rafah, Gaza, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel must go into Rafah to finish off the remaining battalions of Hamas, the US-designated terrorist group that killed 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped about 250 last Oct. 7. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Palestinians flee the center of Rafah, Gaza, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel must go into Rafah to finish off the remaining battalions of Hamas, the US-designated terrorist group that killed 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped about 250 last Oct. 7. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Palestinians flee following Israeli army orders to evacuate the eastern side of the city, ahead of military operations in Rafah, Gaza, on Monday, May 6, 2024. Israel rejected a statement from Hamas that it had accepted a cease-fire proposal to end the fighting in Gaza, saying its forces would continue their operation in Rafah to eradicate the Palestinian militant group. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A diver swims next to a submerged military vehicle at the Underwater Military Museum in Aqaba, Jordan, May 7, 2024. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Russian service members march in columns past an honour guard during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People on their scooters pass under a water sprinkler on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A person rests at Aeroparque Jorge Newbery airport, during a 24-hour general strike against Argentina’s President Javier Milei government’s adjustment policy, in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A person spends time with her dog as people enjoy the sunshine in Hermitage Riverside Memorial Garden in London, Britain, 10 May 2024. London is set to have a ‘mini-heatwave’ this weekend with the temperatures climbing up to 24 Celsius. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall plays volleyball, as he visits Fistral Beach on May 9, 2024 in Newquay, Cornwall, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)
Racegoers look on as runners pass during The Boodles Darley ‘Confined’ Maiden Stakes at Chester Racecourse on May 10, 2024 in Chester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
A child with her father stand in front of the Banksy work ‘No Future’ during the exhibition “The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind” on May 09, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
A drone view shows people surfing during spring sunshine, as the warm weather is set to continue into the weekend, at Fistral Beach, Newquay, southwest Britain, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A drone view shows Adan Junior Bonetti Tardetti walking through his and his father’s lettuce plantation destroyed by the floods in Guaiba, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli DM
Comments - Please login in order to comment.