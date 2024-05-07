Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Russian oil-product cargoes stranded as South Korea cracks down

Russian oil-product cargoes stranded as South Korea cracks down
A Russian tanker at sea. (Photo: Marcelo del Pozo/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
07 May 2024
0

Cargoes of an oil product from Russia are building up at sea as South Korean buyers turn cautious, highlighting how the invasion of Ukraine continues to impact flows more than two years after the war began.

More than 2 million barrels of Russian naphtha, a building block for plastics, have been held in tankers for more than a week, with some in the waters near Oman, as of 5 May, according to market intelligence firm Kpler. That’s up from a weekly average of about 790,000 barrels in January and February.

Petrochemical makers in South Korea — traditionally major buyers of the Russian product — are now shunning direct imports, and any cargoes with unclear origins, for fear of government scrutiny, according to traders with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified. That follows the launch in March of an investigation into naphtha imports by the country’s authorities. 

Global energy markets — for crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products — were upended by the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 as some buyers shunned exports, flows were rerouted, and a web of western sanctions and price caps brought an extra layer of complication. Like most import-dependent economies, South Korea, and its refiners and plastics makers, have been forced to adapt.

Before the assault on Kyiv, Russia was South Korea’s top naphtha supplier. While direct flows dwindled after the war began, imports from nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore and Tunisia swelled, according to Kpler data. In March, however, South Korean authorities launched a probe to examine whether naphtha from Russia was being re-labeled.

Since then, imports from Mideast suppliers — such as Kuwait and Oman — have risen, according to Viktor Katona, an analyst at Kpler. At the same time, Russian naphtha flows to China and Taiwan have expanded, Katona said, noting shipments from Moscow accounted for more than half of Taiwan’s imports in April.

While South Korean refiners and petrochemical companies are allowed to import naphtha from Moscow, they need to comply with a Group of Seven price cap that bars access to western services if cargoes cost more than certain levels. Seoul isn’t a part of the G7 but it has supported measures that the group imposed in an effort to punish Russia for the war.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
Race to free trapped workers after George building collapse
Maverick News

Race to free trapped workers after George building collapse
Under-threat Cape wild horses returned to their wetland home
DM168

Under-threat Cape wild horses returned to their wetland home
Shell confirms intention to divest from South African downstream operations
Maverick News

Shell confirms intention to divest from South African downstream operations
Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
Maverick News

Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis

TOP READS IN SECTION

Shell confirms intention to divest from South African downstream operations
Business Maverick

Shell confirms intention to divest from South African downstream operations
Right of Reply: Response to article on closure of bank accounts
Business Maverick

Right of Reply: Response to article on closure of bank accounts
After the Bell — the finance bros' way of dressing to make sure your wife remains unfaithful
South Africa

After the Bell — the finance bros' way of dressing to make sure your wife remains unfaithful
SA citrus farmers have reason to be upbeat after weathering El Niño
Business Maverick

SA citrus farmers have reason to be upbeat after weathering El Niño
All systems grow — medicinal cannabis economy gets boost in Eastern Cape
DM168

All systems grow — medicinal cannabis economy gets boost in Eastern Cape

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider