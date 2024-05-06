Pioneering Rawson Developers remain at the forefront of reshaping Cape Town’s real estate scene. Meeting the ever-growing demand for elegant, aspirational inner-city living, The Landing is the latest in a series of exceptional, transformational developments, and one that is certain to be in high demand.

Amidst the CBD’s invigorating energy, The Landing stands as a tranquil haven – a place to pause, relax, and reflect, while taking in stunning views of Table Mountain, Signal Hill, and the city. These apartments offer a rare blend of urban excitement and tranquil living. Whether you’re looking for a new home, or your next exciting investment opportunity, Rawson Developers has a proven formula of consummately catering to clients’ needs.

Situated at 15 Pepper Street – an absolutely prime location in terms of facilities, attractions, convenience, and prestige – The Landing is central to many of Cape Town’s top attractions. If you feel like stretching your legs you’re a walk away from world-class bars and restaurants. If you don’t feel like driving you can hop on the MyCiti bus or take a quick Uber. You can indulge in the V&A Waterfront, expand your horizons at The Planetarium, have some fun on a Table Mountain Cable Car, or get your steps in on the Lion’s Head Hiking Trail.

At the end of a busy day, whether you’ve come from work or play, you can step into The Landing and be met with all that modern contemporary living has to offer. With superior amenities that enhance the overall living experience, this is a building that’s focused on the resident.

In terms of safety, you’ll benefit from biometric access control, CCTV surveillance, and a 24-hour concierge. For entertainment, you’ll have access to a Commercial area and coffee shop, a swimming pool, and a courtyard with braai facilities, all fostering a vibrant sense of community. For comfort, ease, and convenience there are optional packages for furniture, air conditioning, inverters for backup power during load-shedding, and Aparthotel service. This dynamic destination provides living spaces for residents to thrive.

The Landing is somewhere guests will be eager to visit and residents will be proud to call home. The exterior is clean and sophisticated, yet eye-catching, while the interior presents subtle elegance punctuated by splashes of artistic flair.

Beautifully-designed apartments are available in micro, studio, one-bedroom, two-bedrooms. Balconies seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living with captivating views of Table Mountain, Signal Hill, and The City.

Priced from just R1.45M-R5.99M, these apartments are available to a wide range of buyers. From short-term rental options to AirBnB opportunities, or those simply looking for a special place to call home. There’s something for everyone at The Landing.

Visit thelandingonpepper.co.za today to learn more. Sales launch on the 22 of May 2024 and demand is bound to be high. Enquire now to avoid missing out. DM/ML