Newsdeck

Panama elections

Panama’s Mulino wins presidency with support from convicted former leader

Panama’s Mulino wins presidency with support from convicted former leader
Presidential candidate Jose Raul Mulino gestures during a speech at his campaign headquarters in Panama City, Panama, 05 May 2024. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
By Reuters
06 May 2024
0

PANAMA CITY, May 5 (Reuters) - Panama's former security minister Jose Raul Mulino on Sunday stormed to victory in a presidential poll dominated by his old boss, the popular ex-leader Ricardo Martinelli, who buttressed his campaign despite being holed up in Nicaragua's embassy.

Mulino, 64, was one of the favorites for the presidency after he stepped in to replace Martinelli on the ballot when the former president was barred from running due to a money laundering conviction.

“Mission accomplished, damn it,” Mulino told his supporters to loud cheers and applause. “To Ricardo Martinelli, friend, mission accomplished as well.”

Mulino said his government would be pro-investment and pro-business and said the Central American country would honor its debts, but also vowed to not forget the poor.

“I promise to the country at this time to put together, to establish, a government of unity as soon as possible,” Mulino told electoral officials earlier as they video called him to confirm he had won the presidency.

In a strange election campaign, Martinelli played a key role drumming up support for Mulino from Nicaragua’s embassy in Panama’s capital, where he sought asylum. Many voters saw Mulino as a proxy for Martinelli, though opponents called him a puppet of the former president.

Nicaragua granted Martinelli asylum but Panamanian authorities have blocked him from leaving the country. Mulino visited Martinelli at the embassy after casting his vote on Sunday.

Mulino, a former lawyer, was declared winner having secured about 34% of the ballots tallied with over 90% of the total vote counted. Ricardo Lombana, who trailed in second place with about 25% of the vote, congratulated Mulino on his victory.

 

DAUNTING TASK

Mulino, a pro-business right-wing politician who served as interior and security minister during Martinelli’s administration from 2009 to 2014, faces a daunting task of mending social divisions and regaining the faith of an electorate fed up with political graft.

Among his top priorities will be fixing Panama’s pressing economic problems, tackling corruption, and restoring the country’s reputation as an investment haven.

“We know that now as president he can fix the country,” said Hayde Gonzalez, 46, a medic who danced with her daughters in the center of the capital upon hearing Mulino was pulling ahead as votes were counted.

“There will be more security and the economy will recover,” she added.

Mulino has promised to usher in prosperity through ambitious infrastructure investment and a higher minimum wage, while suggesting he would keep Martinelli out of jail.

Magali Rosa, 60, a retiree, said she voted for Mulino because she felt he could bring more jobs and improve security, and that during the Martinelli government there was “a lot of money” for everyone.

Mulino will inherit the controversy surrounding a giant copper mine. The Cobre Panama mine, which accounted for about 1% of total copper supply, was ordered shut last year after a government contract with Canadian miner First Quantum was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

Many Panamanians took to the streets to protest against the mine, which opponents argued lacked environmental guarantees and was riddled with corruption.

Panama’s next government will also have to contend with a troubled pension fund system, high levels of public debt and the loss in income from the closure of the mine, which accounted for about 5% of gross domestic product.

Corruption has become a hot-button issue for voters. Local media has recently reported on generous student loans and scholarships granted to the children of politicians and wealthy, high-profile families.

After a record 520,000 migrants last year crossed the treacherous jungle that connects Panama and Colombia, known as the Darien Gap, migration is also on voters’ minds. Some candidates have vowed to open up the path, which could increase migration flows into Panama, while others want to boost controls to shut it down completely.

The next administration will also inherit problems faced by the Panama Canal, which saw revenues tumble after it was forced to cut ship crossings due to a prolonged drought.

Mulino will take office on July 1 for a five-year term.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Elida Moreno; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer, Andrea Ricci, Lisa Shumaker, Deepa Babington, Lincoln Feast and Michael Perry)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The way for the ANC to weaken the EFF? Shut the door and keep Julius Malema out of power
Maverick News

The way for the ANC to weaken the EFF? Shut the door and keep Julius Malema out of power
Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
Maverick News

Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
US convict faces deportation to SA for running sex and drugs ‘crime sanctuary’ hotel
Maverick News

US convict faces deportation to SA for running sex and drugs ‘crime sanctuary’ hotel
Expulsions from MK party point to deep instability and mistrust
DM168

Expulsions from MK party point to deep instability and mistrust
Storm over SABC news head Moshoeshoe Monare puts spotlight on SA’s broken security vetting system
Op-eds

Storm over SABC news head Moshoeshoe Monare puts spotlight on SA’s broken security vetting system

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 27 April- 03 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 April- 03 May 2024
Qantas settles ‘ghost flight’ lawsuit as cleanup costs mount
Newsdeck

Qantas settles ‘ghost flight’ lawsuit as cleanup costs mount
Chapo Is Mozambique Ruling Party’s Surprise Pick as Leader
Newsdeck

Chapo Is Mozambique Ruling Party’s Surprise Pick as Leader
French bakers make world's longest baguette, beating Italy
Newsdeck

French bakers make world's longest baguette, beating Italy
UK's new climate action plan unlawful, London's High Court rules
Newsdeck

UK's new climate action plan unlawful, London's High Court rules

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider