Newsdeck

Chad elections

Chad votes in first Sahel presidential poll since wave of coups

Chad votes in first Sahel presidential poll since wave of coups
A man casts his vote at a polling station set up on a street for the presidential elections in NDjamena, Chad, 06 May 2024. Over eight millions citizens in Chad, a landlocked and arid country of 18 million people in Central Africa, are eligible to cast their votes for the presidential elections on 06 May 2024 according the the national agency in charge of elections. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
By Reuters
06 May 2024
0

N'DJAMENA, May 6 (Reuters) - Chadians lined up on Monday to vote three years after military leader Mahamat Idris Deby seized power, in the first presidential election in Africa's Sahel region since a wave of coups.

Analysts say Deby, who took over the day rebels killed his long-ruling father Idriss Deby in April 2021, is most likely to win, although his chief opponent drew larger-than-expected crowds on the campaign trail.

Deby, who voted early on Monday in the capital N’Djamena, has promised to bolster security, strengthen the rule of law and increase electricity production.

“Today I’m upholding a fourth commitment which was to complete the transition process launched in our country 3 years ago. It is now up to the people to vote massively to choose their president,” Deby said in a post on Facebook after voting.

Some 8.5 million people registered to vote. Provisional results are expected by May 21 and final results by June 5.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the votes, a run-off will be held on June 22.

One voter in N’Djamena, Ahaya Khalil, said she was supporting Deby because he had promised to create jobs.

“Today is voting day, and thank God we’ve come to vote for our president of the republic. May God preserve him and our country,” she said. “We hope he’ll give our children jobs once he’s elected.”

The vote coincides with a temporary withdrawal of U.S. troops from Chad, an important Western ally in a region of West and Central Africa courted by Russia and wracked by jihadism.

Since replacing his father at the helm of the oil-producing Central African country, Deby has remained close with former colonial power and longtime ally France.

While other junta-ruled Sahel countries including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have told Paris and other Western powers to withdraw and turned to Moscow for support, Chad remains the last Sahel state with a substantial French military presence.

The U.S., however, announced a temporary withdrawal of at least some troops last month following an order by Chad’s air force chief that the U.S. halt activities at an air base.

 

OPPOSITION CONCERNS

The vote pits Deby against his prime minister Succes Masra, previously a political opponent who fled into exile in 2022 but was allowed back a year later. Also running are former prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke and seven other candidates.

Yaya Dillo, an opposition politician who had been expected to run against Deby despite coming from the same clan, was shot and killed in the capital N’Djamena on Feb. 28, the day the election date was announced.

Padacke has accused Masra of collaborating with Deby. But Masra has attracted large crowds to his own rallies.

Some opposition members and civil society groups have called for a boycott, citing concerns about possible vote-rigging.

That has raised fears of potential violence.

“This presidential election is of capital importance for the country because an entire people aspires for change,” said Baniara Yoyana, a former minister and magistrate.

“The process must be conducted with transparency to avoid any risk of confrontation.”

Some observers did not get their accreditations before the vote and were not given any reason for the refusal, Citizens’ Alliance for Elections (ACET), a platform that monitors the poll, said in a statement on Sunday.

One Deby supporter, however, said he expected no problems.

“We want the election to go well and peacefully,” said Abdelkhader Sougui, a 28-year-old student.

“My wish is to go out and vote the morning of May 6 to confirm our victory… in the first round.”

(Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Portia Crowe; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The way for the ANC to weaken the EFF? Shut the door and keep Julius Malema out of power
Maverick News

The way for the ANC to weaken the EFF? Shut the door and keep Julius Malema out of power
Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
Maverick News

Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
US convict faces deportation to SA for running sex and drugs ‘crime sanctuary’ hotel
Maverick News

US convict faces deportation to SA for running sex and drugs ‘crime sanctuary’ hotel
Expulsions from MK party point to deep instability and mistrust
DM168

Expulsions from MK party point to deep instability and mistrust
Storm over SABC news head Moshoeshoe Monare puts spotlight on SA’s broken security vetting system
Op-eds

Storm over SABC news head Moshoeshoe Monare puts spotlight on SA’s broken security vetting system

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 27 April- 03 May 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 27 April- 03 May 2024
Qantas settles ‘ghost flight’ lawsuit as cleanup costs mount
Newsdeck

Qantas settles ‘ghost flight’ lawsuit as cleanup costs mount
Chapo Is Mozambique Ruling Party’s Surprise Pick as Leader
Newsdeck

Chapo Is Mozambique Ruling Party’s Surprise Pick as Leader
French bakers make world's longest baguette, beating Italy
Newsdeck

French bakers make world's longest baguette, beating Italy
UK's new climate action plan unlawful, London's High Court rules
Newsdeck

UK's new climate action plan unlawful, London's High Court rules

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider