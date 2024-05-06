British protest for abolition of monarchy, and more from around the world

A protester wears a crown which reads ‘Citizen Not Subject’ during an anti-monarchy demonstration in Trafalgar Square on May 5, 2024 in London, England. May 6 will mark one year since the coronation of King Charles, following the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
A demonstrator protests during an anti monarchy ‘Republic’ rally at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 05 May 2024. Anti-monarchy group ‘Republic’ gathered ahead of King Charles’ Coronation Day first anniversary that falls on 06 May 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A demonstrator waving ‘Abolish the Monarchy’ flag protests during an anti monarchy ‘Republic’ rally at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 05 May 2024. Anti-monarchy group ‘Republic’ gathered ahead of King Charles’ Coronation Day first anniversary that falls on 06 May 2024. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A person participates in a World Marijuana March, in Medellin, Colombia, 04 May 2024. Hundreds of people gathered in Medellín in favor of the self-cultivation and use of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.
Supporters at the Global Cannabis March on May 04, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The annual event informs and empowers advocacy for cannabis awareness and reform in various regions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Miss Trans Global Diamond Kevhoney Scarlett poses for a pictures during the demonstration in support of transgender people in Paris, France, 05 May 2024. This demonstration is the result of a national appeal launched by 800 organizations and public figures in defense of transgender people. EPA-EFE/Teresa Suarez
A person with a sign participates in the demonstration in support of transgender people in Paris, France, 05 May 2024. The main points of the demonstration were the current offensive against transgender people through various bills proposed by senators of the right party Les Republicans (LR) and far right party Rassemblement National (RN), which aim to prohibit all medical treatment (prescription of puberty blockers, questioning of the Blanquer circular) for minors suffering from gender dysphoria, as well as the publication of the book ‘Transmania’ by anti-trans activists Marguerite Stern and Dora Moutot. EPA-EFE/Teresa Suarez
A bird flies as Pope Francis leads Sunday’s Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 05 May 2024. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) attends a wreath-laying ceremony marking Israel’s national Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, in Jerusalem, 06 May 2024. Israel marks the memorial day to commemorate the approximately six million Jews killed in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany during World War II (WWII). EPA-EFE/AMIR COHEN
A woman reacts after holding the M4 Tactical Shotgun 12 Gauge Magnum Chamber from Lucelta at Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia (NATSEC) 2024 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 06 May 2024. Accordion to organizers, more than 1,000 companies from 60 countries are participating in this year’s DSA and Natsec Asia exhibitions held between 06 and 09 May. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Russian military cadets attend the general rehearsal for the annual military parade ahead of the Victory Day celebrations in St. Petersburg, Russia, 05 May 2024. Russia is preparing to mark the 79th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender in World War II (WWII). The military parade will take place on Moscow’s Red Square on 09 May. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
(L-R) French First Lady Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan walk together at the end of the official welcoming ceremony at the Hotel national des Invalides in Paris, France, 06 May 2024. The Chinese president arrived on an official two-day state visit hosted by the French president, where the French leader will seek to push his counterpart on issues ranging from Ukraine to trade. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Attac activists wear masks showing the faces of (L-R) German Minister for Economy and Climate Robert Habeck, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and hold stylized eggs in front of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters as they protest in Berlin, Germany, 06 May 2024. The banner reads ‘Stop the egg dance, 290 EUR climate money now.’ Members of the protest organization Attac protested in front of the Social Democrats’ headquarters against the delayed release of the so-called ‘Klimageld’ (climate money). EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Internally displaced Palestinians, including women and children, carry their belongings on a donkey-drawn cart after an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 06 May 2024. The Israeli military stated on 06 May that the IDF has called on the residents of eastern Rafah to ‘temporarily’ evacuate to an expanded humanitarian area. The statement came ahead of an expected Israeli offensive on the city. More than 34,600 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Celinee Santos (R), a 24-year-old National District candidate, wins the crown as Miss Dominican Republic 2024, beating 17 contestants in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 05 May 2024. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA
A labourer works at a construction site on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 06 May 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a fresh spell of heat wave is likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during the next five days. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Windows95man representing Finland with the song “No rules!” performs during the first rehearsal of the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden, 06 May 2024. The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Malmo Arena, with the two semi-finals held on 07 and 09 May, and the grand final on 11 May 2024. EPA-EFE/JESSICA GOW
Joost Klein from Netherlands attends the 68th Eurovision Song Contest at Malmo Live on May 5, 2024 in Malmo, Sweden. (Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)
Mikaele Ravalawa of the Dragons celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the round nine NRL match between Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons at PointsBet Stadium, on May 05, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images). DM
