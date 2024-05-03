Military Festival Celebrations at Voortrekker Monument, and more from around the world

Eddy Watson (65) takes part with the Kempton Park Pipe band at the annual military festival at the Voortrekker Monument on May 01, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
Izelle Gildenhuys (32) shows her sons Barend and Jaxon some of the military memorabilia and toys at the annual military festival at the Voortrekker Monument on May 01, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The annual festival brings military veterans together and teaches enthusiasts and the young about military history. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
Foreign military attaches and visitors look at a US-made main battle tank M1 Abrams, which was seized by Russian troops in Ukraine, at an exhibition on the Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia, 03 May 2024. The exhibition, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, opened on 01 May and will last for a month. The display features more than 30 samples of equipment made in several countries, including the USA, Britain, Germany, France, Turkey, Sweden, Czech Republic, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria and Ukraine, according to the ministry. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Officers of Russian Armed Forces march at Moskvoretskaya embankment, near the Kremlin, during the Victory Day Parade rehearsals, May 2, 2024, in Moscow, Russia. The Red Square Victory Day Parade is scheduled on May 9. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Russians hold a giant replica of the victory banner as they attend an event commemorating victory in WWII near the Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, Russia, 03 May 2024. Russia prepares to mark on 09 May the 79th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender in World War II. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A woman selling oranges and mangos walks at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 May 2024. Vietnam’s official Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 points in April 2024 from 49.9 points in March, according to latest survey from S&P Global. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Dancers perform during the world-premiere of choreographer Stephanie Lake’s Circle Electric by the Australian Ballet, at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia 02 May 2024. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
Star Wars fans dressed as stormtroopers at a cinema in The Hague, The Netherlands, 03 May 2024. A 24-hour marathon will be held in various cinemas with all nine official parts of the Star Wars series. EPA-EFE/PHIL NIJHUIS
Christian Orthodox nuns attend a Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa, in Jerusalem’s old city, 03 May 2024. Pilgrims retraced the route taken by Jesus Christ to his crucifixion through the alleys of Jerusalem. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers attend the traditional ‘Washing of the Feet’ ceremony at the Deir Al Sultan outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City, 02 May 2024. Orthodox Christians observe the Holy Week in honor of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the central figure of Christianity. The Eastern Orthodox Easter will be celebrated on 05 May this year. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A Muslim woman walks past Christian Orthodox pilgrims holding crosses during a Good Friday procession along the Via Dolorosa, in Jerusalem’s old city, 03 May 2024. Pilgrims retraced the route taken by Jesus Christ to his crucifixion through the alleys of Jerusalem. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Former US President Donald J. Trump greets the crowd after emerging from ‘Trump Force One’ moments before taking the stage to speak during a campaign rally at an airport in Freeland, Michigan, USA, 01 May 2024. Trump is holding rallies with supporters in Michigan and in Wisconsin today as his ongoing criminal trial in New York is not held on Wednesdays. EPA-EFE/NICK HAGEN
Taiwanese demolition workers prepare next to a partially collapsed building one month after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan, 03 May 2024. The Taiwan Foundation for Disaster Relief reported on April 28 that donations had reached approximately 1.4 billion New Taiwan dollars (42.92 million US dollars) following a severe earthquake on April 03. The earthquake resulted in extensive damage and loss of life, particularly in Hualien County near the epicenter. Casualty statistics from Hualien include 17 deaths, 247 injuries ranging from minor to serious, and 2 missing persons of Singaporean nationality. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters ride a motorcyle during an election campaign at Tehatta, Krishnanagar, far North of Kolkata, Eastern India, 03 May 2024. Thousands of BJP party activists and their leaders gathered as a poll campaign for the ongoing parliamentary elections. General elections in India are being held in seven phases that started on 19 April 2024 and would conclude on 01 June 2024. Almost 160 million people will cast their ballots in constituencies in 13 of the 28 states. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
The Westridge Marine Terminal at the end point of the Trans Mountain Pipeline System in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The expanded Trans Mountain pipeline has entered commercial operation, concluding a decade-long wait for one of Canada’s largest and most controversial energy projects. Photographer: James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Several people wait next to vehicles trapped in an area flooded by rains in Porto Alegre, Brazil, 03 May 2024. The floods affecting the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, which have already caused the death of at least 31 people, reached the center of the city of Porto Alegre on 03 May after the river that crosses it reached its highest level in eight decades. EPA-EFE/RENAN MATTOS
A young girl places a flower on a grave at the National Cemetery in Loenen, Netherlands, 03 May 2024. Every year on 04 May people in the Netherlands mark ‘Dodenherdenking’, or Remembrance of the Dead, by paying tribute to the victims of war in the cemetery to reflect together on the consequences of war and its impact on the lives of the surviving relatives. The Day of Remembrance of the Dead is held on the eve of annual national holiday ‘Bevrijdingsdag’, or Liberation Day, on 05 May, marking the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi Germany in World War II. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL
Artist Wolfgang Buttress sits inside an immersive video installation titled ‘Vanishing’ during a media preview for the exhibition ‘Bees: A Story of Survival’ at the World Museum in Liverpool, Britain, 02 May 2024. The exhibition is created by National Museums Liverpool in collaboration with artist Wolfgang Buttress and mixes art, science and technology to highlight the existential threat posed to more than 20,000 species of bees worldwide. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (2-L) and other Fridays For Future activists demonstrate with a banner against fast fashion as H and M holds its annual general meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, 03 May 2024. Activists with Fridays For Future and PETA animal rights group protested against the Swedish-based multinational clothing company H&M. EPA-EFE/Christine Olsson
A message is displayed in the window of the Goldsmiths University library on May 3, 2024 in London, England. On Thursday, students led by the group ‘Goldsmiths For Palestine’ blockaded the library in Southeast London, displaying a Palestinian flag and presenting a list of demands in the windows. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Cast member Anya Taylor-Joy poses for a photograph as she arrives on the red carpet during the Australian premiere of ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ at the State Theatre, Sydney, Australia, 02 May 2024. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs of The Real Housewives of New Jersey visit the ESB at The Empire State Building on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)
Monterrey goalkeeper Esteban Andrada celebrates an own goal by Yevhen Cheberko of Columbus during a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal soccer match at BBVA stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, 01 May 2024. EPA-EFE/MIGUELSIERRA. DM
