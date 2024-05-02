Newsdeck

Guangdong

Road collapse in southern China kills 48, state media reports

Road collapse in southern China kills 48, state media reports
An aerial drone photo Shows rescuers working at the site of an expressway collapse accident on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, 01 May 2024. The death toll has risen to 24 after part of an expressway collapsed causing 20 vehicles to plunge early 01 May, local authorities said. Another 30 people are receiving hospital treatment, with none in life-threatening condition, according to the government of the province's Meizhou city. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / WANG RUIPING CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT /
By Reuters
02 May 2024
0

May 2 (Reuters) - The death toll from the collapse of an expressway section in China's Guangdong province that caused vehicles to tumble down a slope has risen to 48, with rescue work hampered by mudslides, state media reported on Thursday.

The road collapsed in the wee hours of Wednesday, the first day of the five-day May Day holiday break as millions in the country travel.

The collapse, triggered by heavy rain, occurred at around 2:10 a.m. on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway, Xinhua news agency reported, adding that 17.9 meters (58.7 feet) of the road gave way and caused 23 vehicles to plunge. Another 30 people sustained injuries, it said.

Meizhou is one of the areas in southern China’s Guangdong that has been badly hit by heavy rain and hail since late April which set off dangerous mudslides, inundated homes and destroyed bridges.

Meizhou officials told a press conference on Thursday livestreamed on state broadcaster CCTV that 577 relief personnel and more than 80 rescue vehicles and equipment had been dispatched to the site but rescue work proved difficult as some vehicles were buried deep in the mud after their fall.

Video from state media showed a twisted metal guardrail and a big hole in the path of the forested green area where the collapse happened. Rescue personnel with cranes and excavators as well as a few damaged cars could also be seen.

Some vehicles fell and caught fire, according to social media accounts in China. A driver of a vehicle said in a video posted on Weibo he saw a crack in the road in front of him and mistook it for a puddle, but sped off before the road collapsed.

President Xi Jinping called for the utmost efforts to save lives and eliminate danger as rainy weather continued in the region, according to a Xinhua report.

Task forces from the central and local governments have been dispatched for the rescue work, the report added.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Ma Rong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Leaked audio exposes ANC election plan for government PR events to showcase successes
Maverick News

Leaked audio exposes ANC election plan for government PR events to showcase successes
Slowly but surely, separatism is becoming an electoral issue — possibly as early as 2029
Maverick News

Slowly but surely, separatism is becoming an electoral issue — possibly as early as 2029
Nearly R5-million cash, luxury watches seized as 28s gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield’s brother arrested
Maverick News

Nearly R5-million cash, luxury watches seized as 28s gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield’s brother arrested
Naledi Pandor heads for Equatorial Guinea to seek release of jailed SA engineers
Africa

Naledi Pandor heads for Equatorial Guinea to seek release of jailed SA engineers
Dr Yakub Essack — Gift of the Givers medical team leader leaves a legacy of unmatched kindness
Maverick Citizen

Dr Yakub Essack — Gift of the Givers medical team leader leaves a legacy of unmatched kindness

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Don’t Count South Africa’s Economy Out Yet, StanChart Says
Newsdeck

Don’t Count South Africa’s Economy Out Yet, StanChart Says
Arizona Senate repeals 1864 abortion ban, governor seen signing quickly
Newsdeck

Arizona Senate repeals 1864 abortion ban, governor seen signing quickly
Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned
Newsdeck

Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned
Blinken says US cannot support Rafah assault without humanitarian plan
Newsdeck

Blinken says US cannot support Rafah assault without humanitarian plan

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.