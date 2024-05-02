Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Israeli private eye arrested in UK over alleged hacking for US PR firm

Israeli private eye arrested in UK over alleged hacking for US PR firm
Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, 2 August 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES)
By Reuters
02 May 2024
0

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - An Israeli private investigator wanted by the United States was arrested in London over allegations that he carried out a cyberespionage campaign on behalf of an unidentified American PR firm, a London court heard on Thursday.

By Sam Tobin

An initial attempt to extradite Amit Forlit to the United Sates was thrown out by a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on a legal technicality.

Amy Labram, a lawyer representing the United States, had told the court that Forlit “is accused of engaging in a hack for hire scheme”.

Labram said that the U.S. allegations include that an unnamed Washington-based PR and lobbying firm paid one of Forlit’s companies 16 million pounds ($20 million) “to gather intelligence relating to the Argentinian debt crisis”.

Forlit was arrested under an Interpol red notice at London’s Heathrow Airport as he was trying to board a flight to Israel, according to the U.S authorities.

Forlit is wanted in the U.S. on three charges: one count of conspiracy to commit computer hacking, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud.

A judge ruled that the attempt to extradite Forlit by the United States could not continue as he was not produced at court within the timeframe required under British extradition law.

“He was not produced at court as soon as practicable and the consequences of that … he must – I have no discretion – he must be discharged,” Judge Michael Snow ruled.

Forlit and his lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Federal Bureau of Investigation did not immediately return a message.

Forlit has separately been accused of computer hacking in New York by aviation executive Farhad Azima. Azima, whose emails were stolen and used against him in a 2020 trial in London, is suing Forlit and others in federal court in Manhattan.

Forlit has previously acknowledged retrieving Azima’s emails but has denied hacking, telling Reuters he innocently stumbled across the messages “on the web”.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin in London, additional reporting by Raphael Satter in Washington, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Following the path from city to country living
South Africa

Following the path from city to country living
Dr Yakub Essack — Gift of the Givers medical team leader leaves a legacy of unmatched kindness
South Africa

Dr Yakub Essack — Gift of the Givers medical team leader leaves a legacy of unmatched kindness
Leaked audio exposes ANC election plan for government PR events to showcase successes
Maverick News

Leaked audio exposes ANC election plan for government PR events to showcase successes
Non-payment of scholar transport fees triggers huge taxi strike in Eastern Cape
Maverick News

Non-payment of scholar transport fees triggers huge taxi strike in Eastern Cape
Slowly but surely, separatism is becoming an electoral issue — possibly as early as 2029
Maverick News

Slowly but surely, separatism is becoming an electoral issue — possibly as early as 2029

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Don’t Count South Africa’s Economy Out Yet, StanChart Says
Newsdeck

Don’t Count South Africa’s Economy Out Yet, StanChart Says
Air France, KLM, Brussels Airlines among carriers in EU greenwashing probe
Newsdeck

Air France, KLM, Brussels Airlines among carriers in EU greenwashing probe
Arizona Senate repeals 1864 abortion ban, governor seen signing quickly
Newsdeck

Arizona Senate repeals 1864 abortion ban, governor seen signing quickly
Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned
Newsdeck

Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.