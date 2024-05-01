Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned

Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned
Harvey Weinstein leaves the courtroom at New York City criminal court during his sex crimes trial on January 7, 2020 in New York City. Weinstein, a movie producer whose alleged sexual misconduct helped spark the #MeToo movement, pleaded not-guilty on five counts of rape and sexual assault against two unnamed women and faces a possible life sentence in prison. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
By Reuters
01 May 2024
0

May 1 (Reuters) - Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday, a week after the state's highest court threw out his 2020 rape conviction.

By Brendan Pierson and Jack Queen

Weinstein appeared in court before Judge Curtis Farber, more than four years after his conviction was hailed as a milestone for the #MeToo movement, in which women accused hundreds of men in entertainment, media, politics and other fields of sexual misconduct.

“There was nothing consensual about this conduct,” prosecutor Nicole Blumberg said. “We believe in this case and will be retrying this case.”

Weinstein, 72, who appeared in a wheelchair, had been serving a 23-year sentence in a prison in upstate Rome, New York. He then was transferred to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan following last week’s order, according to his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, asked that his client be released on bail, saying he is suffering severe health problems and noting that he had been acquitted of first-degree rape.

“He was acquitted on the most serious counts,” Aidala said.

In February 2020, jurors in Manhattan convicted Weinstein of sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and of raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. They are among more than 80 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

The conviction included charges of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape. Weinstein, who has denied having non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone, was acquitted on other charges.

Last week, the New York Court of Appeals found that Judge James Burke, who presided over the trial, made a critical mistake by allowing three women to testify about alleged sexual assaults by Weinstein that were not part of the criminal charges against him. The court said this “prior bad acts” testimony violated his right to a fair trial.

Weinstein was also sentenced to 16 years following his separate rape trial in California. The two sentences cannot be served concurrently.

Burke is no longer on the bench, so any New York retrial would be before a different judge.

Weinstein co-founded the Miramax film studio, whose hit movies included “Shakespeare in Love” and “Pulp Fiction.” His own eponymous film studio filed for bankruptcy in March 2018.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Jonathan Oatis)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Nearly R5-million cash, luxury watches seized as 28s gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield’s brother arrested
Maverick News

Nearly R5-million cash, luxury watches seized as 28s gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield’s brother arrested
Lawyer testifies that Nafiz Modack hired him to represent hitman and other alleged gangsters
Maverick News

Lawyer testifies that Nafiz Modack hired him to represent hitman and other alleged gangsters
University vice-chancellors reveal campus challenges, NSFAS confirms non-payment concerns
Maverick News

University vice-chancellors reveal campus challenges, NSFAS confirms non-payment concerns
Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
Maverick News

Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
MK Party Interfaith Prayer and Freedom Day celebrations, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

MK Party Interfaith Prayer and Freedom Day celebrations, and more from around the world

TOP READS IN SECTION

Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
Newsdeck

Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina, police say
Newsdeck

Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina, police say
French actor Gerard Depardieu to be tried in October over alleged sexual assaults
Newsdeck

French actor Gerard Depardieu to be tried in October over alleged sexual assaults
Tyson v Paul sanctioned as professional fight
Newsdeck

Tyson v Paul sanctioned as professional fight

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.