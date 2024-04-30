Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Russian missile hits educational institution, kills five in Ukraine’s Odesa

Russian missile hits educational institution, kills five in Ukraine’s Odesa
Smoke and flames rise from a damaged private building following a missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, 29 April 2024. The Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper confirmed that at least four people were killed in the missile strike, while more than 30 others were injured, with 25 hospitalized and six in critical conditions. Among the injured were children and a pregnant woman. EPA-EFE/IGOR TKACHENKO
By Reuters
30 Apr 2024
0

ODESA, Ukraine, April 29 (Reuters) - A Russian missile attack on an educational institution in a popular seafront park in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on Monday killed at least five people and injured 32, local officials said.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that in addition to those killed in the attack, one man died after suffering a stroke attributed to the strike.

Kiper saideight of the injured were in serious condition, including a 4-year-old child. Among the injured were another child and a pregnant woman.

Reuters Television footage showed the roof of the ornate building, a private law academy, all but destroyed after the strike. Firefighters were directing water on small fires still burning.

“Monsters. Beasts. Savages. Scum. I don’t know what else to say,” Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said in a video posted on Telegram. “People are going for a walk by the sea and they are shooting and killing.”

Pictures posted earlier online showed the building ablaze and smoke billowing skyward.

Video footage, which could not be immediately verified, showed people receiving treatment on the street alongside pools of blood. One photo showed officials examining part of a missile.

A student at the academy who identified herself by her first name, Maria, said the blaze was caused when the missile was intercepted.

“In front of my eyes, a missile was shot down, this was just in front of me. My doors were blown open and the glass was shaking. And then I saw this,” she told Reuters, pointing to the burning building.

“Just before this happened, we wanted to go down there for a walk, but thank God we weren’t there when it happened.”

Ukrainian navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk, in a posting on a military Telegram channel, said the strike was conducted by an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a cluster warhead.

Public broadcaster Suspilne said the academy’s president, a prominent former member of parliament, Serhiy Kivalov, was among the injured.

Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian missile and drone attacks, particular port infrastructure.

(Reporting by Yuliia DysaEditing by Ron Popeski, Ros Russell, Toby Chopra, Deepa Babington and Gerry Doyle)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Maverick News

The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
Maverick News

Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
Eskom offers signs of hope that the power crisis has turned a corner
Maverick News

Eskom offers signs of hope that the power crisis has turned a corner
Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
Business Maverick

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
Lawyer testifies that Nafiz Modack hired him to represent hitman and other alleged gangsters
Maverick News

Lawyer testifies that Nafiz Modack hired him to represent hitman and other alleged gangsters

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
Newsdeck

Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
French actor Gerard Depardieu to be tried in October over alleged sexual assaults
Newsdeck

French actor Gerard Depardieu to be tried in October over alleged sexual assaults
Coca-Cola Gears Up for IPO of $8 Billion Africa Bottling Arm
Newsdeck

Coca-Cola Gears Up for IPO of $8 Billion Africa Bottling Arm
Tyson v Paul sanctioned as professional fight
Newsdeck

Tyson v Paul sanctioned as professional fight

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.