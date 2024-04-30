Business Maverick

Business Maverick

New Zealand business confidence drops to seven-month low

New Zealand business confidence drops to seven-month low
Buildings in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday, May 22, 2023. (Photo: Fiona Goodall/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
30 Apr 2024
0

New Zealand business confidence dropped to a seven-month low in April as high interest rates and a sluggish economy curbed household spending and company profits, according to an ANZ Bank survey.

A net 14.9% of respondents expect the economy to improve in the next year, down from 22.9% in March, the bank said on Tuesday in Wellington. That’s the lowest reading since September. A gauge of how businesses view their own activity also fell to a seven-month low at 14.3%.

The result returns business sentiment to levels that coincided with recession in the second half of 2023, suggesting the economy will struggle to grow significantly in the near term. The Reserve Bank has said it will keep monetary policy restrictive for a sustained period as it attempts to squeeze price pressures out of the economy.

The economy may eke out low but positive growth in the first quarter “but momentum is pretty shaky if this month’s results are anything to go by”, said ANZ New Zealand chief economist Sharon Zollner. “The economy has indisputably weakened markedly in response to higher interest rates as the Covid-era excesses are unwound.”

Inflation indicators in today’s report were mixed, with CPI expectations little changed at 3.76% and more respondents expecting cost pressures to increase. Still, expectations for future wage settlements declined.

“This month’s survey had a fair whiff of cost-push inflation about it in a weak demand environment,” said Zollner. “As long as the demand side of the economy remains constrained — and that’s certainly written all over this survey — the RBNZ can very reasonably hope that cost-push inflation pressures can wash through with little in the way of second-round effects.”

Still, inflation at 4% is a long way above the RBNZ’s 1-3% target band, and domestic inflation pressures have eased a lot more slowly than the RBNZ expected when it called a halt to interest-rate rises in 2023, she said. ANZ expects the Official Cash rate will remain at 5.5% until May next year.

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
Business Maverick

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Maverick News

The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
Maverick News

Joshlin Smith missing for 11 weeks – what we know so far
SAA clings to hope that its private sector investment plan will fly
Business Maverick

SAA clings to hope that its private sector investment plan will fly
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

TOP READS IN SECTION

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
Business Maverick

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
Maverick News

Gloves come off as SA’s Takealot and Zando tackle global juggernauts Temu, Shein and Amazon
Transnet turnaround looks promising, but set to be a long haul
South Africa

Transnet turnaround looks promising, but set to be a long haul
SAA clings to hope that its private sector investment plan will fly
Business Maverick

SAA clings to hope that its private sector investment plan will fly
Insurance wrapper — a tax-efficient way to bequeath offshore assets
DM168

Insurance wrapper — a tax-efficient way to bequeath offshore assets

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider