Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORD

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 30 April

Daily Crossword Quickie – Tues, 30 April
By Daily Maverick
30 Apr 2024
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Please open in an internet browser.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
Business Maverick

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
Maverick News

The ANC, the megachurch and the mystery of the R200m money flows (Part One)
SAA clings to hope that its private sector investment plan will fly
Business Maverick

SAA clings to hope that its private sector investment plan will fly
MK Party Interfaith Prayer and Freedom Day celebrations, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

MK Party Interfaith Prayer and Freedom Day celebrations, and more from around the world
[ML; PIC TO COME] ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ opens the door to a wider audience for his vision and music
Africa

[ML; PIC TO COME] ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ opens the door to a wider audience for his vision and music

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 29 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 29 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Fri, 26 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 26 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Thur, 25 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thur, 25 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Mon, 22 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Mon, 22 April
Daily Crossword Quickie - Wed, 24 April
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 24 April

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Maverick Crossword Vol.1

A Crossword Book for the Maverick Mind.

The Maverick Crossword is a collection of 100 crosswords made for sophisticated readers who keep up with news and current affairs, with clues and solutions specific to the South African experience and diverse worldview.

Now only R125 on The Daily Maverick Shop.