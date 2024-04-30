G-7 Nations Pledge to Reduce Reliance on Russia in Nuclear Push

The ministers also committed to promoting fusion as a future energy source alongside regulatory efforts.

The group of advanced economies, which comprises the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada, Japan and Italy, reached agreement on terms Tuesday as part of the meeting under the body’s rotating presidency, now held by Italy.

Germany had previously objected to any reference to nuclear power as part of the group’s initiatives for so-called green transition, Bloomberg reported last week.

The meeting marks a pivotal moment for nations looking to chart a sustainable path ahead for their energy needs, away from gas, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended a supply and demand equilibrium that had been in place for years.

The ministers also agreed on a target of the first half of the 2030s to phase out coal use in power generation, citing a timeline consistent with commitments to limit future temperature increases, the statement said.