Anglo American Takeover Price Needs to Surpass £30/Share, Survey Shows

Workers at the Waterval smelter, operated by Anglo American Platinum Ltd., outside Rustenburg, South Africa. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
30 Apr 2024
A takeover of Anglo American Plc would need to be pitched at more than £30 ($37.6) per share, a higher price than BHP Group Ltd. offered last week, according to analysts and traders surveyed by Bloomberg. 

Anglo American shares are trading 8.8% above the value of BHP’s rebuffed takeover proposal, a sign traders are also expecting a higher bid. The premium has increased since Bloomberg News reported over the weekend that BHP is considering making an improved proposal.

Of the 12 survey participants who gave an acceptable price for a possible deal, the average value was £30.43 per share, with a range in responses between £28 and £35. BHP’s initial proposal, which has several moving parts, was at about £24.44 pence a share, according to a rough calculation by Bloomberg News based on where all the stocks are trading near midday in London.

Anglo American Gains Amid M&A Interest

Analysts at Deutsche Bank led by Liam Fitzpatrick see two possible scenarios: either the company is acquired at an improved price, or Anglo American delivers on some of the divestments proposed by BHP, which include a spin-off of platinum and iron ore subsidiaries.

A bid price above £31 would reflect fuller value, particularly if a cash component is introduced to compensate for uncertainties related to the spin-offs, Fitzpatrick wrote in a research note published Monday.

There is no certainty that any offer will ultimately be made. BHP has until May 22 to announce a firm intention to make an offer.

