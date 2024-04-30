Anglo American Takeover Price Needs to Surpass £30/Share, Survey Shows

Of the 12 survey participants who gave an acceptable price for a possible deal, the average value was £30.43 per share, with a range in responses between £28 and £35. BHP’s initial proposal, which has several moving parts, was at about £24.44 pence a share, according to a rough calculation by Bloomberg News based on where all the stocks are trading near midday in London.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank led by Liam Fitzpatrick see two possible scenarios: either the company is acquired at an improved price, or Anglo American delivers on some of the divestments proposed by BHP, which include a spin-off of platinum and iron ore subsidiaries.

A bid price above £31 would reflect fuller value, particularly if a cash component is introduced to compensate for uncertainties related to the spin-offs, Fitzpatrick wrote in a research note published Monday.

There is no certainty that any offer will ultimately be made. BHP has until May 22 to announce a firm intention to make an offer.