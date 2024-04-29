MK Party Interfaith Prayer and Freedom Day celebrations, and more from around the world

Bishop LD Nkgadima ( Convener of MK Interfaith in Ekurhuleni) at the MK Party Interfaith Prayer And Freedom Day Celebrations at Mofolo Park on April 27, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. Freedom Day 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of South Africas democratic dispensation and commemorates the nations first democratic election on 27 April 1994. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
MK members at the MK Party Interfaith Prayer And Freedom Day Celebrations at Mofolo Park on April 27, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. Freedom Day 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of South Africas democratic dispensation and commemorates the nations first democratic election on 27 April 1994. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Members of the Samaritan community attend a religious service marking the end of their Passover holiday atop Mount Gerizim, above the West Bank city of Nablus, 29 April 2024. According to tradition, the Samaritans are descendants of the Jews who were not deported when the Assyrians conquered Israel in 722 BC. The small community numbers about 810 people, half of them live in a village at Mount Gerizim, near the Palestinian city of Nablus, and the rest in Holon near Tel Aviv in Israel. Nablus, and the rest in Holon near Tel Aviv in Israel. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Students perform street dances to mark International Dance Day in Zagreb, Croatia, 29 April 2024. UNESCO’s major partner in the performing arts, the International Theatre Institute (ITI), established 29 April as a worldwide celebration of dance. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT
Silver medal winning Aleix Garcia I Pujolar and Rodrigo Conde Romero of Spain, gold medalist Andrei-Sebastian Cornea and Marian Enache of Romania and bronze medal winning Jonas Gelsen and Marc Weber of Germany (L-R) celebrate during the award ceremony of the men’s double sculls competition at the European Rowing Championships in Szeged, Hungary, 28 April 2024. EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs
Georgian opposition party supporters hold flares as they attend a protest against a draft bill on ‘foreign agents’ near the Georgia Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, 28 April 2024. The Georgian Parliament adopted the bill on foreign agents in the first reading amidst mass protests in Tbilisi. The second reading is scheduled for 30 April 2024. EPA-EFE/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI
A woman walks past the new artwork by Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo titled ‘Pop Giorgia’, in Milan, Italy, 29 April 2024. A mural by Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo depicting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appeared in Milan a day after the announcement of the prime minister’s candidacy for the European elections. EPA-EFE/ANDREA FASANI
The sculpture ‘Mr. Pinocchio’ by Chinese Artist Liu Ruowang at the international outdoor art exhibition ‘Bad Ragartz’ in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, 28 April 2024 (issued 29 April 2024). The exhibition officially opens on 04 May and runs until 30 October. Artworks by 88 artists are on display. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
Ultra Orthodox Jews gather around parts of an Iranian ballistic missile discovered by Israeli hikers near the southern city of Arad, Israel, 28 April 2024. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) launched drones and missiles towards Israel on 13-14 April, with 99 percent of the attack intercepted by Israel’s defense systems and its allies in the region. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
The historic three-masted sailing ship named Belem, which transfers the Olympic Flame for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to the port of Marseille, crosses the canal of the Corinth Isthmus, Peloponnese, Greece, 28 April 2024. The Olympic Flame is expected to arrive in the port of Marseille on 08 May. EPA-EFE/VASSILIS PSOMAS
The sculpture ‘About memories II-VI’ by Spanish artist Samuel Salcedo at the international outdoor art exhibition ‘Bad Ragartz’ in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, 28 April 2024. The exhibition officially opens on 04 May and runs until 30 October. Artworks by 88 artists are on display. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
Students at the University of California Berkeley (UC Berkeley) occupy an encampment in front of Sproul Hall, the campus administration building, as they protest UC Berkeley’s investment ties to Israel in Berkeley, California, USA, 26 April 2024. The Pro-Palestinian student protesters state the occupation of the encampment will continue until the school meets their demands by divesting in Israel. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Georgian opposition party supporters attend a protest against a draft bill on ‘foreign agents’ near the Georgia Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, 28 April 2024. The Georgian Parliament adopted the bill on foreign agents in the first reading amidst mass protests in Tbilisi. The second reading is scheduled for 30 April 2024. EPA-EFE/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI
Campaigners protest against the British government’s Rwanda deportation scheme outside a Home Office immigration reporting center in Croydon, south London, Britain, 29 April 2024. The UK Home Office is reported to be starting to detain asylum seekers across the UK in preparation for their deportation to Rwanda in the following weeks. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Kashmiri men take refuge under a polythene sheet to protect themselves from rainfall as they cross a bustling street on a motorcycle in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 27 April 2024. Incessant rain continues to lash over plains and higher reaches on the second consecutive day. The local meteorological department has forecast more rain during the next 48 hours in the Himalayan region. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A girl drinks a cold soft drink in Yangon, Myanmar, 29 April 2024. The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology of Myanmar announced on 29 April that Chauk town, in the Magway region, recorded a temperature of over 48.2 degree Celsius, the highest recorded in 56 years. Myanmar and other countries in South-East Asia have been affected by high temperatures in April 2024. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING
Models present creations by Russian fashion designers Irina Belyakova and Irina Khomyakova during the Volga Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, 27 April 2024. Volga Fashion Week takes place from 27 to 28 April 2024. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Doja Cat attends the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 28 April 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Lisa Rinna (L) and Harry Hamlin (R) attend the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 28 April 2024. EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
ZuluMecca & RoxPaperScissors during the Metro FM Music Awards at Mbombela Stadium on April 27, 2024 in Mbombela, South Africa. The awards ceremony celebrate excellence in the South African music industry by honouring musicians who did exceedingly well in their fields. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape).
Priddy Ugly & Bontle Modiselle during the Metro FM Music Awards at Mbombela Stadium on April 27, 2024 in Mbombela, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape).
Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi during the Metro FM Music Awards at Mbombela Stadium on April 27, 2024 in Mbombela, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape).
Eliza poses with ‘Becoming’, 2023, during the opening of ‘Art for AT The Bus’ exhibition at Sotheby’s on April 29, 2024 in London, England. AT the Bus, opens April 29 at Sotheby’s and will remain on view until May 7 in its New Bond Street galleries. The works will be sold via online auction, powered by Artsy, and open for bidding until 10 May 2024, with proceeds going to AT The Bus. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)
Bob and Roberta Smith poses with ‘Art does real and permanent good’, 2022, during the opening of ‘Art for AT The Bus’ exhibition at Sotheby’s on April 29, 2024 in London, England. AT the Bus, opens April 29 at Sotheby’s and will remain on view until May 7 in its New Bond Street galleries. The works will be sold via online auction, powered by Artsy, and open for bidding until 10 May 2024, with proceeds going to AT The Bus. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)
A Thai man uses an umbrella to protect himself from sunlight on a pavement in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 April 2024. The Thai Meteorological Department warned about the extremely hot weather as temperatures might soar up to over 40 degrees Celsius and may rise until early of May and advised the public to avoid prolonged outdoor activities from a highly dangerous heat level index that directly hazardously affects health conditions. According to the Public Health Ministry, 30 people died of heatstroke in Thailand between January and April 2024. The United Nations revealed in its recent report that Asia was identified as the global disaster center and anticipated to be significantly affected by climate related disruptions such as extreme temperatures, severe heatwave, floods, storms and melting glaciers. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT. DM
