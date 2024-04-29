Newsdeck

Flooding

Floods kill at least 42 in central Kenya after dam bursts

Floods kill at least 42 in central Kenya after dam bursts
People are reflected on stagnant water as they gather around where a body of a man was discovered as the flooded Gitathuru River receded three days after heavy rainfall broke its banks damaging the surrounding neighborhoods, in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya, 27 April 2024. According to the Kenya Red Cross Society, the flooding left at least 75 dead as more bodies continue to be discovered, and more than 100,000 people have been affected by the March-May rains that continue to rise, including over 40,000 people displaced. Kenya's meteorological department predicts more heavy rainfall as floods continue to destroy properties in various parts of the country. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu
By Reuters
29 Apr 2024
0

MAI MAHIU, Kenya, April 29 (Reuters) - At least 42 people have been killed in floods in central Kenya's Mai Mahiu area after a dam burst early on Monday, and the number of deaths could rise, police said.

Pictures posted on the X accounts of Kenyan media, Kenya Red Cross and the highway authorities showed scenes of the aftermath of the flooding, with broken trees and at least one car stuck among logs and mud.

“We have so far recovered 42 bodies, which include 17 minors, following the early morning incident where a dam burst its banks in Kijabe area and rescue and search operations are going on,” Naivasha police commander Stephen Kirui told reporters from the rescue scene.

Earlier on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it had taken several people to a health facility in Mai Mahiu due to flash flooding.

The latest deaths bring the toll from heavy rains and flooding since last month to more than 140.

Excluding the Mai Mahiu incident, government figures show 103 people had been killed and more than 185,000 displaced as of Monday.

The Kenya Red Cross said on X that its personnel had retrieved two bodies after a boat capsized late on Sunday in the Tana River, in eastern Kenya’s Garissa County. Twenty-three people were rescued from the same incident.

Dozens more have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced by intense downpours in other East African countries, including Tanzania and Burundi.

The floods have caused widespread damage to infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

A road underpass at the international airport in the capital Nairobi was flooded, but flights were running as usual, the Kenya Airports Authority said on Sunday.

Hydroelectric dams were filled to capacity, which could lead to a massive overflow downstream, a government spokesperson said.

East Africa was also hit by record floods during the last rainy season in late 2023. Scientists say climate change is causing more intense and frequent extreme weather events.

Kenya’s education ministry on Monday postponed the start of a new school term by one week.

“The devastating effects of the rains in some of the schools is so severe that it will be imprudent to risk the lives of learners and staff,” it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nairobi newsroom;Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Aaron Ross, Ed Osmond, Alex Richardson and Alexander Winning)

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Election Alignment: ANC-EFF coalition pact for Gauteng government is a given
Maverick News

Election Alignment: ANC-EFF coalition pact for Gauteng government is a given
Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
South Africa

Snuffed out — Starlink’s South African customers out in the cold as Musk’s company terminates unapproved service
Signature fraud claims against Zuma’s MK party may imperil poll legitimacy
South Africa

Signature fraud claims against Zuma’s MK party may imperil poll legitimacy
Final election dash begins — Zuma’s MK under pressure and big parties click into action
South Africa

Final election dash begins — Zuma’s MK under pressure and big parties click into action
Thirty years after democracy, fed-up Northern Cape residents thirst for more
Maverick News

Thirty years after democracy, fed-up Northern Cape residents thirst for more

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 13 April- 19 April 2024
I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Newsdeck

I have a picture for you! 20 April- 26 April 2024
Billionaire Geiger Is Said to Near $7 Billion L’Occitane Buyout
Newsdeck

Billionaire Geiger Is Said to Near $7 Billion L’Occitane Buyout
South Africa Assets Soar on Growing Odds of Stable Coalition
Newsdeck

South Africa Assets Soar on Growing Odds of Stable Coalition
Dozens of tornadoes strike Oklahoma, killing at least four
Newsdeck

Dozens of tornadoes strike Oklahoma, killing at least four

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Daily Maverick Elections Toolbox

Feeling powerless in politics?

Equip yourself with the tools you need for an informed decision this election. Get the Elections Toolbox with shareable party manifesto guide.